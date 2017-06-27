Loeb Jumps On The Nestle Train

That being said, I do not believe the company is in bad shape.

Activism usually takes its best form when an activist looks for an undervalued company with managerial or balance sheet issues that has lost its way. Typically, the management team is stale, e.g. Sally Smith at Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) or Robert Parkinson, the CEO of Baxter (BAX) when Dan Loeb took his activist stake. Rarely do activists target great brands that have recently acquired new leaders that are looking at the business in a novel way. Such is the case with Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY). With shares up 18% YTD prior to Loeb’s letter, I believe the company is already well on its way to outperformance. Let’s take a look at the new CEO, and why I think the company is already poised to perform well, without the need for input from Loeb’s Third Point.

The key managerial change has already been made

Enter “Ulf” Mark Schneider. Schneider, though fairly unknown in US circles, should be well known to Loeb, as he previously ran Baxter’s largest competitor, Fresenius (OTCQX:FSNUY) during its meteoric rise in value. During his tenure, the share price rose roughly 1217% driven by the company’s focus on creative M&A and operational excellence. During his tenure, I believe Schneider accurately predicted changes in the healthcare landscape that left the company in a strong position.

A few of the great acquisitions Schneider made include:

Generic injectables maker APP before the market become even more profitable in the 2010’s with the likes of Pfizer (PFE) and Valeant (VRX) taking up prices

Hospital chain Helios which provided Fresenius with control over patient care and thus product selection

Novartis’ and Nestles’ enteral nutrition businesses in Spain and France

Blood transfusion equipment maker Fenwal

When faced with valuations too high, Fresenius has punted. This includes turning down the opportunity to acquire Hospira’s infusion pumps as well as the infusion pumps of Smith Medical. Fresenius was a disciplined dealmaker under Schneider, and I expect his savvy M&A to continue at Nestle.

Reshaping the business

Schneider began his Nestle tenure on January 1st, and the stock was up 18% pre-Loeb announcement. Among other initiatives, Schneider announced that the Nestle Medical Nutrition business will report directly to him, and the US confectionary business is up for strategic review. Schneider may look to add something complimentary in the medical nutrition business—an area that was critical to his success at Fresenius.

In addition to adding to the medical business and potentially divesting the US confectionary business, expect Schneider to focus on what Third Point thinks he should focus on: growing faster and expanding margins. Schneider clearly took a non-traditional approach to capital allocation in the past at Fresenius, and I think he will do whatever is necessary to unlocking value for Nestle shareholders.

How will Nestle perform?

I cannot pretend to have a significant edge in valuing Nestle relative to other market participants. I can, however, affirm that there are some interesting acquisition targets the company could pursue in the healthcare space that are complimentary to its core product lines, and I also believe a strategic acquirer like Hershey (HSY) could pay a very attractive multiple for its US confectionary business.

At about 22x next year’s earnings, I think Nestle trades in-line with peers like Hershey and Kraft (KHC). That being said, if I were to bet based strictly on management which company would perform the best, I’m taking Nestle. Not only does the company have room for margin expansion that is likely not going to occur at Kraft or Hershey (in each case for drastically different reasons), as well as an underleveraged balance sheet and interesting assets, like its stake in L’Oreal.

Overall, Nestle has a chance to perform relatively well over the next few years, but it will take drastic M&A to remake the business to deliver the type of revenue growth needed to drive long-term returns. Although I do not have a stake in the company at current levels, I would likely be interested if shares pulled back into the high $70 range. I do not see a lot of downside from current prices.

