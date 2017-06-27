High Multiples, Negative Earnings Proving To Be Toxic For Tesla

There comes a time for an investor when one has to balance the value of innovation and the value of financial performance. For me, that debate is what every investor must take a look at when choosing to invest in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). I am a fan of what Elon Musk is doing, challenging our legacy car manufacturers and the future of solar and automobile energy design. We can envision this great technology, but not great financials for this company. How is this company worth more than Ford yet is losing money? Tesla is clearly overvalued. There are two components that are making Tesla toxic for investors: Negative earnings and insanely high multiples.

Where Do Negative Earnings Sting?

An equity that reports negative earnings is not a friend to the fundamental value investor. Tesla is overvalued because its negative earnings are driving down so many of its fundamental metrics such as its PEG, earnings yield, and its P/E. These negative metrics make it harder for the fundamental investor to truly understand whether Tesla is worth buying into with a respectable upside. It's so much harder to find an upside when its negative earnings kill its upside.

Earnings Yield vs. Interest Rates

First, I would like to compare Tesla's earnings yield with US interest rates. Well, Tesla does not have a positive earnings yield as it has been continuing to lose money and report negative earnings in quarterly releases. Its earnings yield is less than interest rates of 2.3%, which indicates this company is overvalued. This indicator indicates to us that an investor would be more likely to invest in a bond because it would produce a higher return than investing in Tesla, where its earnings are not even positive. Why would an investor want to look at an equity that may not even give them a positive return at all? Their negative earnings will provide disappointing dividends, or delay investors receiving them. This would hurt income investors. We know that it's overvalued because earnings fail to beat interest rates. But negative earnings make it less compelling to invest because it creates more fluctuation in the price. Tesla's earnings yield has a long way to go to beat our current interest rates, which could make Tesla an attractive investment with deep fundamental value.

PEG

If we look at the figures above, Tesla has been reporting a negative trailing PEG. Based on Nasdaq estimates, Tesla has a forward PEG of -1.66. A negative PEG for Tesla is a result of the current negative earnings that Tesla has been reporting. And as Tesla's PEG is likely to continue to go down, this could be a result of a decrease in growth for its earnings. This indicates for us that Tesla is becoming less valuable fundamentally. This negative PEG also can tell us that it's not trading at a reasonable price. This mispricing is a bad sign for an investor because Tesla could be valued much lower because of these future negative earnings expectations. A PEG between 0 and 1 would be a good sign that the company is trading at a reasonable price. Negative earnings once again are at fault because the negative earnings will result in a negative P/E ratio, which will lead to a negative PEG, unless growth estimates are positive. It is troubling that Tesla's negative earnings and a lowering PEG shows there is a strong downside as investors may lose interest, which is what analyst estimates are forecasting though the forward PEG Ratio.

Where Negative Earnings Aren't The Only Ones Toxic: High Multiples

Comparable Valuation Metrics

The next indicators I would like to show you where Tesla's negative earnings don't bite at are that are the EV valuation metrics of Tesla versus some of its biggest competitors globally. If we take a close look at its EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA multiples, what stands out is how much higher their figures are compared to its rivals. What this indicates to us is that Tesla is overvalued compared to its peers and should be trading much lower than what it is currently traded and valued at. This is important for an investor because if Tesla may not be attractive for a fundamental investor Tesla could have a much lower EBITDA margin than its peers, which could indicate lower earnings yields compared to its peers.

It's high EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA relative to peers could indicate to an investor that the company is not bringing in as much revenue as its valuation should suggest it would bring in compared to peers. Automobile firms tend to show depressed multiples as an industry versus other industries that are publicly traded. For the auto industry, EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA are around 7x and 9x, respectively. Tesla's EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA multiples are significantly higher than that. How is Tesla worth $385 a share when its EV/EBITDA multiple are 14 times higher than industry medians.

Tesla is an automobile company, not a technology or consumer goods firm, so an investor should not try to use tech sector multiples to try to justify that Tesla isn't overvalued. These very high financial multiples are very toxic because they show that Tesla is very overvalued and investors do not know how much of an upside is left or how big the downside will be. High valuation multiples versus peers make valuation and predictable price targets difficult.

Well Tesla has more expensive cars than rivals, so an investor could say that it might make sense their revenue and EBITDA multiples are much higher. Let's take a look at how much they sell. I would like to take a look at is their EV/car sales multiples for 2016 and projected 2017 car sales. While Tesla's car sales are projected to go up 35% from 2016 to 2017 (adjusted based on 2017 Q1 report), Tesla's multiples are significantly above the multiples of GM (NYSE:GM) and Ford, its two biggest U.S competitors based on market size. GM and Ford seem to hold their value in, although they carry significant debt that inflates their enterprise value (EV). An investor should recognize this as a another way to see Tesla as overpriced because this Tesla should not be valued higher than Ford or GM if they cannot produce at the level that Ford and GM produce at with relative success. Tesla may be growing faster than GM and Ford in terms of sales, but they are still overvalued because their car productions are not close to valuation that GM and Ford have.

These high sales multiples for Tesla compared to its rivals are once again toxic for an investor looking for an upside because it also shows that Tesla cannot justify its valuation when it cannot sell cars are value efficient as its rivals. These sales multiples are a strong indicator usually for start-ups or growth companies because sometimes other financial valuation metrics could be misleading due to high operating expenses. But these high multiples don't seem to make Tesla look any bigger.

Intrinsic Valuation

So we know that its negative earnings and high valuation multiples are proving that Tesla cannot match its actual value and are toxic for investors. But the question I would like to answer is what is Tesla actually worth?

(Note: all figures above reported as millions)

Based off my valuation above, I can estimate that the company should be valued at around $260-$275 per share. However, Tesla is currently trading at around $380. While I believe that because of Tesla's production demand and back orders that Tesla can rise to $23 Bn in revenue by the end of 2019, nearly triple its revenue in 2016, that cannot justify at all why it is currently trading at $380 when its value this much lower. Tesla is therefore overvalued based on intrinsic value because it's trading at a much higher price than actual value. Tesla is much more expensive than what it is really worth.

Investment assumptions that affect valuation model

The biggest assumption that is the most important is the 25% tax rate I levied in the model. The model has not adjusted for possible tax reform (Trump=15%) that is expected to be debated because 25% is currently the tax rate right now for a company like Tesla and we are looking for what the company should be trading at right now. This is important for an investor because while tax reform could increase the net income which could drive up the valuation, there is no tax reform in law. So an investor with specific expected returns should see this current valuation as the most likely price target based on today's tax estimates. If Tesla pays lower than 25% when the report earnings, then the valuation would be adjusted for the slightly higher revenue.

An investor when looking at this valuation should also keep in mind the increased operating expenses and capital expenditures. With Tesla putting significant emphasis on driving up the sales and business their electric cars and charging stations/batteries, Tesla will be driving up their research and development, which would increased their operating expenses. They will also be driving up their capital expenditures to set up the infrastructure that they will need to develop and sell these technologies at such a high level and large market that they have because of how big the company is. An investor should see this as a positive indicator that Tesla wants to expand its business aggressively and are investing in large sectors that will become significant growth catalysts.

I set the median WACC at 8%. Another risk that investors should take a look at is interest rate fluctuation. The model above in the sensitivity analysis shows different WACC values to account for fluctuations in market risk premiums and interest rate/debt fluctuations. If the Fed raises interest rates, that could lower the valuation of Tesla even more because it would increase the WACC towards around 9%. Lower interest rates would increase the value of Tesla because its WACC would go down.

Conclusion

I like Tesla a lot as a company and I believe that this company will innovate our automobile industry in the near future. However, right now, I really do not think this company is worth what it is currently trading at. It is not trading at a reasonable price because of how toxic its negative earnings and high peer multiples are. I feel that as a fundamental investor, Tesla's negative earnings are not appealing to me at all. Its high multiples relative to peers should be a wake up call to investors because it obviously shows Tesla is not efficient enough to match what the market is currently trading at. Looking at all of the indicators above, I believe Tesla is very overvalued and traders should beware of potential market corrections as it could be traded down closer to its intrinsic value. The market is trading Tesla at an incredibly high premium, where negative earnings could provide a major expected downside to an investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.