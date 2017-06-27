Noble Corp.: Pricing In A Restructuring?

One thing I try and do as an investor is to "kill" my ideas. By that I mean I try and find all the reasons a company could die, and ask myself if the market is already pricing in the concerns. I do this as a way of protecting myself over the long term from making (or staying in) bad purchases. Writing on Seeking Alpha is a great opportunity to hear opposing views on my ideas, and I encourage investors to share opposing views when they think I am wrong.

To this point, I believe investors and traders in Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) are currently pricing in the near failure of the company and a recovery in the offshore drilling sector that does not materialize until around 2020 or 2021. While I believe the company can manage through the remainder of this current down-cycle and come out fine on the other side, the market obviously disagrees with me for many reasons, which range from low oil prices, too much debt, declining dayrates, an oversupply of drilling rigs, and fears about shale oil production, electric vehicles, and peak oil demand.

While most these are very real concerns, we as investors have to weigh the concerns with the ever fluctuating price of the stock and compare what we give to what we get. With Noble Corp, I believe for less than $4.00 per share, we have the opportunity to buy into a very distressed but essential sector, and even in the event of a large secondary offering of stock being sold to raise cash, I believe investors can do well going forward.

Noble Corp. has 243 million shares outstanding, which trade for $3.79 per share. This gives them a market value of $950 million. In addition, Noble has $3.7 billion of long-term debt. Obviously their debt is a problem for many investors and I'm not oblivious to the fact that it's there. I would however mention that $1.7 billion of this debt is not due until the years between 2040 and 2045. It is also important that investors understand that Noble has enough cash on hand to repay both next year's $250 million maturity, as well as 2019's $200 million maturity. Noble continues to be free cash flow positive and one of the best things about this business is that the backlog tells us roughly what type of revenue and profitability we will have going forward.

Source: Noble

Based on the above guidance for operating margins, G&A expense levels, as well as interest expenses, I believe, and management concurs, that Noble Corp. will be cash flow positive not only this year but next year as well. Operating expenses in this industry are almost all at the rig level. Fixed expenses are mostly limited to interest expense and G&A expenses. These two are likely to be in the range of $350 million this year. When combined with capital expenditures of $115 million, we have an estimate for an annual cash expense hurdle of $465 million. Cash flow in excess of this hurdle is needed for Noble to remain free cash flow positive.

This year will not be an issue, as Noble proved with the first quarter's free cash flow of $103 million. With $844 million of contractual backlog on the books for next year and assuming contract drilling expenses in the 60% range, next year will be tougher. However, this assumes that Noble does not book another day of contract revenue between now and next year, and it also does not include the impact of G&A expense reductions or debt reduction on interest expense.

Source: Noble

With contract revenue that has recently been added to Noble's backlog being generally short term work, it is difficult to predict how profitable new contracts will be going forward. At today's depressed dayrates, Noble obviously prefers short term work as to not tie up rigs with long-term work at low dayrates. One rig that is likely to enter into a profitable contract is the drillship Noble Globetrotter II. This rig is contracted with Shell, however Shell has idled the rig and is currently paying Noble $185,000 per day while they are not using it. Noble is free at this point to seek fill in contracts for the Globetrotter II, and even if they secure new contracts with others, they still get paid $185,000 per day from Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). This allows Noble to be very competitive in pricing and I would expect an announcement in an upcoming fleet status report to show this rig getting extra work.

On the issue of interest expense, it is fairly easy to predict what future interest expenses will be. Noble is not planning on issuing any new debt, nor does it need to. They have $520 million of cash on hand, which is enough to repay both next year's $250 million maturity with an interest rate of 5.25%, as well as 2019's maturity of $200 million at an interest rate of 7.5%. Doing the math on this allows us to see $28.5 million of annual interest expense disappearing in 2018/2019 and beyond. Obviously, Noble could get more aggressive and buy their debt in the open market to further reduce interest expenses, but for now we will just plan on interest expenses declining by $28.5 million annually going forward.

Based on these assumptions, and assuming Noble doesn't book any new contracts for two more years, (something I would ascribe a zero percent chance of actually happening), Noble would likely need to tap into its revolving credit facility sometime in 2020 as it depletes most of its remaining cash to pay its August 2020 maturity of $167 million. Astute readers will immediately know that their current revolver matures in the beginning of 2020, so obviously I am assuming that they are able to extend their revolving credit facility, likely with a reduced capacity.

At this point, Noble would be in real danger. Again, this assumes Noble does not book any new contracts for two years, and uses backlog and cash on hand to repay at maturity their 2018 and 2019 notes. They would likely have just enough cash to repay the 2020 maturity but no more. This is where we have to assume Noble Corp. issues 100 million shares of common stock in order to raise a few hundred million dollars. Let's assume they get $3.00 per share.

So now Noble will have 343 million shares, and today's shareholders would have suffered 41% dilution in exchange for a cash lifeline that would allow them to repay their 2021 and 2022 maturities. I'm going to stop at this point and say that it's safe to assume that the offshore drilling sector will have recovered by 2020. Most in the industry feel that 2017 will be the bottom for the sector, with recovery beginning in 2018. If you do not believe that this sector is bottoming, or if you believe that it will never recover, then obviously there is no reason to be in Noble, or any offshore drilling stock at all.

With 343 million shares, Noble would need about $175 million of after tax profit to earn 50 cents per share. The reason I pick 50 cents per share is because that is about the level of earnings that would be required to justify today's sub $4.00 share price. By 2019, if Noble does not book any more contracts, they will only have about seven working rigs as we see in the slides below.

Source: Noble

These seven rigs will generate around $550 million of revenue. Assuming rig operating costs consume 60% of this revenue, Noble would have $220 million of cash flow before interest, G&A, and CapEx. Remember, interest expense would be meaningfully lower by this point as Noble would have repaid $1.25 billion of debt. Also, G&A and CapEx are variable and will likely be reduced further. If things gets bad enough, Noble could do what Ensco (NYSE: ESV) and Atwood Oceanics (NYSE: ATW) have done, which is to combine in a stock for stock merger. Nearly all of Atwood's G&A expenses will disappear post merger as duplicate layers of managers simply will not be needed, and there's no reason Noble couldn't merge with a competitor to take advantage of the same cost cuts. In addition, Noble could sell rigs and/or scrap all of their cold stacked rigs, as even cold stacked rigs still require about $10,000 per day to maintain. The point is, for Noble to earn just 50 cents per share even in this disastrous situation is still achievable.

Now, keep in mind we are talking about the years 2021 and 2022. I know the investors and traders today are bearish of oil, but I don't know a single person who believes that oil prices will not recover at all over the next four to five years, especially in the face of massive CapEx cuts by exploration and production companies.

I don't know anyone who believes oil demand will collapse globally. Most of the concerns surrounding this sector will be resolved, or are not a meaningful threat to begin with. The oversupply of rigs will eventually become a thing of the past as more and more rigs are scrapped or cold stacked. Also, I would not be surprised if this recent batch of newbuild construction is the last significant newbuild cycle the industry ever sees, and scrapping, as painful as it may be, will clear out the excess rig supply. Once the rig supply and demand situation is balanced, dayrates will stabilize and recover. I believe that shale oil is fast approaching peak levels of production, and that the growing global demand for oil is not going to be fundamentally altered by electric vehicles for more than a decade at a minimum. A quick look at fifty years of history tells us that global oil demand has only risen and should only continue to rise. Last year electric vehicle sales grew 41% and reached a record of almost 800,000, yet oil demand still grew by 1.6 million barrels per day to a record high.

Source: BP

In my dire forecast of the future I remind readers that I assume Noble does not book any new contract revenue at all, and still they don't run out of cash until 2020 at the earliest, and potentially 2023 in the event that they issue 100 million shares at $3.00 per share to raise cash. I use these projections to highlight the extreme pessimism the stock is currently pricing in with Noble trading below $4.00 per share. The truth is, Noble has booked new contracts this year that exceed $650 million. These new contracts actually grew Noble's backlog during Q1 2017 versus Q4 2016. Noble, along with nearly all offshore drillers noted that inquiries and tenders into rigs increased in Q1 of this year. These are all signs that the market has bottomed, yet the market continues to not believe it.

The key takeaway here is that Noble Corp. is likely sitting directly at the bottom of the worst cycle the industry has ever seen. The equity value of the company is just $950 million, which is less than what it would cost to buy two brand new rigs today. While I believe the company has enough backlog, cash, and cash flow to see it through the other side of the cycle, the market is pricing in stress so extreme that it would lead one to believe that Noble will not book any new contracts for years and will be forced to issue a significant amount of equity in order to raise cash to repay future debt maturities. Even in this scenario, so long as offshore drilling recovers by 2021-2022, Noble Corp. will survive and today's buyers could still potentially earn a return on their investment. If you feel differently, please let me know in the comment section below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.