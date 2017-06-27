Time Warner: Competition Crushing It?

There are some risks that the deal will not meet certain antitrust and other required regulatory consents but we don’t believe this is a likely course of events.

Time Warner Inc. (TWX) is facing competition from smaller, independent digital entertainment content producers and distributors that are building up their revenues at a much faster pace. At the same time the company is joining forces with AT&T and until the deal is closed, the potential investors may have an attractive arbitrage opportunity which we describe below.

As we see over the last years, the quality of the content is prevailing in the entertainment industry and as the convenience of switching from one content provider to the other increase so does the competition. Independent content-producing distributors (TWX calls them “bundle” companies) can attract customers with their exclusive contents without the need of having an established contract with a customer.

This is the main point of concern for TWX as it derives a substantial portion of its revenues from cable networks and premium pay television services. The company is mostly focused on the U.S. and Canada market (71.5% of revenues in 2016). The U.S. television industry is changing rapidly, with developments in technology leading to new methods for the distribution of entertainment content. The most important risks for TWX here are (i) the increase in easily available on-demand (OTT) services and (ii) the disruption of the advertising-supported television model resulting from video consumption through on-demand services with no or less advertising than on television networks, and advanced technologies to skip advertising (time-shifted viewing, use of DVRs). The situation is getting worse for the traditional paid TV – in the latest PwC research a 0% cumulative average growth rate is forecasted for paid TV as opposed by 8% and 10% for transactional / subscription video on demand (up to 2020). Let’s see how these risks have impacted TWX’ financials already in 1Q17.

First, TWX was reporting slower revenue growth lately than its rivals. Focused on more “traditional” content distribution channels and deriving more than 43% of its revenues from “Warner Bros.”(cinematographic) segment, the company couldn’t keep up with its more technologically advanced competitors. For instance, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) showed a 34.7% sales growth in 1Q17 YoY as compared with 4% only growth of TWX’ “Home Box Office” business line. Rival companies generally offer easy pay-per-view access to their content and may focus on making interesting content rather than on establishing customer relations which are not very persistent as customers now just go where the product is.

Second, a decline in revenues from advertising which fell by 1.8% in 1Q17 YoY evidences a crisis in traditional advertising-based TV mode. The company confirms that this decrease was due to lower audience delivery at Turner’s entertainment networks. Troubles with sales are exacerbated by the increase in programming costs that rocketed to $1.4bn (by 16% YoY). Since TWX purchases a significant part of its distributable content from other producers (like sports leagues), it has to pay more as the demand for content grows.

Contrary to all the above-mentioned factors, the company’s bottom line managed to grow by 15.8% in 1Q17 but mostly due to the increase in “other income”. The latter was explained by the one-off event, a sale of interest in Omni Atlanta hotel joint venture. So the company’s main business of entertainment content distribution is still profitable but is not doing very well.

Stable income-minded investors have little interest here as TWX has a very low dividend yield (1.6%). In exchange, we believe that the main point to consider for potential buyers is the possibility to make an arbitrage transaction by purchasing TWX and receiving AT&T (T) stocks in several months. The following calculations show how profitable this operation may be.

According to the terms of the merger transaction, TWX shareholders are to receive the consideration of $53.75 in cash plus 1.3 to 1.437 shares of AT&T depending on the TWX stock price preceding the deal’s closure date. Given the most recent TWX stock price of $99.86 and AT&T stock price of $38.74, TWX shareholders will receive $104.1 to $109.4 of total value per share that will result in 4.3% to 9.6% premium to the current TWX stock price. Since the transaction is to be closed by the end of 2017, this will yield approximately from 9% to 19% on an annualized basis.

So a purchase of TWX stock now offers a potential to get AT&T stocks with a good premium to the market. AT&T, in turn, offers a dividend yield of more than 5% currently. The stock is under review with a potential of a downgrade by rating agencies due to the expectation of leverage increase but the combined company should have both TWX capabilities of content production and AT&T’s distribution networks that should result in significant synergy effect.

There are some risks that the deal will not meet certain antitrust and other required regulatory consents but we don’t believe this is a likely course of events. However, in this case, investors will end up with TWX stocks that currently don’t have bright prospects and will most likely decline further if the deal is canceled.

