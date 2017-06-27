Calyxt Files For $50 Million IPO In Cellectis Carve-Out

We don't know final terms yet, but the IPO is for high-risk investors who have very patient money.

Calyxt is developing a pipeline of genetically 'improved' crops that it believes will satisfy consumer demand for 'healthier' versions.

Cellectis subsidiary Calyxt has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO.

Cellectis (CLLS) subsidiary Calyxt has filed to sell up to $50 million of its common stock in an IPO.

Calyxt is developing a pipeline of genetically altered food crops that it believes will be desirable to consumers.

We don’t know the final terms of the IPO, but the high degree of regulatory uncertainty, market acceptance risks and long time frame for commercialization lead me to an opinion that this IPO is for high-risk investors only.

New Brighton, Minnesota-based Calyxt was founded in 2010 as an agricultural biotechnology unit with gene editing company Cellectis S.A. (Paris, France) to develop genetically improved crops across a range of crop types.

Management is headed by CEO Federico Tripodi, who was previously General Manager for Monsanto’s (MON) Sugarcane division in Brazil, as well as other positions at Monsanto. Company Chairman is Andre Choulika, founder and Chairman of parent company Cellectis.

In 2016, Calyxt acquired a 10-acre parcel in the St. Paul, Minnesota suburb of Roseville for the purpose of building a 35,000 square-foot office and lab complex.

Technology

Calyxt has created a pipeline of customized nucleases ‘to create valuable traits through precise modification of plant genomes.’

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s TALEN approach:

(Source: Calyxt)

Calyxt wants to create food that is healthier for consumers by editing the genetic makeup of various crops such as:

Soybean oil with reduced trans fats

Potatoes with lower acrylamide

Gluten reduced wheat

Lower saturated fat canola oil

Calyxt has developed numerous collaborations with groups including Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), The University of Minnesota, Limagrain, SESVanderHave and INRA Science & Impact.

The company’s genetically modified targets include the following:

(Source: Calyxt S-1)

Market and Competition

Management is targeting its technologies at two primary markets: Consumers and Farmers. For consumers, it expects to commercialize its High Oleic Soybean with zero trans fats and reduced saturated fats by the end of 2018.

According to a USDA report on Soybean trends from 2010 – 2019, the price for U.S. soybeans is expected to remain flat at $9.00 per bushel during the period. As of the date of this article, the price per bushel was $9.13. A current USDA report (PDF) indicates that ‘a large proportion of the 2016/2017 crop has already been sold at a higher level [than $9.00 per bushel].’

Argentina and Brazil are two major exporters of soybeans, and as they increase production, the price of soybeans falls accordingly. Calyxt management believes it can commercialize an improved soybean product that food industry distributors will want due to changing labeling requirements highlighting various fat contents.

Major competitive vendors that provide related bioengineered AgriTech products include large AgBiotech companies such as BASF SE (OTCQX:BFFAF), Bayer, DuPont Pioneer, Monsanto, Syngenta, Takii & Company and Dow Chemical (DOW).

The company also says that it faces competition from specialty food ingredient companies as well as indirect competition from ‘trait research and development companies as well as agricultural research universities and institutions that specialize in research and development of agricultural yield and product quality traits.

Given the size of agriculture and its importance in feeding a growing global population, it’s easy to see why the firm faces competition from numerous sources.

Financials

Calyxt’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biotech firm in that its R&D and SG&A costs are large compared to negligible revenues.

Below are the company’s operational results for the past 2 ¼ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Calyxt S-1)

As of March 31, 2017, the company had $3 million in cash and equivalents and $4.7 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Calyxt intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO to fund continued development costs for its high fiber wheat and herbicide tolerant wheat candidates, building out its commercial capabilities including sales force and demonstrator functions and for working capital for seed production, grain purchases and meat and oil production.

Notably, parent company Cellectis will retain significant rights as long as it holds at least 50% of Calyxt common stock and even more notably, will retain numerous rights even if its stake is reduced to as low as 15%.

Listed managers of the IPO include Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Jefferies, Wells Fargo Securities, and Ladenburg Thalmann.

Commentary

In its initial S-1 filing, management hasn’t provided many details on the expected share price, post-IPO market capitalization or what kind of ownership level its parent company Cellectis will retain.

Cellectis has had financial difficulties in recent years, as its primary gene editing technology was overtaken by the advent of CRISPR, and was close to bankruptcy in 2013. It has since restructured and developed financial and collaboration partnerships in order to continue operations.

So, it appears Cellectis wished to generate additional cash gains by selling a portion of its ownership in Calyxt.

Investors who are possibly interested in Calyxt and the potential for improved, genetically modified crops should remain cautious about its prospects.

While GMO foods provide much promise, the potential for consumer wariness or even backlash against the unknown effects of specifically modified foods entering the food supply is a great uncertainty for companies such as Calyxt.

Also, the company has yet to commercialize a single product, and forecasts ‘the end of 2018’ before its first may hit the market. Timelines are known to slip, so it could be until 2019 before investors would understand food markets responses to the new technology.

Additionally, the company faces significant regulatory hurdles, primarily with the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, which regulates the introduction of genetically engineered products. These hurdles could delay or deny product commercialization plans to an unknown degree.

Although we don’t yet know the final details of the offering, my opinion is that a Calyxt IPO in 2017 would only be appropriate for high-risk investors who are willing to wait up to several years for the fruits of their investment to ripen.

