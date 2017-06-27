Altria: Why Rising Interest Rates Are A Much Bigger Threat Than Fewer Smokers

People are usually wrong repeatedly about an issue, aren't usually the same individuals who are correct on the same topic when the facts change.

There is no more widely owned stock that analysts and critics have repeatedly been wrong about than Altria (NYSE:MO). Altria has been one of the best performing stocks in the market over the last several decades, and the company has consistently outperformed the broader indexes.

Altria's most recent strong performance over the last 5 years has been primarily because of the company's strong pricing power, falling litigation costs, and strong cash flow.

Still, since the primary appeal of Altria to most investors is income, this company's ability to deliver solid dividends at a low risk into the future will now be in question.

Even if you take the most optimistic expectation for earnings growth next year and project earnings growth of 10% and earnings of $3.65 per share in 2018 the stock trades with a forward price to earnings ratio of nearly 25. This Price to earnings ratios implies an already built in premium for cash flow and recession proof performance that is significant.

If you forecast dividend growth going out 5-6 years of 6-8% per year, the company will still be paying less than 3.5% per year to individuals who invest at the current price. If interest rates rise even modestly as expect in the next couple years, there will be fixed income opportunities will provide equal or greater income at a much lower risk than this company. Altria's current dividend is just 3.2%, and the 10 year treasury currently yields 2.1%. Altria's ability to manage the company's debt and raise the dividend will also be negatively impacted by even slight raises in interest rates as well.

Altria carries a significant a moderate but still significant amount of long-term debt, and the company has bonds that mature in 2021 and 2022 that currently yield above 5%

Altria's long-term debt is equal to about 30% of the assets of the company and the company's debt to equity coverage ratio is 1.09.

If interest rates continue to rise even modestly Altria will be forced to issue longer-term bonds that mature at higher rates,and the company will likely have to commit less capital to the dividend. Altria currently carries approximately $14 billion in debt with interest rates for the company's short-term bonds yielding between 3-5%. A 2% in interest rates would likely force the company to commit reconsider borrowing money to pay and increase the current dividend because the the borrowing rate for even short-term maturities would move above 6%.

Even though the average price of cigarettes nationwide is $5.50, in many states such as New York and California, cigarette prices are too high for Altria to pass on rising costs. Since the primary appeal of Altria is income and lower risk investments in public and private bonds can now expect to yield essentially the same income over the next 5-10 years, committing new capital to Altria for income simply does not make sense unless you are in the top income bracket and benefit from the lower capital gains tax. Interest rates are much more likely to go up in the near future, and even if interest rates stayed at the current historically low levels, Altria's dividend currently offers just 1% more per year than many very low risk fixed income investments.

