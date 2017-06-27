Professional Diversity Network: Increasing Volume, Shrinking Float Increase Odds Of A Volatile Summer

Two insiders in the last few weeks have purchased over $170K worth of shares and further reduced the small float by 21K shares.

Summer officially started last week on June 21st. Often the summer period is referred to as the dog days of summer due to reduction in volatility with holidays reducing some trading weeks and many large investors taking vacations. At these times the market may drift around with no clear direction and small movements in either way, unless outside events intervene and cause volatility.

A special situation which I wrote about in late May in this article, "Professional Diversity Network Has Potential For A Large Short Squeeze" highlighted a company I have been buying for the last several months, Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ: IPDN). The article pointed out the low float and potential short squeeze being created because of the high amount of shares that were shorted relative to the float. In that article I pointed out that while the short interest was 223K shares the float was only 192K shares. If for some reason the shares being shorted had to be bought back then the stock would have to greatly increase in price to make that happen. That has not happened but it is worth updating the float numbers since two insiders have purchased shares since the article came out. Executive Co-Chair James Kirsch bought 3K shares and Chief Executive Officer Wang Maoji bought 18K shares both above current market value. I have updated the chart to reflect these 21K shares that were bought and also noted that the most recent short interest is still at 223K shares.

Real Share Float data calculated using SEC filings

What makes these numbers even more interesting is the increase in daily volume. At the end of May the average volume was around 20K shares/day and now it is averaging over 35K shares/day. While all of this is very interesting the stock has been slowly retreating and has recently hit a support level in the low 7 area before bouncing back up. It's hard to imagine that with a tiny float and higher volume that the stock won't become even more volatile as the summer goes on.

One of the reasons the stock could have been sliding downward is the company has been very quiet with news. Other than the insider buying, until yesterday's release updating their progress expanding into China, there has not been any news. Obviously after reading yesterday's news they have been very busy and they need to continue being transparent and letting investors know about the turn around that is in progress.

While not a huge follower in technical analysis it certainly is worth looking at the charts for trends and potential resistance areas.

Charts Courtesy of Stockcharts.com

These two charts should point out some of the technical hurdles that could be holding back many of the traders. Both the 50 dma and 200 dma need to be overcome and there is also a down trend that has yet to be broken. If these events happen, I suspect that this will be both a signal for traders to jump on board and also shorts to start covering. At that point a move to the $13-14 area seems possible.

As I stated at the beginning of the article summer can be a slow time for the market. With the shrinking float and increasing volume I do not see how Professional Diversity Network can be anything but volatile. If they continue to increase investors exposure to the potential turn around within the company and execute their new business strategy in China this stock has potential to explode. The continued buying by insiders could be the biggest indication of the potential as who knows best about the company's future prospects other than insiders?

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPDN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.