If You Like Illumina, You'll Love Genomic Health

When most investors think of a genome sequencing stock, they think of Illumina (ILMN). And well they should. With a market cap of $27 billion, it's one of the biggest in the still-nascent business, and is arguably the most recognizable name in the genetic-testing arena.

That doesn't inherently make Illumina the best investment opportunity from the world of genome sequencing though. Right now - for a variety of reasons - that honor may belong to a smaller outfit called Genomic Health (GHDX). Time may be of the essence for newcomers though, as GHDX shares as well as the company itself is in something of a sweet spot. The window of opportunity may not be open long.

Genomic Health in Focus

For those investors at least vaguely familiar with the genetic testing industry, Genomic Health is a known name. It's not an especially well-known name, with a market cap of only $1.1 billion and TTM revenue of $331 million. Its portfolio of DNA-based diagnostics are respected within certain circles though... particularly within the cancer-testing arena, where Genomic Health specializes.

As of the most recent look, Genomic Health has in its portfolio tests that gauge an individual's risk linked to colon cancer, prostate cancer and breast cancer. More, and more finite, tests are always in development though. Melanoma, ovarian or gastrointestinal stromal cancers are on the radar. At this month's ASCO event, the company presented eight different kinds of oncology testing leveraging its DX technology, further widening its list of potential targets.

That's not the interesting or investment-worthy aspect of Genomic Health right now, however.

While genome sequencing isn't exactly a new science and was first commercialized several years ago, it's only been within the past few years the industry as a whole could be considered viable and self-sustaining. The aforementioned Illumina was and still is one of the companies turning a reliable profit in the business. Genomic Health isn't.

That's about to change, however... one of the proverbial sweet spots in stepping into GHDX now.

The graphic below tells the tale. Last year, the company lost 42 cents per share. This year it's expected to turn a profit of two cents per share. Next year, analysts expect the organization to earn 32 cents per share.

Source: Thomson Reuters (image made by author)

This year - 2017 - is the "coming of age" period for Genomic Health. It's still not valued at traditionally-palatable levels, but given its trajectory, the premium one has to pay to get in could well be worth it.

Most investors may not realize how quickly the tide is turning in this company's favor, but that's changing quickly as well if the chart is any indication. It's the chart, in fact, that begs a would-be buyer to act sooner than later.

Calling a spade a spade, GHDX got a lot of bullish help last week when the rest of the biopharma industry's stocks started a widespread recovery. As it turns out, President Trump's healthcare agenda is a little more pharma-friendly than had been previously expected. Regardless of the reason, the bullish undertow triggered a move from GHDX that was apt to happen sooner or later anyway, and all for the better, signaling the beginning of a technical thrust that could last for a while.

Take a look. Last week, GHDX shares poked above a falling resistance line that extends back to a late-2014 high, and tags all the major highs since then.

Source: Schwab StreetSmart Edge

Last week's thrust doesn't qualify as a breakout just yet. Not only has there been no follow-through (the stock is actually back under that line to start this week), but the ultimate technical ceiling lingers around $37.50 (blue). Breakouts usually aren't events though. Rather, they're processes, and can take time to materialize.

It's simply noteworthy in this case because the process appears to have started. It's even more noteworthy in this case, as more than a year's worth of pent-up buying could be unleashed in very short order, catapulting the stock upward.

That's not a guarantee... just a possibility that can't be ignored.

To that end, there is an overarching movement here that's ultimately driving the chart and the company's bottom line. That is, health insurers are finally getting on board with the idea.

It's not a sweeping love embrace. Many insurers aren't entirely convinced every single test provides useful information. And, the insurers are right - the diagnostics industry has developed genome tests that aren't conclusive or relevant. As the dust following the beginning of any new business segment starts to settle here, however, payers, patients and diagnostic companies are starting to find common ground.

The most recent "win" for the industry on this front? Last month, United Healthcare added a fecal DNA test designed by EXACT Sciences (EXAS) to its list of approved diagnostics, making it the last U.S. insurer to reimburse the colon cancer risk assessment.

It's remarkable simply because there are so many other colon cancer diagnostic options. It's encouraging because it further underscores the benefit of early detection.

Looking Ahead for GHDX

The market outlooks for the DNA-based diagnostics business vary from one observer to the next, though not widely. Some say the industry will generate $20 billion in annual revenue by 2020, jibing with outlooks for a $27 billion market by 2023. For perspective, DNA diagnostics was a $6.6 billion business last year.

The difference between then and now represents a lot of organic growth for all the names in the business, though in terms of meaningful growth, Genomic Health is best positioned to ride that wave as it was on the verge of a swing to a profit with or without the impending explosion of the market.

The other edge Genomic Health has on other players in the business: It's intensely focused on cancer-detection and risk assessment. That's one of the areas insurers don't seem to have a major issue with supporting by reimbursing or covering those tests. Mathematically, they're increasingly realizing it's cheaper to be proactive rather than try and treat cancer after it has grown beyond the reach of effective therapies.

The best part of the story is, most investors are still unaware of it. As was explained though (and as the chart has already illustrated), the market is slowly but surely learning about Genomic Health, seeing the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.