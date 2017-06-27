Exxon Mobil - Largest Oil Company With Huge Potential

Exxon Mobil has made several significant recent discoveries. On top of this, the company has made another significant acquisition in the Permian Basin increasing resources.

The company has consistently out produced its peers while having a significantly higher return on capital employed than them.

Exxon Mobil has had a hard time since the start of the oil crash. Even after the company's recent recovery it's still 20% below its pre-crash high.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is the single largest publicly traded oil corporation in the world with a market cap of just under $350 billion. At the same time, the company has a quarterly dividend of $0.77 that comes out to an annualized yield of just over 3.7%. As we will see throughout this article, the company’s strong dividend and impressive assets make it an incredibly strong investment at this time.



Introduction



Exxon Mobil, in its present form, was founded in late-1999 as a result of the merger between Exxon and Mobil. The company is presently headquartered in Irving, Texas and is the largest direct descendant of Rockefeller’s Standard Oil company. Overall, the company produces several percent of the world’s entire oil production making it the largest of the powerful Big Oil Companies.

Exxon Mobil’s stock price peaked in mid-2014 at more than $100 per share. From that point, the company’s stock price dropped to a late-2015 low of just over $70 per share. From that point, the company’s stock price recovered to just over $95 per share by mid-2016. Since then, the company’s stock has dropped down to just over $80 per share. Despite the company’s modest stock price recovery since late-2015, the company still has enormous potential going forward, as we will see.



Exxon Mobil’s Strong Position



The above image shows Exxon Mobil’s volumes and return on capital employed compared to its oil major peers. The company had average 2007 to 2016 volumes of roughly 4 million barrels per day with a return on capital employed of roughly 25%. Both of these numbers are ahead of the company’s competition, with the company beating Chevron’s returns by roughly 5% and Shell’s volumes by roughly 0.5 million barrels per day. This shows the impressive asset return provide to ExxonMobil as a result of its size.



In the downstream sector, the company is no longer the largest producer by volume, it is beaten slightly by BP and and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) However, the company still manages to dwarf all of its competitors in terms of return on capital employed. The company has returns of almost 25% which is several times that of BP or Shell. As we can see here, Exxon Mobil’s incredible size gives it huge returns and hefty volumes in both the upstream and downstream sectors which leads to large profits.



At the same time, energy demand is anticipated to continue to grow rapidly. The company expects overall energy demand to top 600 quadrillion BTUs by 2040, despite massive improvements in energy efficiency, and the world’s middle class grows to an astounding 5 billion people. And Exxon Mobil, as the largest publicly traded oil company in the world, has the potential to capture the supply market, whether through conventional fuels like oil, or new renewable fuels.



Everyday, new news stories come out about the evil that is conventional fuels and the pollutants that they spew into our atmosphere, a big contributor to climate change. Exxon Mobil will have to address these concerns and act fast to prevent climate change from permanently impacting our planet. As we can see from NASA, man made climate change is having a real impact on our climate. However, what people don’t realize is that Exxon Mobil, with its size, has the strength to dominate the renewable energy market as it becomes increasingly economical.



This, as everything else Exxon Mobil has done, will continue to provide large profits to shareholders.



As we can see here, existing sources oil and gas are expected to mostly run out by 2040. This includes several major fields, such as the Ghawar Field in Saudi Arabia, which produces 5% of the world’s entire oil production, but is anticipated to just have a few decades left. As a result, significant new sources of oil and gas will need to be found and developed, something that Exxon Mobil anticipates will require $11 trillion in investment by 2040.



Overall, this shows that there is long-term demand, for the next several decades, for continued oil and gas investment from giants like Exxon Mobil. This, combined with Exxon Mobil’s history of profitable investment, will mean significant long-term profits for investors in the company.



Exxon Mobil Disciplined Investments



Now that we have a detailed understanding of Exxon Mobil’s strong position, based on the company’s high historic returns, and long-term demand for new sources of oil and natural gas, let’s continue by discussing Exxon Mobil’s disciplined investment strategy.

Exxon Mobil currently has more than 100 projects in development. These projects spread the world and range from conventional oil sources to upgrading the value of certain assets, to complicated LNG projects. However, one thing share by all of these projects is Exxon Mobil has managed to reduce the near-term upstream costs of these projects by 30% as a result of the company’s actions from the oil crash.



On top of this, the company has also increased cash generation by 30% from the company’s downstream and chemical projects. This cash generation will be essential to future projects and other things such as shareholder rewards.



In the United States, Exxon Mobil acquired XTO Energy in 2009 for $31 billion making it Exxon Mobil’s largest recent purchase. The purpose of this acquisition was to give Exxon Mobil a substantial position in natural gas, specifically North American natural gas. Since then, the company has evolved its portfolio, especially after the company’s $6 billion dollar acquisition this year to significantly increase its shale properties in the Permian Basin.



As a result of these investments, Exxon Mobil now controls millions of acres of shale assets throughout the United States with a large inventory of price-resilient drilling opportunities. The company’s shale portfolio has about 700 thousand barrels per day in production, meaning it makes up almost 20% of Exxon Mobil’s entire production. More importantly, as Exxon Mobil continues to capture efficiency gains in this area, its profit potential increases.



Overall, for the past decade, Exxon Mobil has shown dedication to American shale oil. The company’s two largest acquisitions of the past decade have both been shale assets. As the company continues to capture efficiency gains here, this portion of the company’s portfolio will continue to provide the company with increasing long-term cash flow.



On top of the company’s North American shale assets, Exxon Mobil has made a high potential discovery in Guyana. The company has discovered more than 1.5 billion barrels of recoverable resources as a result of an exploration program using the company’s proprietary seismic imaging technology. As a result, as the company takes this discovery into Phase 2, it anticipates almost 300 thousand barrels per day of production.



That means this project alone has the potential to increase Exxon Mobil’s entire production by an astounding almost 10%.



Lastly, we will discuss Exxon Mobil’s recent massive Mozambique gas discovery in Africa. The company is acquiring a 25% interest in Area 4 which has an astounding 85 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in place. To put this in context, this one discovery has as much gas as more than 20% of the United State’s entire natural gas reserves. ExxonMobil plans to use this gas reserve to build onshore LNG facilities with the capacity for more than 40 million tons per annum of natural gas production.



On top of this major discovery, Exxon Mobil is currently evaluating 3 high-potential exploration blocks. These exploration blocks are smaller to Exxon Mobil’s Area 4 acquisition but are still fairly large blocks. Should any of these blocks have a discovery similar in size to that of Area 4, that has the ability to provide Exxon Mobil with massive additional discoveries worth a lot of money.



As we have seen throughout this discussion, Exxon Mobil is currently undertaking a lot of projects. The company has used the oil crash as a boost to begin additional focus on optimization and cash flow increase. On top of that, the company has recently made several massive discoveries. These discoveries have the potential to increase Exxon Mobil’s production by respectable amounts. This shows the overall strength of Exxon Mobil’s asset portfolio.



Exxon Mobil Shareholder Rewards



Now that we have discussed Exxon Mobil’s strong investment strategy along with the company’s strong position, let’s conclude by discussing the company’s commitment to shareholder rewards.



In the 2Q 2017, Exxon Mobil increased its dividend by 2.7% from the previous quarter. While a fairly modest increase, this increase shows Exxon Mobil’s commitment to being a dividend aristocrat and the company’s long-term commitment to shareholders. On top of this the company continues to have a flexible share repurchase program having returned an astounding $370 billion to shareholders since the merger between Exxon and Mobil.



These strong returns show Exxon Mobil’s commitment to shareholders through the 2000-2001 crash, 2008-2009 crash, and the present oil crash.



Looking at the company’s annual dividend growth rate, and we see how the company continues to blow its peers out of the water. The company’s 2007 to 2016 dividend growth rate of 8.8% not only beats all of its competitors, but also beats the overall S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA: SPY). From 2012-2016, the company has still beaten its competitors, however, it has fallen slightly short of the S&P 500. This is to be expected given the oil crash from this time along with the rapid growth of the rest of the S&P 500 at the same time.



This shows Exxon Mobil’s commitment to reward shareholders for their continued loyalty.



Conclusion



Exxon Mobil has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. Even with the company’s recent stock price recoveries, it’s stock is still 20% below pre crash highs, and that’s after three years of a market that has been expanding globally. Despite this, as we have seen through this article, Exxon Mobil is still a company with huge expansion potential going forward. The company has managed to consistently beat out its peers in both production volume and returns. On top of this, falling production from existing fields along with an overall growth in energy demand mean it operates in a market that will see continue demand.



Exxon Mobil has more than one hundred projects currently in development. As a result of the present oil crash, the company has managed to lower prices while increasing potential profits. Looking at the company’s largest projects, the company is continuing to make itself a dominant force in North American natural gas. The company’s XTO Energy and Bass family acquisitions provide it with a significant stake in North American shale oil and gas. On top of this, the company has made sizeable discoveries recently in Guyana and Mozambique. These acquisitions both have the potential to increase the company’s resources.



As a result, as we have seen, Exxon Mobil’s strong dividend and impressive assets are why it’s such a good investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.