Procter & Gamble: How The Mighty Have Fallen

Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) revenues have been declining for several years now, even after the world's leading consumer goods company offloaded multiple brands in its pursuit for higher margins and sales growth. But the transformation path seems to have led the company nowhere as it continues its struggle to get its revenue numbers back on track.

In 2014, Procter & Gamble, as part of its transformation efforts, decided to sell 90 to 100 brands and focus on 70 to 80 brands. But P&G ended up with 10 business units and about 65 brands by the end of fiscal 2016. The massive sell-off pushed P&G's sales from $74.4 billion in 2014 down to $65.3 billion in 2015, while net earnings margin from continuing operations improved from 14% to 15.4%.

From P&G's 2014 Annual report:

The 90 to 100 brands we plan to exit have declining sales of −3%, declining profits of −16% and half the average Company margin during the past three years. P&G will become a simpler, more focused Company of 70 to 80 brands, organized into about a dozen businesses and four industry-based sectors.

The sell-off also had a significant impact on the geographic distribution of P&G's revenues. In 2014, North America accounted for 39% of the company's revenues, which increased to 44% in 2016, while Europe's contribution declined from 28% to 23%.

P&G is still very much a global company, with more than half of its revenues coming from outside the United States, which also exposes them to currency fluctuations.

But the real problem P&G faces despite the massive sell-off is that the trimmed-down brands are still not growing. P&G will obviously have wanted to keep the brands that it thought had the best odds of success, and some good brands like Duracell to bolster its balance sheet. But that plan was upset by a complicated deal that saw P&G adding $1.8 billion in cash to Duracell in exchange for Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) 52 million shares of P&G stock.

Source: P&G Quarterly Earnings Press Releases

The slimmed-down P&G is still not displaying a steady growth rate, and it could spell trouble for the company over the next year or two. Organic sales have improved in the first three quarters of this year compared to 2016 and 2015, but they have come down from 3% during the first quarter of 2017, to 1% during the third quarter.

Source: P&G Global Consumer Conference Presentation

With so many brands already off-loaded, there isn't much for P&G to do in terms of restructuring. Organic sales have to pick up speed for the company's revenues to get back on track. Operating margins have improved due to the portfolio cleanup; but, unless revenues get back to higher levels, the company's ability to grow dividends will be under severe pressure.

Source: P&G Global Consumer Conference Presentation

The consumer goods industry around the world remains weak, further piling up the pressure on big companies like P&G. While talking to analysts during the recent third quarter earnings presentation, P&G's CEO said:

The categories we compete in were growing on a value basis at a global average of nearly 3% in the first half of the fiscal year. Growth slowed to below 2% in the third quarter.

In the U.S., our largest and most profitable market, categories in which we compete, grew roughly 2% in the first half but were up less than a point in the March quarter.

Several factors contributed to this dynamic including delayed tax returns, higher gas prices, bad weather, and what appears to be a drawdown of at-home inventory during the quarter. Developing markets were up about 5% in the first half but slowed to about 4% in the third quarter.

Organic volume and sales grew by 1% during the third quarter of 2017 and, according to P&G, global growth was below 2% during that period. Despite off-loading brands which P&G thought were lower-margin businesses with lower odds of growth, P&G's current product portfolio is either tracking industry growth rates or growing slower than the industry average.

After a massive restructuring process that involved billions of dollars worth of brands and a couple of years to complete, one would have expected the company to end up with brands that displayed above-average growth rates. But, unfortunately for P&G, that does not seem to be the case. Improving margins show that the company has ended up with higher-margin products, but unless sales grow in a steady manner, P&G does not look like the best risk vs reward proposition for investors at this point.

