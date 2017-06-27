Just Eat Monopoly May Not Last

The easiest way to assess online takeaway delivery portal Just Eat (OTCPK: OTC:JSTLF) as an investment is to start by looking at its UK operations in isolation. Although the online takeaway delivery company started in Denmark in 2000 and is also growing in markets around the world, it is headquartered in the UK, which accounts for about 63% of revenue.

Just Eat is essentially in the same sector as US-focused online food delivery portal Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB), though there is little geographical overlap between the two companies. Just Eat acts as a portal for independent Chinese, Indian and other restaurants, with the restaurants themselves delivering the food and Just Eat taking a 14% cut. Not a bad return for simply acting as a middleman.

The below table shows Just Eat processes about half of the UK online takeaway delivery orders and that online in turn accounts for just under half of UK delivery orders, with telephone making up the rest. Pizza delivery outfit Domino's (NYSE:DPZ) also has a large share of the online market. The others category includes Deliveroo and UberEats, which, unlike Just Eat, deliver meals themselves from restaurants that don't have their own drivers; pizza company Papa John's (PZZA); and hungryhouse, which has agreed to be bought by Just Eat (discussed below).

Source: Just Eat Presentation

The UK takeaway and fast food market grew by about 3% a year from 2012 to 2017. Just Eat may also have the scope to increase its commission rate and lift revenue by offering takeaway extra services, but the above chart shows most of Just Eat's growth is going to come from the vast untapped group of consumers who are still ordering by phone. The 51.4% share of the takeaway market that the telephone accounts for (as shown in the above chart) is down from more than 70% two years ago, according to Just Eat. So, if it can maintain its dominance of the online section of the market, there is strong growth ahead.

The UK accounts for most of Just Eat's revenue and the vast majority of its underlying EBITDA. Revenue for 2016 was £375.7 million, of which £237.1 million came from the UK, while underlying total segment EBITDA excluding head office costs was £129 million, of which £121.8 million came from the UK. Just Eat is currently worth around £4.5 billion, around 37.7 times UK underlying EBITDA. Although not cheap, this should fall sharply if growth rates continue. UK revenue was up by 40% in 2016 and underlying EBITDA rose by more than 50%. So even without considering Just Eat's overseas operations, the stock doesn't seem that expensive.

International opportunity?

Although weighted to the UK for now, Just Eat has operations in 13 other countries, including Brazil, Canada, Australia and France, and says it is the market leader in all of them. This is a big opportunity, but investors shouldn't get carried away. The combined size of their takeaway markets is £17 billion a year, less than triple the £6.1 billion estimated for the UK. The below chart shows the size of the takeaway markets and Just Eat's estimated share of the whole market, including online and telephone orders.

Source: Just Eat Presentation

One reason for Just Eat's market share across its international markets lagging its UK share is that "online penetration remains at a significantly lower level" in these markets, according to the company. So, if Just Eat can maintain its position as top dog in the markets and people continue to switch from phone ordering to online, strong growth is in store overseas too. While Just Eat's share of the whole UK takeaway delivery market would go from 25% to 50% if it maintains its current share of the online market and online ordering replaces the telephone completely, the overseas growth opportunity is much bigger. To take Spain as an example, if Just Eat were to emulate its UK online market share there and all Spaniards switched from telephone to online takeaway ordering, it would be poised for a 10-fold increase in market share from the current level of 5%.

Just Eat's position is bolstered by the number one position it claims in its markets. The company argues that it is only really worth operating in markets where it has the top position among online takeaway portals, because it is difficult to turn a profit without this dominance. Being the top player creates a kind of snowball effect, with new restaurants looking to list on the portals that get the most website traffic and consumers flocking to websites with the most restaurants listed on them. Just Eat last year sold its Belgium and Netherlands businesses to regional rival Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) because it was languishing in number two spot and suffering as a result. With a dominant position in its existing markets, it could be set fair for continuing growth as rivals struggle to make a profit and fall by the wayside.

A stable market?

But Just Eat maintaining its dominant position in the online takeaway market in the UK and establishing similar positions in other markets assumes a level of stability that may well not exist in this relatively young sector. Already in the UK it is facing competition from Deliveroo and more recently market entrant UberEATS. Just Eat argues that they not direct competitors because they offer delivery services to usually more expensive restaurants without their own drivers, unlike Just Eat which works with restaurants that deliver themselves, and so far these competitors do not seem to have dented Just Eat's dominant position in the UK. But that could change as challengers get more innovative; UberEATS will soon start delivering from McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) in some parts of the UK. Restaurants cutting out the middle man (and 14% commission rate) by developing their own apps could also catch on, with tech companies such as Preoday helping them to do this.

Essentially, the bull case for Just Eat rests on it being able to establish a monopoly position in its markets. Although it currently processes just a quarter of takeaway delivery orders in the UK, it more or less has a monopoly in processing online orders for Chinese, Indian, kebab and other independent takeaway stores with their own drivers. Last year, it agreed to buy its main UK rival hungryhouse from Germany's Delivery Hero for £200 million, cementing its dominance in its home market. But UK competition authorities are investigating the deal and might not let it go ahead. Even if they do stop the deal, it won't matter too much for Just Eat because it is much bigger than hungryhouse. The competition authorities may well wave the deal through on the basis that Just Eat's main competitor is the telephone which still has 51.4% of the takeaway delivery market. But there may come a time when restaurants and consumers are not so forgiving about Just Eat's monopoly position and start looking for alternatives. Investors who think this will happen should probably steer clear of Just Eat.

