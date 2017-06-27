Denbury's Purchase Of Salt Creek Field Interest Is A Smart Move

This deal seems not to further strain its struggle to cover debt interest with cash flow, so is an excellent move in the style of attack when cornered.

The company will fund the purchase with bank line initially, subsequently with money raised in Houston land sale. Capex to be incurred for the year will be $5 million.

It obtains 9 MMbbl of proven developed and another 9 MMbbl of proven undeveloped reserves at $3.97/bo, with a F&D cost of less than $7/bo.

What?

On May 30, 2017, Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Linn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:LNGG) to acquire the 23% non-operated working interest in the Salt Creek Field in Wyoming for $71.5 million. Denbury plans to initially fund the acquisition with its bank line, but anticipates this cost would ultimately be offset through the sale of non-productive surface acreage suited for commercial development in the Houston area. The acquisition is expected to close in late June and is subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence reviews and customary closing conditions. The purchase price is subject to standard purchase price adjustments for revenues and costs between the March 1, 2017 effective date and the closing date of the transaction.

Denbury obtains the following:

5,000 net acres of non-operated interests;

Net production for the acquired interest is currently estimated at 2,100 bo/d and is expected to increase over the next several years based on the planned field development.

Proved developed reserves for the acquired interest are estimated at approximately 9 MMbo, and Denbury expects to recognize an additional 9 MMbbl of proved undeveloped reserves based on current development plans, resulting in estimated F&D costs of less than $7/bo including both acquisition and future development costs.

Estimated capital costs for 2017 are approximately $5 million.

Fig. 1. Map of Salt Creek Field in Wyoming, with its production profile, modified after energy-pedia.

Fig. 2. Development phase of Salt Creek Field by CO 2 flooding, modified after Anadarko presentation of 2009.

The storied Salt Creek Field is located in the Powder River Basin (Fig. 1). Anadarko (APC) purchased Salt Creek in 2002 from Howell Corp. for $265 million. Anadarko has been utilizing CO2 to conduct tertiary field development of this field since 2004. Anadarko estimated that the field held a total of 1,680 MMbbl of OOIP, among which 683 MMbo had been cumulatively produced from 11 intervals by drilling more than 400 wells; the Wall Creek II Formation, the primary horizon for CO 2 recovery, was estimated to contain 1,099 MMbbl of OOIP, among which 465 MMbo had been cumulatively produced in 6 phases of CO 2 -flooding as of 2009 (see here).

Anadarko raised the production from 5,480 bo/d as of 2002, to over 8,000 bo/d by April 2009 (Fig. 3), to 12,880 bo/d as of 2014. Field production was at around 9,130 bo/d as of May 2017.

Fig. 3. Salt Creek CO2 flood performance, modified after Anadarko 2009 presentation.

Through an agreement that signed and closed on April 3, 2012, Linn Energy acquired a 23% working interest in Salt Creek from Anadarko for future funding of $400 million of Anadarko's share of development costs; in addition, in the three to six years starting 2012, Linn was also expected to invest another $200 million net to its 23% stake, thus for a total outlay of $600 million (see here).

Rumors emerged in 2014 that Anadarko was looking to sell Salt Creek, hoping to get over $2 billion out of sale of the field. In April 2015, Anadarko sold its operating interest to a partnership consisting of Houston-based Fleur de Lis Energy and private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts for an undisclosed amount (see here). Fleur de Lis also purchased the Linch Field about 15 miles west of Salt Creek, the Monell Field in southwest Wyoming and the 125-mile Howell CO 2 Pipeline that runs from ExxonMobile's Shute Creek natural gas plant in southwestern Wyoming to the Salt Creek Field. According to Fleur de Lis estimate, the OOIP in the field amounts to 1,800 MMbo (see here).

So what?

Judging from the price paid for the assets, this transaction seems to be an excellent deal. Paying $71.5 million for 9 MMbbl of proved developed reserves leads to a unit cost of $7.94/bo, for an additional 9 MMbbl of proved undeveloped reserves brings the unit cost further down to $3.97/bo. Taking into consideration of both acquisition and future development costs, the resultant F&D costs come to below $7/bo, which seems fairly attractive.

Firstly, the question is whether Denbury is in a financial position to take advantage of such a good deal, given that it is struggling to cover debt interest with cash flows. If the company manages to sell its Houston land holdings within a short period of time, there will not be material negative impact on its financial book. There might even be some positive side to the book, considering the field is producing at 2,100 bo/d.

Secondly, the acquisition sets the stage for Denbury's plan to resume growth in 2018. Salt Creek sits right next to existing CO 2 pipelines. As a matter of fact, it is now one of the closest to the CO 2 sources at Lost Cabin or LaBarge (Shute Creek and Riley Ridge), closer than the Grieve, Hartzog Draw, Gas Draw, and Bell Creek fields, and certainly than the Cedar Creek Anticline Area which is yet to be linked to the CO 2 sources (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. Denbury's oil fields and CO 2 properties in the Rockies, modified after Denbury presentation April 2017.

Now what?

Denbury has been an extremely volatile stock over the past three years. It is trading near its all-time low at $1.53 per share as of late June 2017 (Fig. 5). It reached its all-time low of below $1 per share in 1Q2016.

An extremely enterprising investors could long the stock, using it as an option for explosive appreciation should oil price inches up. Of course, it carries a significant amount of risks, which is why the stock has been trading at the abysmal level in the first place.

Fig. 5. Stock chart of Denbury, after barchart.com.

Please note:

This is an abbreviated version of a research report previously published as part of The Upstream Oil Hub, our exclusive service at Marketplace on Seeking Alpha. To get an exclusive early view of all of our research reports, please sign up with The Upstream Oil Hub here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DNR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is not a registered financial advisor and does not purport to provide investment advice regarding decisions to buy, sell or hold any security. Before making any decision to buy, sell or hold any security mentioned in this article, investors should consult with their financial adviser. The author has relied upon publicly available information gathered from sources, which are believed to be reliable. However, while the author believes these sources to be reliable, the author provides no guarantee either expressly or implied. The author may choose to transact in securities of one or more companies mentioned within this service within the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.