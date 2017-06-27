Meanwhile, In China: A $6 Billion Small Cap Wipeout, FX Intervention, And More

Investors would do well to keep apprised of these things as China's markets become more integrated into the global financial system.

Look, I know this is common knowledge and everything, but considering the recent decision of MSCI to include Chinese A-shares in its indices, I think it's important that investors (especially those who dabble in emerging markets), keep up to speed on the kinds of things that happen on a regular basis in China's markets.

Yes, there were all kinds of caveats included in MSCI's decision and yes, some of those caveats are specifically designed to ensure investors avoid the pitfalls associated with the country's still largely opaque markets. If you want the full details, you can read more than you'll ever want to know about the inclusion process and the implications for long-term flows here and here.

So this isn't an attempt to comment specifically on the names associated with the inclusion. Rather, I just want to run quickly through what's happened in China over the last 12 hours (as of this writing) so you can get an idea of how this is still largely the Wild West (well, I guess technically it's the Wild "East," but that doesn't have the same ring to it).

For one thing, the PBoC is pretty clearly stepping in during the afternoon session to prop up the stock market again. You'll note that this isn't exactly like saying that the Fed or the ECB is supporting risk assets or that the BoJ's massive ETF purchases are the only thing holding the Japanese stock market together. Personally, I believe those contentions to be true, but some people don't. By contrast, there is no one who disagrees with the idea that China intervenes to push stocks higher. Remember, they have a very real "plunge protection team" called the "national team" which stepped in during the rout that took place in the summer of 2015. And that's hardly the whole story. The list of emergency actions Beijing implemented to shore up the market that year is so laughably long that I couldn't possibly document them all here.

Anyway, you can Google all of that. There's nothing conspiratorial about it. It just is the case. And that's fine, but as noted here at the outset, it's the kind of thing that makes investors nervous about Chinese A-shares being included in global benchmarks. Don't forget how much of the market was literally halted indefinitely in 2015:

(Goldman)

Overnight, we got the latest bit of "national team" support which on Tuesday came with a little over a half hour left in the session.

Specifically, the SHCOMP and the CSI 300 closed 0.2% higher, reversing declines in the last 40 minutes of trading. It was the fifth straight gain for the CSI 300 Index which had fallen as much as 0.5% earlier. The SHCOMP was down by as much as 0.4%. This is at least the third time in the past week they've done this in the afternoon:

Again, you have to remember that this is a different animal than what you're looking at when you glance at charts of DM equity markets. Put differently, there isn't much in the way of ambiguity about what causes the rallies you see flagged with the green arrows.

Similarly, there isn't much in the way of ambiguity with regard to what caused this overnight:

(Bloomberg)

You can read all the esoteric details here, but suffice to say that's blatant spot market intervention by the PBoC, and the reason they're doing it is because i) the onshore spot had closed at a discount to the fix for 17 straight days, and ii) because the offshore yuan was trading at its largest discount to the onshore spot since January, as of Monday.

Meanwhile, there was a veritable meltdown in Hong Kong small caps on Tuesday which wiped out more than $6 billion in market value and saw at least 17 companies fall by more than 40%.

Yes, you read that right. 17 companies saw their shares dive by 40% or more including an umbrella maker that rose to fame during the 2015 China stock boom. Its shares tumbled more than 94% on the day. The reason: a washout tied to a suspended brokerage called Lerado Financial Group.

You have to remember this all happened in just the last 12 hours. And even more hilarious is the fact that this really wasn't a day that anyone would call "out of the ordinary". This is just par for the course over there.

Finally, remember that this is set against the backdrop of China tightening the screws on the shadow banking complex. I read a comment from a reader the other day who cited some headline retail sales numbers (you know, the kind that you can pull up with a 10 second Google search) to suggest that China is hitting on all cylinders. That is simply not the case. If you want to know just how dramatic the tightening effort truly is, note that bank asset growth in China just hit a decade low:



(Deutsche Bank)

So do keep all of the above in mind when you think about your strategy for investing in emerging markets over the coming years, because these are the kinds of issues that are going to take center stage as MSCI moves to full inclusion across mandates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.