IBM And Its Prodigious Free Cash Flow

Its strategic imperatives are certainly helping and it looks to go higher in the coming years.

To say that I’ve been critical of IBM (IBM) in the past is a gross understatement, as I’ve thought for years now that its “strategy” of focusing on buybacks and investing in the cloud business while the legacy company rots is a poor one. IBM, to its credit, has maintained very high levels of free cash flow during this process despite the fact that its earnings growth has been subpar to put it politely, and that has allowed it to maintain tremendously high capital returns.

In this article, I’ll take a look at IBM’s FCF for the past few years to get an idea of whether or not it is deteriorating along with the rest of the company’s financials and what, if any, implications it has going forward.

As a note, I’ll be using data I’ve sourced from Seeking Alpha for this article.

We’ll begin by taking a look at IBM’s FCF and revenue for the past five years to get an idea of what kind of numbers we’re talking about.

The orange bars are IBM’s FCF on the right scale and the blue line is its revenue on the left scale. What’s interesting about this is that, apart from a rather high number in 2012, IBM’s FCF has been roughly flat from 2013 to 2016. That’s only interesting because revenue has done nothing but decline rather sharply during that time frame, as you can see above.

That number has declined from $105B in 2012 to just under $80B last year while FCF has remained in the $13.5B area for the past four years. That’s actually pretty impressive and it means that IBM has been finding ways to squeeze more FCF from less and less revenue over this time frame, which is imperative considering how expensive its dividend and buyback activities are.

If we look at FCF as a percentage of revenue, we actually see a very encouraging story for longs.

IBM’s FCF as a percentage of revenue has actually grown fairly substantially during this time frame, with 2016 200bps higher than 2012. That’s a huge margin of improvement, and in particular, if you consider how terrible IBM’s revenue performance has been. That makes these numbers all the more impressive as it means that IBM’s current mix of business, on average, produces better FCF than its old mix. Surely, this is part of the reason why management continues to chase its strategic imperatives and to be fair, I cannot argue with these results.

Should IBM be able to execute on its SI initiative over the coming years, its FCF margins should continue to rise. As the legacy business continues to die off – there’s no reason to think that it won’t – IBM’s more FCF-efficient revenue should take over more and more and we should see the chart above continue to get better and better. This all sounds great but the cautionary note I’d offer is that we don’t yet know what a steady-state level of revenue looks like for IBM. After all, its legacy business is continuing to melt away and as it still makes up the bulk of the total, that’s a problem.

I don’t have any doubt IBM’s strategic imperatives will one day eclipse the legacy business but when that happens, what will total revenue look like? Simply having the imperatives become the bulk of revenue isn’t enough; the actual level matters as well for obvious reasons. And even if FCF margin is better, which it certainly appears to be, if revenue continues to nosedive, it won’t be enough.

That said, for the past two years, IBM hasn’t spent all of its FCF on dividends and buybacks. That wasn’t the case prior as management knew the only way EPS would grow is if the share count shrunk by a bunch, but in 2015 and 2016, lower spending on the buyback meant that IBM still ran a FCF surplus after accounting for capital returns.

That’s great in the way that it means IBM doesn’t necessarily need revenue to pick up as quickly but it also means that the only real source of EPS growth it had has largely dissipated. Further, unless IBM picks up the buybacks again – or revenue stops falling off its seemingly perpetual cliff – EPS growth is likely to suffer.

Longs should be encouraged by IBM’s FCF margin performance and even a steadfast bear like me cannot fault the mid-teens margins we’ve seen; it’s extraordinary. But at the same time, the level of revenue matters a lot and with it continuously declining, I’m not sure what will be left over once the bleeding stops from the legacy business. The SI initiative is certainly working and its FCF margin is prodigious but in order for IBM to continue to keep its buyback tailwind, it simply needs revenue growth over time.

That’s not going to happen over at least the next couple of years until more of the legacy business melts away and growth from the imperatives continues to move higher. Eventually, the imperatives will just become the bulk of IBM’s business but as I said, that revenue base isn’t growing quickly enough to offset tremendous weakness from its legacy businesses. Perhaps IBM will be the growth machine it wants to be in a few years and at that time, its FCF growth is likely to be impressive given current trends.

But for now, I think we still have a couple of more years of very weak revenue and stagnant-at-best FCF. That further implies that IBM’s buyback lifeline isn’t likely to return in the $10B+ form it once was for years to come as well. In other words, despite IBM’s FCF prowess, it still isn’t enough.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.