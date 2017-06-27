Upgrading Chuy's To '3' On Growth Outlook, Reasonable Price

We are upgrading shares of Chuy's (CHUY) from "2" to "3" after the company's shares have tumbled from the low 30's at the start of the year to the current quote of ~$22 each. Chuy's has a lot of things going for it, including strong unit-level returns, debt-free balance sheet, unit expansion potential, and a valuation that now resembles that of a more mature dining company.



Mexican casual dining chain Chuy's was founded in Austin, TX in 1982, was acquired in the 2000's, and has since grown from 8 units to 82 units over the past decade (see page 7 of most recent company presentation). The company offers a strong value proposition, with a ~$14.50 average check including alcohol, with greater than 70% of menu items priced below $10 (see page 10 of company presentation) and has maintained strong unit-level profit margins (18-21%) over a long period of time (source: company annual reports).



The growth trajectory has been both strong and steady, with between 8 and 12 new units opened annually from 2011-2016. In 2017 the company expects to open 13 units, with a long-term growth rate of 15% annually (doubling the location base every 5 years or so). Cash flow from existing units recently began to exceed the costs to build new locations, which resulted in net free cash flow of $1 million in 2016. That figure should only increase as more and more units are opened. The company has funded its expansion with internally generated cash flow, such that there is no debt on the business, to go along with $14 million of cash in the bank (source: page 3 of most recent 10-Q).



Our prior "2" rating was based on above-average valuation, but that has moderated as the shares have fallen into the $22 range in recent weeks. We currently estimate EBITDA of $45 million in 2018, which would put the company's forward EV/EBITDA multiple at just 8 times. While that is not dirt cheap (but rather around the sector average), we believe it represents good value given Chuy's plan to grow its unit base by 15% annually over the long term. Typically, high-growth businesses in the dining sector can attain valuation premiums of 10-50%, which is not factored into CHUY's share price currently.



As a result, we are upgrading the shares to our highest "3" rating on the belief that as we head into 2018, investors will realize they are getting a high growth business with strong economics at a modest price. The main risk to the thesis would be prolonged and sustained traffic declines in the casual dining sector, but we believe that dining out traffic trends are more likely to stabilize over the next 12 months than they are to continue a low-single digit decline in perpetuity. Clearly not all investors agree with that notion, but we simply do not think the "eating out" trend is likely to reverse over the long-term.



In terms of price, we would not be surprised if Chuy's regained a 10x EV/EBITDA multiple over the next 12 months, which would equate to 20-25% upside (high 20's stock price).

