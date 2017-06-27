2017 Halftime Report On Retail Holdings

With the year half over, what is going on with this idea?

It’s been quite a run for our tip pick for 2017, Retail Holdings (OTCPK:RHDGF). Including a $2/share dividend, shares are up just under 50% since we named the company our top pick in December.

Despite the big share move, there is still significant upside from today’s prices for several reasons.

Most importantly, Retail Holdings trades at a sizable discount to its underlying net asset value/NAV. We estimate NAV currently sits ~$27/share, so RHDGF trades at ~42% discount to NAV at today’s share price of $19. We struggle to come up with any other holding company whose underlying assets consist mainly of cash or publicly traded assets that trades at that large of a discount. Most of the companies whose discount to NAV approaches RHDGF’s current discount have some combination of super distressed balance sheet, significant tax liabilities that raise questions to the ultimate reliability of the NAV (we’re looking at you, Altaba!), or a management team more concerned with enriching themselves instead of all shareholders. Retail Holdings has none of those things. RHDGF’s NAV should continue to grow over time as the subsidiaries which make up RHDGF’s NAV continue to perform extremely well. For example, Singer Sri Lanka (~33% of NAV) reported Q1 company sales were up 5% while company EPS grew by almost 50%, only to be outdone by Singer Bangladesh (~47% of NAV), which reported Q1 sales and EPS were each up ~25%. RHDGF’s management has explicitly reiterated their commitment to liquidating and returning capital to shareholders. On January 4th, the company put out an updated strategy statement affirming their intention to liquidate over the next two to four years, and on March 28th the company announced they’d be paying a $2/share distribution with the potential for another distribution later this year as well as more opportunistic share repurchases.

The bottom line with Retail Holdings is the company remains materially undervalued despite the strong YTD performance; in fact, we have bought shares this month and the stock remains one of our largest holdings. Driven by a combination of underlying subsidiary growth, opportunistic share repurchases, and perhaps another dividend, the stock is positioned to continue to perform well through the back half of the year.

Now that America has been great again for six months, we thought it was time to bring things back stateside and talk about one of our favorite domestic opportunities. Tomorrow we will be posting one of our favorite investment ideas for the second half of the year with limited downside and significant potential upside as we head into the back half of 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHDGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Chris DeMuth Jr and Andrew Walker invest with a margin of safety by buying securities at discounts to their intrinsic value and unlocking that value through corporate events. To maximize returns for our investors, we reserve the right to make investment decisions regarding any security without notification except where notification is required by law. This post may contain affiliate links, consistent with the disclosure in such links. We manage diversified portfolios with a multi-year time horizon. Positions disclosed in articles may vary in sizing, hedges, and place within the capital structure. Disclosed ideas are related to a specific price, value, and time. If any of these attributes change, then the position might change (and probably will).

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.