Biopharm Aileron Therapeutics' IPO Set For Thursday: We're Cautious

At this early stage we recommend investors avoid allocating funds and wait until its product candidate is further along in clinical stages.

Its lead candidate targets the p53 suppressor proteins to slow the development of tumors.

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. plans to offer 3.75 million shares at a marketed price range of $15 to $17.

Overview

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRN) expects to raise $60M through the offer of intends to sell 3.75 million shares at a marketed price range of $15 to $17. The company has an additional 562,500 shares over-allotted as an option for its underwriters.

Assuming Aileron prices at the mid-point of its price-range, it would have a fully diluted market cap value of $250M.

The company is expect to IPO on Thursday, June 29, 2017.

Underwriters for the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Jefferies, William Blair and Canaccord Genuity.

Business overview

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on the development of tumor-suppressing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Based in Cambridge, MA, the company was founded in 2006, with the objective of advancing a novel class of therapeutics called stapled peptides.

The company's primary product candidate, ALRN-6924, targets the p53 suppressor proteins to help to suppress the development of tumors. It is currently being tested in multiple clinical trials for different cancers. Its ongoing clinical trials of ALRN-6924 include: a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas, a Phase 2a trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma, or PTCL, a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome, or MDS, as a monotherapy and a Phase 1b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside, or Ara-C.

As of its IPO, Aileron had administered its lead candidate to 95 cancer patients in clinical trials; we sense it has been generally well tolerated in these patients.

Management team highlights

Joseph A. Yanchik III is the president, chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors of Aileron Therapeutics, positions he had held since Jan. 2006. Prior to joining Aileron, he was a venture partner at Apple Tree Partners from June 2005 to Sept. 2006 and CEO of Tokai Pharmaceutics Inc. from June 2005 to March 2008. He served on the board of directors of Tokai Pharmaceutics from June 2005 until 2017. Yanchik holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Loyola College and a Juris Doctor from the Villanova School of Law.

Donald V. Dougherty is the chief financial officer and the senior vice president of Aileron, positions he has served since June 2017. Dougherty founded Compound Capital Growth Investments LLC, serving as its president from Nov. 1999 to June 2017. He previously held senior roles at Essex Investment Management. Dougherty holds a Bachelor of Arts from Williams College and a Master of Business Administration from New York University.

Financial highlights and risks

Products are pre-commercialization, and thus the company does not generate revenue. Expenses include: research and development and general administrative. The company generated a net loss of $12.9M and $18.1M in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

As of its IPO, Aileron had cash and cash equivalent of $8M and total liabilities of $2.88M.

The company had previously raised $139.5M in seven rounds of private funding. Notable investors include: Apple Tree, Excel Venture Management, Lilly Ventures, Novartis Venture Fund, Roche Venture Fund, and SR One.

Risk factors include the usual for an early stage biopharma company, including: its substantial net losses, lengthy clinical stage process (10 years or longer), and ability to gain regulatory approval. The company plans to use its proceeds to fund its clinical trials.

Conclusion: Consider Holding Off

Aileron Therapeutics appears to be moving through its clinical trials well. However, its success relies completely on its lead candidate that’s still in the early stages.

The company has received significant VC backing, yet it has no partnership with a larger pharmaceutical company.

At this stage, we recommend investors hold off and wait for the company to mature.

