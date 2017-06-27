These REITs Earn An A+ Even As State Education Budgets Get Squeezed

These REITs have become the go-to developers for private-public partnerships, a function of their innovative financing structures that align the interests of the university and the REIT itself.

We believe this sector is poised for continued outperformance as state budgets continue to tighten. Expanding pension liabilities from a swollen roster of public employees are largely to blame.

A significant percentage of the current housing stock at universities is physically and operationally outdated. Capital financing for new student housing facilities is often limited, presenting an opportunity for REITs.

Student housing REITs, usually through a partnership with state universities, build, own, and manage student housing facilities. Most housing units are either on-campus or within close proximity to campus.

REIT Rankings Overview

In our "REIT Rankings" series, we introduce and update readers to one of the thirteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments.

We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

Student Housing Sector Overview

The smallest REIT sector we track, student housing REITs, comprises 1% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within our Student Housing Index, we track the two student housing REITs, which account for nearly $10 billion in market value: American Campus Communities (ACC) and EdR (EDR).

Above, we show the size, geographical focus, and quality focus of the two student housing REITs. Quality is a function of several factors including the proximity to campus, the quality of the institution, and current average supply/demand characteristics of the markets and schools each REIT targets.

While both REITs are well diversified across the country, American Campus Communities has more of a west-cost "PAC-12" presence, and EdR has more of a "SEC" presence, particularly at University of Kentucky, where EDR has built six projects for the University. EDR has a slightly higher percentage of on-campus units. While both REITs are highly active developers compared to other REIT sectors, historically ACC has been relatively more acquisition-focused while EDR has been more development-focused. As development is considered "riskier," EDR reduces this risk by having a more well-capitalized balance sheet.

A significant percentage of the current housing stock at universities is physically and operationally outdated. The average age of dorm facilities at many universities exceeds 40 years, built for the boomer generation in an era where privacy, connectivity, and amenities in dormitories were afterthoughts.

State funding for student housing is generally a tough-sell when budgets are tight and it comes at the expense of other academic programs or requires tax hikes. According to a Center on Budget and Policy Priorities study, 46 of the 50 states still have tighter education budgets in 2016 than before the recession.

Widening pension deficits in most states make it unlikely for education budgets to expand until the funding shortfall closes. A Pew Research report shows that state pensions were underfunded by roughly $1 trillion in 2015, a result of significantly swollen rosters of state employees and compensation schemes that tend to push budget problems further into the future.

Private student housing developers have seen revenues grow considerably since the recession when states and universities were forced to look outside the box to fund much-needed housing projects. Their pitch to the universities is simple yet highly effective: lease us the land, and we'll do the rest. You'll upgrade your facilities, which drives enrollment and student satisfaction without impairing your balance sheet or breaking the budget. We'll build, own, and manage the facility and collect the rent.

Private student housing developers generally target major state universities, the "Power 5 Conference" schools. A premium is placed on schools that rank towards the top of the academic rankings, where enrollment trends are highly predicable. Enrollment at these highly ranked schools are expected to grow at roughly 1-2% per year, and have counter-cyclical properties: enrollment tends to go up during recessions as job-seekers return to school to improve their resume and future employment opportunities.

Student housing facilities, however, have unique risks beyond typical apartment buildings. Turnover rate is considerably higher and students are slightly more destructive than the typical apartment renter. Student housing developers try their best to make units "indestructible" but can only go so far. Many student housing facilities include utilities in the monthly rent, so NOI margins are typically 10% points lower for student housing REITs compared to apartment REITs.

Second, the school year is only eight months long, adding complexity to the leasing process. Beds typically need to be leased by the start of the school year or they can sit vacant for an entire semester or school year, which is why investors closely watch the pre-leasing updates provided by these REITs every couple months.

Third, not all privately owned student housing projects, particularly those off-campus, are in direct partnership with the university: oftentimes, the projects are truly private, and are exposed to changing housing rules instituted by the university. The university could build a new dorm themselves and require students to live in that dorm, which doesn't happen in the typical apartment market.

Finally, concerns over student debt, tuition burdens, and the true cost/benefit of a four-year college degree are legitimate long-term concerns that may impair demand. As private developers, particularly REITs, tend to target top-tier universities, we believe that these concerns are secondary to concerns of oversupply and competition from the university itself.

Recent Developments and Performance

After a strong 2016, student housing REITs have been among the weaker performing real estate sectors since the start of 2017. The sector has gained 1.2% over the past quarter compared to a 3.1% gain for the broader REIT index.

Q1 earnings we generally in-line with expectations. EDR slightly beat consensus forecast and maintained full-year 2017 guidance. ACC met expectations and also maintained guidance. EDR and ACC noted similar trends and both see same-bed revenue growth of 2.5-3.5%. Pre-leasing for EDR was at 78% in their last update, roughly in-line with last year and management expects occupancy to be flat from last year. ACC reported 84% pre-leasing, also roughly in-line with last year.

Student housing REITs remain very active developers. ACC’s development pipeline is roughly 10% of enterprise value, while EDR is even more active at 15% of enterprise value. Development yields are estimated to be between 6.5-7%, down from 9%+ yields experienced several years ago. This modest premium should help keep supply in-check while also allowing these two skilled developers to plow ahead with NAV-accreting projects. These two REITs have established themselves as the go-to developers and equity financiers within the industry.

During conference calls and the recent NAREIT conference, several key themes are being discussed. First, while supply growth has heated up, the supply-demand fundamentals within the sector remain healthy. EDR sees supply growth for 2017 at 2.1% of total enrollment, which slightly outpaces total enrollment growth, but is in-line with prior years. Supply is expected to remain in-check because of rising construction costs, tighter financing, and the competitive advantage that REITs have over private market competitors through their existing relationships and strong track record of operating performance.

In terms of enrollment growth, there are still lingering concerns over the impact of President Trump’s win on international student enrollment. We still expect tougher immigration policies out of the new administration, which could discourage or prevent some international students from studying in the US. That being said, an effective comprehensive immigration reform could prioritize high-skill immigration and potentially make it easier for international students to study in the US. At this point, it is difficult to project the final policy decisions, but the end result on total university enrollment would likely be minimal. International students account for roughly 5% of the total enrollment in US Universities, but is as high as 15-25% at some major universities.

Below is our REIT Heat Map, showing the YTD performance in relation to other sectors. As we mentioned, student housing REITs have slightly underperformed the broader REIT index YTD. We also highlight the strength in the S&P 500 (SPY) and Russell 2000 (IWM).

Valuation of Student Housing REITs

Compared to the twelve other REIT sectors, student housing REITs appear fairly to attractively valued. When we factor in near-term growth expectations, the sector appears more attractive. Based on FCF/G, student housing REITs are the third most attractive REIT sector. Expected to grow FCF at 8% over the next two years, student housing REITs have an expected growth rate above the REIT average.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate estimates, Company Filings)

Within the sector, EDR appears to be a slightly better value at these levels.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Student housing REITs are more “bond-like” than the typical REIT, exhibiting the fourth highest interest rate sensitivity among REIT sectors. The sector exhibits very little correlation with the S&P 500 and are generally seen as a ‘defensive’ sector that tends to outperform when economic data disappoints. For more detail on these calculations, we highlighted the dynamics of bond-like and equity-like REITs in our previous articles, "Are REITs Bond Substitutes" and "REITs Without Interest Rate Risk."

Within the sector, we see that EDR is slightly more "equity-like" while ACC is slightly more "bond-like." This is expected considering the operational focus on the two REITs: EDR is more development focused and thus requires a stable or growing economic environment for optimal results, as development involves more risk than an acquisition-focused strategy.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, student housing REITs rank in the middle of the pack, paying an average yield of 3.7%. Student housing REITs payout 85% of their available cash flow, one of the highest payout ratios of any REIT sector. Like the data center sector, the high payout ratios are not overly concerning. The high growth rate projected over the next three years and well-capitalized balance sheets means student housing REITs should have relativity little trouble in growing future distributions and funding the development pipeline.

Within the sector, EDR pays slightly higher dividend yield by paying out more of their available free cash flow, so future dividend increases will rely on the realization of growth expectations. ACC appears to be in a better position to raise distributions over the next several years.

Bottom Line

It is our view that the private-partnership model of student housing is still in its infancy. EDR and ACC are well-established players in the space and have built valuable reputations which gives these REITs a competitive advantage over their private-market competitors. A significant percentage of the current housing stock at universities is physically and operationally outdated. Capital funding for new student housing facilities are often limited, opening an opportunity for REITs.

We believe this sector is poised for continued outperformance as state budgets continue to be squeezed, a result of exploding pension liabilities due to a swollen roster of public employees and compensation structures that push compensation liabilities into the future.

These REITs have become the go-to developers for private-public partnerships, a function of their innovative financing structures that align the interests of the university and the REIT itself. Universities have recognized substantial benefits of using private student housing providers: increased student satisfaction, improved rankings, and increased funding capacity for academic programs.

Student housing REITs exhibit unique investment characteristics that add countercyclical balance to a portfolio while still being growth-oriented. This sector tends to outperform during downturns as enrollment increases during recessions as job-seekers return to school to improve their resume and future employment opportunities. Currently, valuations appear attractive based on historical averages.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. Again, we encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

We are nearly complete with our quarterly REIT Rankings updates. Be sure to check out our REIT Rankings on Net Lease, Mall, Data Center, Shopping Center, Industrial, and Healthcare, and Manufactured Housing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDR, ACC, VNQ, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purpose only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.