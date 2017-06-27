Voxx - Hirschmann Sale Solves The Debt Load, But What About Future Earnings Power?

I am eager to learn more about the pro-forma business and its profitability in the coming weeks to judge if shares still offer an opportunity in the high single digits.

The deal allows Voxx to retire all of its debt and operate with a sizable net cash position, addressing concerns about its debt load.

Voxx (VOXX) announced a transformative divestiture that brings the struggling company out of the woods in terms of the overhang its debt load put on the shares. By selling Hirschmann for a decent profit some five years after Voxx bought the company, Voxx is able to pay off its debt and even operate with a sizable net cash position. This will be needed in order to finance the struggling remaining core operations.

While the exact financial implications of the divestiture are not yet entirely known, as the sales and margin performance of Hirschmann are not known at this time, we have to wait for the upcoming Q1 results to make a final assessment of the valuation of Voxx. For now, it appears as if management has made a solid deal for investors.

Who Is Voxx?

Voxx is a producer and distributor of audio and consumer accessories in the consumer and automotive market. The company operates under a range of subsidiaries and is diversified across 30 brands. Typical products sold by the company include satellite radios, automotive security, remote starting devices, collision avoidance systems, various kinds of loudspeakers, HDTV and WiFi antennas, universal TV remotes, and Bluetooth speakers, among many other products.

In 2016, the company reported sales of $680 million, generated across three segments. The automotive market is the core business with $352 million in revenues. Premium audio brings in $140 million in sales, as consumer accessories is a $187 million business. While this sounds like a sizable business, the sad reality is that Voxx has been struggling. Sales fell 6.5% from $810 million in 2014 to $757 million in 2015, before falling by another 10% last year.

The company faces intense competition from car manufacturers themselves, as well as other electronic businesses such as Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), Kenwood (OTCPK:JVCZY), Philips (NYSE:PHG), Sony (NYSE:SNE), and even indirectly from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as some consumers skip speakers and accessories in their cars and houses altogether.

These poor results triggered a $9 million impairment charge in 2016, which is largely the cause of a $11 million operating loss reported for that. This followed operating earnings of $16 million in 2015 and a $37 million loss in 2014, although that loss was driven by a combined $57 million in goodwill and other impairment charges. Despite the struggles, Voxx has another business line, a 50% equity investment in ASA Electronics, which is carried at just $22 million on the balance sheet but has brought in $6-$7 million in earnings in each of the past three years.

As the business is no longer profitable on an overall basis, the net debt load weight a bit on the balance sheet. The company held just $12 million in cash at the end of 2016, or $22 million if other investments are taken into account. Debt and capital lease obligations totaled $100 million for a +$78 million debt load.

Dealmaking Ahead of 2016

Over the past few years, Voxx has made a few acquisitions. The company acquired Klipsch in 2011 for $170 million. This deal brought in strong brands in multimedia and home theater applications with the namesake brand and a few others. That company added $169 million in sales, while Voxx itself posted sales of $573 million alone in 2011.

Voxx also acquired car communications producer Hirschmann for $114 million, a provider of communication and infotainment solutions for mostly German car manufacturers. That deal was set to boost sales by EUR 140 million, which based on FX rates at the time works out to some $180 million. In 2015, Eyelock was acquired for $32 million in order to gain a foothold in the market for iris-based identity authentication solutions. That deal has not translated into any substantial revenues as yet.

Based on the 2011 standalone performance and the addition of the three acquisitions, pro-forma sales would come in at roughly $925 million if we assume no organic growth. Given that sales totaled just $680 million last year, it's clear that the organic trends at the business have been very negative.

In May of this year, the company posted its results of the fiscal year of 2017 in which sales were flat at $681 million, while net debt totaled $91 million. That was still rather sizable given the adjusted EBITDA metric reported at $30 million. Amid an absence of other charges, the company posted a modest $1 million operating loss. The stabilization in the top-line results was driven by the premium audio segment of the business, while automotive and consumer revenues were down slightly.

Selling Hirschmann

To address the leverage amid a lack of earnings, Voxx has agreed to sell Hirschmann to TE Connectivity (TEL) in a $166 million deal. That looks pretty solid given that the company paid $114 million for the company back in 2012.

As result of reorganization of segments, we do not exactly know how Hirschmann has fared over the past few years. Based on the comments made by management, it seems as if this was indeed one the few growing businesses of Voxx. On the bright side, the $91 million net debt load could turn into a net cash position of $70 million overnight, even if we account for modest transaction costs. With just 24 million shares outstanding that translates into a net cash position of nearly $3 per share overnight. The company could furthermore retire expensive debt, which has been the cause of an annual interest bill of some $7 million.

The key question is what the sales and current margin contribution of Hirschmann has been at current times, which arguably has been one of the better businesses of Voxx. That said, the sale of the businesses allows the company to forfeit $7 million in interest expenses going forward if it can retire debt at face value, and brings $3 in net cash per share. I will be fairly interested to see the pro-forma revenue and earnings power of the business. The sad reality is that the remaining core probably posts negative sales growth and even lower margins, as the impact of this could be (partially) offset by the lower financing costs, while EyeLock still weighs on the bottom line.

Final Thoughts

The market is taking the sale of Hirschmann as a positive, even if it might be the best business within Voxx. Shares jumped 13%, adding $24 million in value in the process on the back of the solid price received for the business. While the margins and growth trajectory of the business will come under a lot of pressure, debt concerns will alleviate overnight, as the business net holds nearly $3 in per share in cash.

To judge where appeal goes from here, we need to wait for the upcoming first-quarter results in July of this year, as I am eager to learn about the pro-forma implications of this deal. One thing is certain: Voxx has been de-risked in a big way as the proceeds are probably higher than anticipated by market participants. But it is too early to judge the potential of the business from here onward, unless more information is provided by management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.