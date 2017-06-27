Overview Of Noble Energy With Shale M&A In Mind

When global oil prices averaged a little over $50/barrel during the first quarter of this year, Noble Energy Inc (NBL) generated $36 million in net income. However, that swung to a loss of $23 million when including non-GAAP effects. Either way, one could see that as roughly breaking even in a ~$50 WTI/~$53 Brent world. In light of oil prices on a downward trend once again, let's take a look at Noble Energy Inc's financial situation.

Financial recap

At that price level Noble generated $488 million in operating cash flow, not including a positive working capital change of $48 million. Stacked against $44 million in dividend payments and $616 million in organic capital expenditures (includes funding for midstream investments).

75% of that was spent on its unconventional liquids-rich US operations, 20% on its Israel assets, with the remaining related to funding midstream investments.

Noble Energy expects to spend between $650-750 million on capex in Q2 due to the timing of its Israeli development spend. Even with the higher spend relative to Q1, management kept Noble's capex budget at $2.3-2.6 billion. On top of $176 million in annual divided payments.

$50 WTI won't lead to cash flow neutrality for Noble, higher prices are needed to fully cover $650 million capex + dividend quarterly spend rate. Now that WTI is moving towards $40 with Brent not far behind, it would behoove Noble to scale back.

Noble has hedged 35% of its estimated global oil production for this year along with 55% of its expected domestic dry gas output (this was pre-Marcellus divestment). That still leaves the firm very vulnerable to weakening oil prices, its primarily revenue driver. Outside of North America, natural gas prices (while regional) do tend to track Brent pricing to some degree.

M&A

Management has made moves to shore up Noble Energy's financial position, most notably by selling off the firm's Marcellus upstream and midstream position for roughly $2 billion back in May. This comes after Noble's $2.67 billion stock-and-cash deal to buy Clayton Williams Energy.

For $665 million in cash and 55 million shares with a fair value (at the time) of $1.9 billion, Noble sought to expand its Delaware Basin footprint (one of the sub-basins that makes up the Permian Basin). The equity funded nature of this deal makes it more alluring, as Noble will still end up adding cash to its balance sheet once the Marcellus sales close. Noble's domestic division is getting out of dry gas and moving into liquids, namely oil.

The Clayton purchase will be reflected on Noble's financial statements starting April 24, meaning Q2 results will show a little over two months of operations giving investors plenty to go over. Noble Energy first bought into the Delaware Basin with its purchase of Rosetta Resources back in mid-2015, and has been steadily adding acres to its portfolio since then.

Noble's Marcellus deals will close a bit later, with the proceeds being used "to cover the cash costs associated with the Clayton Williams Energy acquisition, to further strengthen the balance sheet through debt reduction, and to provide additional financial capacity and flexibility to support the Company's U.S. onshore oil development."

Activities

In a clear sign that the Delaware Basin will take center stage, five out of Noble's eight rigs developing its domestic unconventional position are running in the play. That will grow to six by year's end. Another two are in the DJ Basin, and one is operating in the Eagle Ford.

On the international front, investors should note that development of the massive Leviathan Field is underway now that the project been sanctioned, with first-gas targeted for 2019. Production at the nearby Tamar Field continues to move higher as well, with gross sales volumes in Q1 up 12% y-o-y.

Over in Suriname in northern South America, exploration drilling is expected to commence in Q4. This is exciting because of the massive oil discoveries in neighboring Guyana to the west. Noble owns 20% of the offshore Block 54 where the Araku oil prospect is located.

Final thoughts

Now that the Leviathan project has been sanctioned and the Tamar Field continues to ramp up (plus the economics of these large conventional gas projects, if done properly, are quite favorable), the only region where Noble Energy Inc has the ability to cut back is America.

The Delaware Basin is a prolific play full of potential, but why go full speed ahead when WTI is more likely to hit $40 instead of $50 short of shift in supply dynamics. Noble Energy Inc has a deep bench of development opportunities and it would be better to preserve cash than bring numerous top tier well locations online in a weak pricing environment.

Even so, Noble Energy Inc is in a strong enough financial position that it isn't sweating bullets over the recent drop in oil prices. However, its stock price will remain subdued until WTI/Brent perks back up to the ~$50s, like most oil-weighted upstream firms.

