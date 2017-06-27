What If It's 1999 All Over Again?

We close by highlighting another approach: focusing on what's working now, while protecting against whatever comes next.

We note that two leading value ETFs posted double-digit negative returns in the 2000-2002 bear market. And two of the value managers who did well then got crushed in 2008-2009.

A recent article raised the prospect that 2017 is another 1999, and predicted we'd see a rotation to value stocks outperforming.

Remembrance Of Things Past

In a recent article (It's 1999 All Over Again), Seeking Alpha contributor William Koldus, CFA, CAIA, operator of The Contrarian service in SA's Marketplace, noted similarities between today's market and that of the late '90s, in particular the outperformance of growth stocks. He then noted that value had outperformed growth from 2000 to 2007. Looking at that 7-year period, though, obscures the vicious bear market from March of 2000 to October of 2002. I argue here that value may not save you from the next bear market. To see why, let's first recall what happened during the 2000-2002 bear market.

The 2000-2002 Bear Market

This bear market coincided with the bust following the late 1990s Dot-Com bubble. With impeccable timing, I left a job at Alliance Capital (now AllianceBernstein (AB)) to work at what would now be called a Fintech start-up, until the summer of 2002, when I joined First Trust Portfolios. In all three roles, I worked closely with a number of financial advisors, so I recall the impact it had on their clients' portfolios, and on their risk tolerances. Although this wasn't as steep a drop by some measures as the 2008-2009 crash, it dragged on longer. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) dropped more than 40%.



This chart offers a good example of the difficulty of market timing, incidentally. How many investors do you think added money after that double bottom in 2001, thinking the correction was over?

How Value Stocks Performed

What about investors who assumed a rotation to value was inevitable in early 2000 and moved their money to value stocks then - how did they do during the bear market? It depends on what stocks they owned, but let's consider how two leading value ETFs performed.

Here's how the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) did:

It outperformed the market, as measured by SPY, on a relative basis, but investors still lost nearly a quarter of their money.

What about the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)?

Again, relative outperformance versus the S&P 500 ETF, but that just means you lost a little less money - you were still down 34.5%.

Some Value Investors Did Well

William Koldus mentions that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) had underperformed during the late '90s. Berkshire shares performed well during the subsequent bear market though:

Bruce Berkowitz, lately a dog catcher, was a champ during the 2000-2002 bear market. His Fairholme Fund (FAIRX) did even better than Berkshire Hathaway:



Is It Time To Buy Berkshire Hathaway And The Fairholme Fund?

There are a few questions you ought to consider before answering:

1) What if 2017 isn't analogous to 1999 but to 1996 or 1997? In that case, we should expect more new highs for SPY and FANG stocks such as Amazon (AMZN).

2) What if we're on the cusp of another bear market, but the next bear market is more like 2008-2009 than 2000-2002? Let's recall how Berkshire Hathaway and The Fairholme Fund did then:



3) What if we're on the cusp of another bear market, but it's one that ends up lasting a lot longer than our previous two bear markets? In a recent article (Misconceptions About Crash Protection), I mentioned that Japan's stock market still hasn't regained its 1990 peak. Perhaps our next bear market won't be that long, but what if it's even a third as long? Do you want to be long Berkshire Hathaway or The Fairholme Fund at the beginning of a 9-year long bear market?

Stop And Smell The Bull Market

This bull market will end at some point - all bull markets do. But a problem with bear market predictions is that they can keep some investors from participating in bull markets. William Koldus certainly isn't the first analyst to see parallels to 1999 in this bull market. A quick Internet search will find numerous similar calls, but let's consider just one, Jeff Sommer's warning in the New York Times in April of 2014 ("In Some Ways, It's Looking Like 1999 In The Stock Market"). Think of the investors who read that and went to cash. Here's how SPY has done since Sommer's warning:

Another Approach To Consider

The Bulletproof Investing approach focuses on what's working now, while protecting you against whatever comes next.

Its security selection method looks for names that a) are going up in price; b) look like they may continue to go up in price, according to option sentiment; and c) are relatively inexpensive to hedge.

Beyond that, it's completely agnostic about growth versus value, or even stocks versus ETFs or ETNs: its universe includes every security more than 6 months old with options traded on it in the U.S. In recent years, this security selection method has picked stocks such as Nvidia (NVDA) and Amazon. If value stocks start outperforming over the next few years, it will likely pick them. If we end up in a Japan-style bear market, it may select inverse ETFs.

Heads You Win, Tails You Don't Lose Much

This bulletproof, or hedged, portfolio, which was included in an article last month, illustrates the Bulletproof Investing approach to risk versus reward.

I'd like to draw your attention to the portfolio-level summary at the bottom of the image above, specifically to the "Max Drawdown" and "Net Potential Return" columns. Those represent the worst- and best-case scenarios for this portfolio over the next 6 months. The worst-case scenario here is a loss of -7.19%. The best-case scenario is a gain of 24.59%. So the magnitude of the best-case gain is 3.4x the worst-case drawdown.

That's the kind of ratio we aim for in the portfolios we present subscribers each week. Whether 2017 ends up being another 1999 or another 1998, their downside will be strictly limited.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.