Chevron And Kuwait Developing Canadian Shale Play

Western Canada is home to ample oil & gas resources including the Duvernay shale in NW Alberta. Canadian shale plays have gotten a lot less attention compared to the giants down south in America, but that may change over the coming years as energy prices allow. Chevron Corporation (CVX) has been steadily stepping up development even as it cuts back elsewhere, something that shouldn't go unnoticed.

Overview

Chevron owns a 70% interest across 330,000 gross acres prospective for the Duvernay shale which it is developing (as the operator) in partnership with KUFPEC Canada, a subsidiary of Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company. That's equal to 228,000 net acres. Also important, 200,000 of those acres overlays the Montney shale, another opportunity. As the venture's primary focus is the Duvernay let's start there.

Source: Chevron Corporation

Resource potential

The Alberta Geological Survey saw the Duvernay shale home to a total 443 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 11.3 billion barrels of NGLs, and 61.7 billion barrels of oil according to a November 2012 report. That's all of the resources in place. Keep in mind with shale and other unconventional plays the recovery rate tends to be in the low teens at best, which is why the December 2016 report by the Alberta Energy Regulator is important to note.

As of January 1, 2016, AER saw the Duvernay housing 354 MMBOE in proved reserves (34 MMBo, 145 MMB of condensate, 1,052 Bcf of natural gas) on top of 41 MMBOE in probable reserves (half condensate). 96% of those remaining proved & probable reserves are located in the Kaybob assessment area, which is where Chevron and KUFPEC are working together.

The AER noted that "based on these estimates, the condensate-rich areas of the Kaybob assessment area are poised for increased growth within the next five years." One major aspect helping out is that condensate is used as a diluent to enable viscous heavy oil produced in the oil sands plays to travel smoothly.

While still in the early stages of development it's clear that the Kaybob area is the one to be in (two other assessment regions hold only 4% of the estimated recoverable resource potential). There is room for upside as AER sees 1,676 MMBoe in unrisked contingent resources (best estimate), half of which may be economically viable when applying a commercial risk discount factor.

Development

In summary, the Kaybob Duvernay play houses a lot of recoverable condensate and dry gas which is Chevron and KUFPEC Canada's main target.

By early-2016, 28 wells had been tied into production facilities. That grew to 53 by early-2017, indicating a step up in completion activities. It's quite possible some of those completions were from wells drilled a year or two earlier but not completed until recently.

Chevron is allocating $2.5 billion of its $19.8 billion 2017 capex budget towards shale & unconventional plays. While a large chunk of that is going towards its domestic operations, shale plays in Canada and Argentina are key to watch, including the Duvernay.

Midstream investments will be needed to service dry and 'wet' gas (NGLs and condensate weighted) production streams. The venture will play a role in that to some degree, with firms like Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) lending a major helping hand.

Midstream

Pembina Pipeline cemented its status as a juggernaut in the midstream space in the Western Sedimentary Basin, which includes the Duvernay play, when it decided to purchase (cash & stock deal) Veresen Inc back in May.

By the second half of 2017, the Duvernay 1 Facility should be operational. It is a gas plant with 100 MMcf/d of processing capacity that will be able extract 5,500 bpd of NGLs, with an estimated capex cost of $125 million.

Associated with the expansion is a $145 million investment in a centralized hub with water, gas, and condensate handling capacity, along with a gas gathering trunk line and a fuel line. This will also come online during the second half of 2017. Keep in mind Pembina already has a large midstream footprint in the region that has been crucial to getting the Duvernay to where it is today.

In a bullish sign for Duvernay's future, Pembina has already begun the engineering process on a second gas plant near the play. Even bigger, Pembina is moving forward with Petrochemical Industries Company K.S.C., a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, to build a propylene and polypropylene production facility in Sturgeon County, Alberta. This is to capitalize on surging propane production in the region.

An estimated 22,000 bpd of propane would be sourced from Pembina's nearby fractionators (separates dry gas from NGLs) to make propylene by utilizing a propane dehydrogenation plant. That propylene would then feed the polypropylene upgrading plant.

If a final investment decision is reached (sometime around late-2018, early-2019), this facility will have the capacity to produce 1.2 billion pounds of polypropylene per year. Considering KUFPEC is working with Chevron to develop the Duvernay, this is a big deal as the project would cost a gross $4 billion to bring online.

Final thoughts

Sure, the Duvernay shale isn't a big part of Chevron Corporation. That doesn't mean it isn't worth keeping on your radar, just look at the explosive growth seen across America's various shale plays. Within a few years Chevron Corporation may switch to full field development, tapping the Duvernay in as a major growth opportunity. Investors looking to read more about Chevron Corporation should check out the firm's growth runway in the Gulf of Mexico.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.