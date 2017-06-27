Gravediggers - Finding Value In The Energy Graveyard

Note: This article was first shown to HFI Research subscribers on June 24. If you find our analysis insightful, you can click here for more information on what others are saying about our service.

The energy sector moved broadly lower this week on the back of weak commodity prices and as fund managers dump energy stocks en masse. On a weighting basis, energy stocks are now just 6% of the S&P 500, a weighting low since 2004 (right before the four-year bull run in energy stocks). As pessimism reaches an extreme, we are finding some attractive names investors can buy in the energy pit.

Gear Energy (GXE.TO, OTC:GENGF)

We continue to believe this is our best risk/reward position given the low leverage, high torqued upside to oil, and superior management team. Our conviction in the name was also recently illustrated by the insider purchases made by Ingram Gillmore, CEO and president of Gear. Since May 26, Ingram has bought a total of 145,802 shares. These purchases reinforce our belief that at C$0.64 per share, an EV/DACF of 3.8x 2017 STRIP and the ability to grow 10% production growth each year within cash flow at $45 WTI make Gear one of the best risk/reward names in energy-land to own. We continue to believe that the recent sell-off will prove to be a gift from the market gods in the making.

Conservatively, we believe even in a $45 WTI environment, Gear's current value is around C$1 per share, or a discount of 36%. We think the ultimate value in Gear will come from a combination of organic production growth alongside higher oil prices, which we believe could reach $70 over the next 12 months. In that case, Gear's shares could trade upwards of C$2.50 to C$3.00 given a more in-line peer multiple of 6x EV/DACF.

Resolute Energy (REN)

Resolute's share price has dropped from $40 to $28.90, making it one of the worst performing producers over the last week. The drop, however, was not based on fundamental concerns as investors simply chose to liquidate energy exposure tied to the Permian.

Our analysis of REN points to a company that's currently pursing outspending of cash flow to grow production by 100% year over year. In the eyes of the market, this could be deemed reckless given the amount of outspending over cash flow, which is primarily funded by taking on additional bank debt. However, there are several fundamental factors that lead to our optimism on REN specifically:

REN is in pursuit of selling Aneth which could fetch for $200 to $325 million, allowing REN to pursue production growth in the Delaware Basin. REN is an attractive "add-on" acreage for other acquirers to scoop up.

These two reasons provide potential valuation floor on REN, where we think that, even in a distressed sale, the stock could fetch north of $55 per share. In a more optimistic scenario, it could fetch $80 to $100 per share. At $28.90 per share, investors are not paying much of a premium, and given our distressed sale outlook, a slightly below double return is a conservative base case to use here.

Continental Resources (CLR)

Since the beginning of the year, CLR's share price has drifted remarkably lower from over $50 per share to just $31.14 per share. The share price tumbled even more after the OPEC meeting, which saw it decline from $42.50 to $31. While this is a position we currently do not own in the HFI Portfolio, we found the recent sell-off reminiscent of the "liquidation" in early 2016.

Fundamentally, Bakken is an important play for the overall well-being of the U.S. shale sector. Continental, being the largest Bakken producer, is in essence a health gauge to how producers will do in the region.

At the current share price, the average 2018 EV/DACF shows CLR trading just around 6x EV/DACF versus the historical average of 8.2x. While it's not the cheapest producer one can buy, CLR represents one of the favorite names for funds to allocate to when betting on higher oil prices. The beta in CLR allows some torqued upside when oil does eventually recover.

At just $31.14 per share, we estimate that, even in the case of a buyout, CLR could fetch for $45 per share or nearly a 50% premium from today's price.

Oasis and Whiting (OAS, WLL)

Sticking to our theme of Bakken producers, we can't forget about OAS and WLL, both of which are large producers in the Bakken region. On a cash flow basis, both names trade for less than 4.5x 2018 EV/DACF, which presents a discount to CLR at 6x EV/DACF.

Both names have been beaten senseless since the oil sell-off began as investors sell down energy exposure. From a cash flow perspective, both producers are being prudent with capex spending. The debt-to-cash-flow ratio of around 3x will limit their ability to recklessly spend outside of cash flow, something we like to see given the sentiment shift from growth to prudent capex plans.

WLL, in this case, presents the most distressed one out of the two, with share prices approaching 2016 lows.

While the name is cheap for a reason (higher leverage and lower netback), the beat-down seems to ignore some fundamental improvements the company has made. We estimate that even in the case of $50 WTI, WLL's acquisition value is closer to $10 per share versus $5 today on a conservative basis. This is not to say that it will get acquired, but that's where we see the bottom scenario valuation. Open Square Capital, a member of the HFI Research team, owns this name and has covered in greater detail.

OAS's stock price has also seen its share price cut in half. This is a name we have not widely talked about, but followed closely since the oil sell-off took place. On a debt-to-cash-flow basis, OAS is not under leveraged by any means, with a multiple just below 3x D/DACF. But from a capital spending viewpoint, Oasis has been the most prudent as the company aims to be free cash flow positive. We saw this with their cash flow management since the oil sell-off started.

Looking at their debt profile, OAS's debt maturity is also mostly weighted toward 2020+ leaving room to potentially extend maturity or refinance. We don't see the debt being a concern, and the focus on free cash flow will help keep debt in control over the next several years.

Both names offer levered upside to potential recovery in oil prices. With investors piling into the Permian at any price, we think a contrarian bet on the eventual recovery of investor interest in the Bakken will see these names more than double.

Parex Resources (PXT.TO, OTC:PARXF)

This is another producer that we do not own in the HFI Portfolio, but have followed closely over the last year. Parex is a Canadian oil and gas producer operating in South America. We won't go into too much detail into the operations of the business, but the prudent capital spending, no debt, high cash flow margin, and growth within cash flow at low oil prices are some of the key features we want to point out.

As you can see, the share price did not sell-off much over the last year as the market runs into producers like this during sensitive downturns. Parex has low decline rate production (not shale), so its maintenance capex unlike other producers are inherently lower. See chart below:

Parex estimates that it can grow production even if Brent averaged $50/bbl, and the growth rate would range from 10% to 20% depending on prices. See chart below:

Assuming Parex reaches its target of 50k boe/d in 2019, and Brent is at $60, Parex would have a netback of $27/boe. Using 6x cash flow, we get a per flowing boe/d valuation of ~C$60k boe/d. This gives us a valuation of about C$20 per share. While the upside from here only represents 35% or so, the downside to reaching this is very low as well given the low risk nature of its business model, and no debt.

Geopark (GPRK)

This is another fantastic energy idea that has recently sold-off (albeit much less than others) and presents a good opportunity for investors to add to. A link to a write-up by Laurentian Research can be found on here. Laurentian Research also recently wrote about Gear, pegging its valuation between C$2.59 to C$3.38 per share.

Bottom Line

With energy equities approaching 2016 lows, even a simple strategy of buying XOP will likely pay off as you can take advantage of investor pessimism, considering the bullish fundamental developments taking place in the oil markets. With positioning near lows, we see a short squeeze in the making and that will likely translate into a new bull trend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REN, GENGF, GPRK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We have no positions in CLR, OAS, WLL, and PXT.TO, but might initiate long positions over the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.