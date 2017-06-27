Time To Enter The Matrix?

My wife and I used to live in New Jersey, which, among other things, means that I spent a lot of time navigating the various highways, byways, throughways and parkways that crisscross the so-called Garden State. And when you spend enough time in your car in New Jersey, you will inevitably drive by a massive structure of pipes and tanks and lights and towers next to the highway—a structure that looks particularly dramatic and menacing when it is fully illuminated at night. And if you’re like me—a layman in the field of industrial engineering—you might ask yourself, "Who in the world built this thing, and what does it do?” (Full disclosure: This question may or may not be preceded by "Why do I still live in New Jersey?" but this is another matter entirely.)

I didn’t know this then, but I now know that one of the companies that builds these and other remarkable—if somewhat existentially terrifying—structures is Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX), a diversified engineering, construction, and maintenance firm that operates in four distinct segments: electrical infrastructure; oil, gas and chemical; storage solutions and industrial. Matrix provides a full spectrum of industrial development services from feasibility planning to engineering, construction, and repair, and its customers include multinational oil companies, electric and gas suppliers, and large-scale materials, metals and mining companies. For a more complete view of Matrix’s project range, have a look at the company’s recent presentation from the KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrial, Automotive and Transportation Conference. Suffice to say that almost all of the things that Matrix designs and builds involve a spectacular tangle of tanks, domes, scaffolds and pipes.

If you already knew this about Matrix Service Company then you probably are also aware that its equity value has plunged over the last year from a market capitalization of $600M+ in January 2017 to a current market capitalization of about $230M—a fall of more than 60 percent in six months. The decline started gradually, but the company’s late-April announcement that it would take a significant loss on a power plant project in its electrical infrastructure division sent the stock on a tailspin from $17 to the $8 where it sits currently. A few weeks later the company announced that earnings for 2017 would be $0—you know, like, nothing—on revenue of approximately $1,200M, which was significantly below the previously-issued guidance of $1.10 to $1.40 per share on revenue of $1,300M to $1,450M.

In his prepared remarks on the May 10 earnings call, Matrix President and CEO John Hewitt said the following about the troublesome electrical project:

We appreciate the concerns everyone has over this project and I want to assure you that as we demonstrated to you in the past, we have the experience, ability and resources and contact structure needed to ultimately work through this issue. And we will work through this.

Hewitt also said that the project is “expected to be completed in the back half of fiscal 2018,” which really means the first half of 2018 since Matrix’s fiscal year ends in June. Further details were scarce, but during the conference call Q&A, Matrix CFO Kevin Cavanagh explained how the company arrived at the $18.9 million charge for the expenses related to resolving the electrical project issues: “What we have done is considered various scenarios in our forecast on the project and just recorded to what we believe is the most likely outcome.” That’s not a terribly detailed explanation, but clearly, additional losses are possible until the project is completed.

To anyone who has followed the energy sector over the last few years, the rest of the conference call sounded familiar: Timing is challenging, margins are squeezed, customers are reluctant, but the future looks bright! And while it may seem hard to believe given Matrix's death-defying plunge in market value over the last year, there actually was once an argument for cautious optimism (if not outright bullishness). Look at the firm's top-line growth, for example: Between 2011 and 2016, Matrix grew revenue from $627M to $1312M for a compound annual growth rate of 13.1 percent. This is a considerable increase in sales, even if gross margin slipped from almost 12 percent in 2011 to a low of 6.5 percent in 2015 before rebounding to 9.6 percent in 2016. (NOTE: It looks like gross margin will be back in the 6 percent range for FY 2017, but that includes the charge for the profit reduction on the electrical project.)

There may have also been optimism related to the various decrees and proclamations of President Trump, who spoke repeatedly of both an infrastructure spending plan and an as-yet-unrealized corporate tax cut. The tax cut alone would go a long way for Matrix, since it is typically both profitable and on the high end of the taxation spectrum. In fact, Matrix has paid taxes at a rate greater than 33 percent every year since 2007.

Project backlog declined in Q3 2017 to $790M from $1,032M in Q3 2016, but wrapped in that bad news was a kernel of good news: The company’s oil, gas and chemical backlog rose from $101M to a record high of $241M. Hewitt attributed this to “the need for new capacity build out and spending in gas processing.” He also noted that one of the contract wins would not have been possible without a recent engineering acquisition, so that’s a feather in his cap, I suppose.

All in all, it’s sort of a mixed bag, as might be expected of any enterprise connected to the volatile fortunes of the energy markets over the last few years. There is no question that 2017 will be Matrix’s worst year in a decade (or more), but I’ve always tried to heed Ben Graham’s advice from The Intelligent Investor: “Don’t take a single year’s earnings seriously.” A breakeven year will render TTM P/E useless, but if we take the company’s average diluted EPS over the last 10 years -- including a projected $0 for FY 2017 -- and use it as a best guess for its actual earning power, we get earnings of $0.74 and a current P/E of about 11.

And by certain, non-earnings-related metrics, Matrix looks downright cheap. Book value as of the most recent balance sheet was $320M, which gives us a P/B ratio of about 0.7 ($230M/$320M). Matrix’s price-to-book over the last 10 years has fluctuated between 1.2 (2011) and 4.3 (2007), but has never fallen below 1—you know, until now. Same with price-to-sales, which (at 0.2) is the lowest it has been in a decade by a wide margin. Matrix also maintains a solid balance sheet, which management seems keen on protecting. The company’s current ratio is 1.6—slightly higher than it was at the same time last year—and its debt-to-equity ratio is a little more than 0.1. And the balance sheet doesn’t reflect the value of Matrix’s longstanding customer engagements and relationships, which are numerous and substantial. So, yes, you’re buying some uncertainty with each share of MTRX, but you’re also getting a nice chunk of tangible assets and a lot of revenue, which may not be a true margin of safety but it’s better than nothing.

Let me conclude with the friendly warning that I am neither oracle nor soothsayer, and my most reliable predictions tend to be related to the upcoming evening's cocktails. (FYI: Feels like a wine spritzer Sunday, at the moment.) That being said, I believe Matrix Service Company looks like an attractive risk at these levels, and I have been adding it to my portfolios since it dipped below $10. Over the next year, I’ll be keeping my eye on the resolution of the power plant project, and looking for expansion (or at least no further contraction) of the project backlog. I’ll also be watching the monthly short interest to make sure that it doesn’t spike abruptly from its current level of 0.5M shares (or 2.5 percent of float). I try to make sound investing decisions based on rational economic principles, but I hold no illusions that I represent the smart money.

