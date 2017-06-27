BlackBerry Is A Screaming Hold Right Now

Investors will likely need to wait for an acquisition to see any more big runs in the share price.

I never like the feeling of waiting for an earnings release. The evening before BlackBerry's (BBRY) results were issued, I was browsing Seeking Alpha and saw 'BBBY crumbles after earnings miss; comp sales fall 2%'. Shares were trading down 12%. After breathing a sigh of relief, realizing I misread Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) for BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY), I hit the sack... and awoke to BlackBerry crashing 12% on a big earnings miss; that BBBY report was an omen if I've ever seen one.

Since that big miss, BlackBerry has almost fully recovered in the following days, with analysts expecting a stronger second half of 2017. While the stock is not a sell, I do not consider it an attractive entry point. I'm content holding my shares, to see what acquisition BlackBerry makes in the coming months.

A brief rundown

BlackBerry was not able to deliver an encore to their excellent Q4 results. While it was not a complete blowout, the stock has run some 50% since then, and expectations were high. The company beat analyst non-GAAP EPS estimates, putting out C$.02 earnings (which I called) vs. a break-even one year prior. GAAP earnings (my preferred metric) were skewed by the billion dollar Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) cash infusion from a couple of months back.

What sent the stock tumbling was the accelerating revenue losses, which took me by surprise. Revenues plunged 39% YOY, continuing a long string of massive revenue declines, as new software revenue streams cannot cover massive revenue losses in legacy areas. While the speed of these declines were rather awesome, they were coming sooner than later.



Firstly, in my opinion, investors should look to GAAP whenever possible. I only used non-GAAP above as BlackBerry's GAAP picture was skewed by unusual events in Q1. GAAP revenues grew well within management's 10-15% range for Enterprise software and services. Where BlackBerry really took a beating were in two of its legacy businesses, SAF and Handheld.

Let's start with SAF (service access fees)... These fees are essentially for internet access on BB 7 devices, which had its last device released in 2011. It will continue its descent to $0. While it'll be missed by myself (and management), it has been known since the launch of BB 10 almost half a decade ago, that its days were numbered. This is much less important than revenue declines in any other stream, as it's simply a case of people leaving the OS 6 months or a year earlier than expected. This stream accounts for about a third of revenue losses.

Handheld devices are a more interesting and complex story. BlackBerry no longer makes handsets, nor did they ever make them any money in almost 6 years. Also, this earnings report only covered a very small part of what appears to be a very strong Key One launch; roughly, two weeks post a launch full of shortages. It is premature to say the licencing agreement with TCL (or various Asian partners) will not bear fruit. In fact, many Canadian carriers who did not intend on carrying the device, ended up carrying them due to high demand. Even if revenues decline, they will be essentially pure profit as opposed to continued losses.

In short, revenue declines were in areas either well choreographed in advance by management, or were in divisions that lost money. This is consistent with BlackBerry's goal in becoming a more focused, profitable company.

Share buybacks are coming

Probably to buoy what was a relatively weak quarter, BlackBerry has announced they'll buy back roughly 6% of their outstanding float. This uses about 10% of their cash reserves, and I consider it essentially immaterial. I'd prefer either a small dividend (even $.10 a year would paint a great picture and cost less than this buyback), but I can't complain about shareholder rewards.

Is 2H optimism warranted?

A side-effect of BlackBerry maintaining guidance through a weak quarter is the expectation better Qs are to come. This seems plausible, given a continued roll-out of Radar and continued growth in BlackBerry's other software streams. Chen has been adamant they can grow software revenues above the market average (pointing to 10-15%).

What could really make things interesting is what BlackBerry will do with its massive hoard of cash, sitting at about C$3.6 billion. What bears and bulls agree on is that it is crucial BlackBerry make the right acquisition here. Chen stated on CNBC that they're interested in machine learning and cyber-security, that can tie back in to their auto and asset tracking businesses, and would target acquisitions in these areas.

Chen has also stated during BlackBerry's AGM that they are working on their supply chain and marketing as well. Should they acquire a firm that can offer marketing expertise or machine learning IP, it can be expected that the stock will see an impressive run. This will drive 2H excitement during earnings as well, as BlackBerry builds out its vision to be a leader in autonomous drive and cyber-security.

Conclusion

Buying BlackBerry right now depends on your belief in the ability of management to find an accretive acquisition. Should it be the right purchase, BlackBerry has a lot of room to run. Share buybacks and continued growth in Enterprise software should give the stock continued upside potential. Considering the company trades with cash being almost 50% of its market cap, and the other half containing assets that are leaders in their respective markets (infotainment, mobile security etc), it's safe to say the company has time to execute. In the mean time, BlackBerry is a screaming hold in my eyes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.