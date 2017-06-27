Gentex: Buy And Hold Forever

After a stimulating discussion with fellow Seeking Alpha Contributor Steven Miller regarding his recent artcile on the importance of screening for positive NCAV, I found Gentex (GNTX) corporation to be a wonderful company selling at a good price. I have since decided to take advantage of the dip in share price to establish a long-term position in the company and, whether you are a value, growth-at-a-reasonable-price, or dividend growth investor, I encourage you to consider doing the same.

With a dominant share of its niche market (92% of the auto-dimming mirror market), unique high-tech products (including full display mirrors, cameras and camera monitoring systems, the Homelink, Bluetooth and Connected Home mirror capabilities, the Integrated Toll Module system, and biometric scanning technology), superior quality from its world-class manufacturing processes, an economies-of-scale driven cost advantage, a strong reputation for reliability and performance, significant customer switching costs, and a large portfolio of intellectual property (1,208 patents, 281 registered trademarks, and 657 patent and trademark applications in process) GNTX possesses strong durable competitive advantages and a consistent, highly profitable business model:

GNTX Return on Equity (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Still run by its founder, CEO Fred Bauer, GNTX is a well-managed business that effectively reinvests capital to consistently grow revenues and earnings while remaining essentially debt free. Mr. Bauer takes great pride in a business which he has not only founded and led, but also contributed to by inventing several of the company's products. With a substantial ownership stake in the multi-billion dollar company (2.3% or over $120 million), he is a careful guardian of shareholder interests: consistently growing the dividend and opportunistically repurchasing shares while maintaining a pristine balance sheet:

GNTX Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

Management's skill at allocating capital is most evidenced by the company's ability to consistently grow revenues and earnings at high rates despite its substantial cash commitments to share repurchases and debt and dividend payments:

GNTX Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

In fact, GNTX has been able to use its free cash flow generating prowess (10%-20% of revenues) to establish itself as a strong dividend growth candidate: possessing a record of steadily growing dividends while simultaneously reducing its payout ratio and decreasing its debt to near zero.

With low debt, a healthy yield of 2.17%, and substantial room to grow its dividend, this cash cow looks particularly appetizing to dividend growth investors.

As with any company, Gentex faces risks: annual pricing pressures on its technology, competition from deep-pocketed Magna Mirrors, and transitions and cyclical downturns in the auto industry. At the latest conference call the company mentioned that margins had been compressed due to pricing pressures and stated that they expected revenues to come in at the lower end of their guidance spectrum. However, its aforementioned competitive advantages, consistent heavy investments in technological innovation, large cash pile, low debt, cost-cutting improvements, increasing global penetration, and forays into businesses complimentary to its core mirror business should enable GNTX to overcome competitive challenges, navigate the drastic changes facing the auto industry, and maintain strong growth in a declining SAAR environment.

Despite negative sentiment surrounding the auto industry, growth prospects for the company remain strong. In 2016 only 28% of vehicles had interior auto-dimming mirrors and 8% had at an exterior auto-dimming mirror. The combination of continued growth of technologically-enhanced mirrors in domestic and global markets and technical innovations from Gentex's accomplished engineers should sustain the company's strong growth momentum. Further tailwinds for earnings growth come from forays into additional industries, existing capacity-enhancing capabilities, and the potential for future acquisitions and/or extensive share repurchases. The company supplies auto-dimming passenger windows for the Boeing 787 and is looking to expand to additional clients in the industry. The recent acquisition of HomeLink is moving the company into selling other products that link homes to snowmobiles and farm vehicles. Additionally, the company recently began production at a new facility on its North Riley campus and owns an additional 200 acres of undeveloped real estate for further expansion. Finally, the current buyback authorization has 5.3 million shares (~2% of outstanding shares) remaining and GNTX's large cash pile and strong free cash flow generation could lead to significant additional purchases in the coming years if shares remain at attractive valuations. These reductions in shares would help offset possible dents in growth from pricing pressures, competition, and industry downturns. The company could also use its cash to acquire a complimentary business as an additional growth driver.

The company is undervalued according to numerous metrics, including an average analyst price target of 21.24, undervalued ratings from value investing websites (Jitta.com says it is 37% below fair value, Simply Wall St says it is 36% discounted, and GuruFocus's Peter Lynch fair value metric says it should be selling for 25% higher than it is currently), and historically low PEG, P/E, P/B, P/S, and P/CF ratios while profitability metrics are near historic highs and growth remains robust. Finally, my DCF model projects annual shareholder returns above 15% based on applying a 20% margin of safety to consensus five-year growth projections of 11.97% after the company averaged 18.86% growth over the past five years:

20% Margin of Safety 10% Returns 12.5% Returns 15% Returns 9.6% Growth $32.05 $23.87 $19.38

However, if GNTX can meet analysts' expectations, its valuation looks even better:

Analyst Projections 10% Returns 12.5% Returns 15% Returns 11.97% Growth $34.85 $25.76 $20.78

Investor Takeaway: Though no company is without risks, Gentex checks all of the boxes in my analysis model. In the current market environment of elevated valuations it is extremely rare to have the opportunity to purchase at historically low valuations a company with a flawless balance sheet, consistent growth and high profitability driven by numerous competitive advantages, proven management with a considerable vested interest in the company, and a steady dividend growth record supported by a low payout ratio and impressive free cash flow generation. Gentex is one such rare opportunity and I recommend it as a buy with the potential to provide significant long-term returns.













