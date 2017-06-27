Chesapeake Energy Looks Like A Screaming Buy

Hopefully this article will help you grow your assets.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK) is an oil & natural gas exploration and production company. Along with many other energy exploration and production companies, CHK had been losing money after the energy price crash. It has been slowly fighting its way back to net profitability. CHK's net loss for Q4 2015 was -$3.36/share. Its net loss for Q3 2016 was -$1.54/share. Its net loss for Q4 2016 was -$0.84/share. In Q1 2017 CHK finally achieved net profitability at +$0.08/share. In Q1 2107 adjusted EBITDA was $11.05/boe compared to $7.28/boe in Q4 2016 and $4.61/boe in Q1 2016. Net profitability is a hard fought milestone that reflects CHK's efforts at improvement in virtually every phase of its business (not just in commodities prices).

A part of the increased net profitability was due to the higher oil and gas prices in Q1 2017. Part of the net profitability was that large losses from write downs of CHK's oil and gas assets were no longer there. This may have changed a bit in Q2 2017 as oil prices fell. The good news is that natural gas prices were nearer an average of $2/mcf during Q2 2016, while they are averaging closer to $3/mcf in Q2 2017. Hence even though prices are lower on average than they were in Q1 2017, the 12-month first of the month rolling price average, which is used to calculate the value of natural gas resources' book values, should be higher in Q2 2017 than it was in Q2 2016. In other words the value of CHK's natural gas assets should go up year over year. This would be a gain, not a loss. For WTI Nymex oil prices, it is a much closer call, but the oil price average seems to be slightly higher in Q2 2017 than it was in Q2 2016. There should be little if any write downs of oil assets in Q2 2017. This is good news if you want CHK to be profitable in Q2 2017 on a "GAAP net" basis. If you are an investor, you do want this.

The EIA forecast for Henry Hub natural gas prices for FY2017 is for an average of $3.26/mmbtu. For FY2018 the forecast is for an average price of 3.52/mmbtu (1 mmbtu = 0.9756 mcf). The chart below gives the various ranges of prices that the EIA forecasts as well as the price line prediction.

Starting in September 2017 the EIA expects Henry Hub natural gas prices to rise from about $3.18/mmbtu to about $3.53/mmbtu in January 2018.

The EIA forecast for the average Nymex WTI oil price for FY2017 is $50.78/barrel. The forecast for FY2018 is $53.61/barrel. The current price is far below that at $42.83/barrel on June 26, 2017. There should be upside from here if the EIA forecasts are at all accurate. The EIA forecast chart for Nymex WTI price forecasts is below.

The forecast is for WTI oil to be at about $50/barrel now. It is actually at $42.83/barrel. Then it is expected to rise throughout the summer from a starting point of about $50/barrel. After that it should fall; but it is expected to rise again as the summer driving season approaches in 2018. In 2018 it is expected to stay at a higher level (about $55/barrel) in 2H 2018. There is a wide 95% confidence level range as readers can see above.

Some people have been speculating that oil prices have a lot farther to fall. They see a bottom in the mid-thirty dollar range for WTI prices. Almost anything can happen, especially with the current glut in oil supply. That is expected to resolve itself over time though as the demand for oil increases. However, US production and production elsewhere has been increasing faster than many expected (or wanted). The OPEC and non-OPEC cuts for the rest of this year should help bring the glut down. However, the chart below of the US oil stocks shows that there is no expectation for a big change in the oversupply situation anytime soon.

Still the IEA is predicting greater demand in 2H 2017 than supply. This should lead to higher and more stable oil prices during that period (see chart below).

This likely means that CHK's stock price will perform better in 2H 2017. It may be a good time to buy CHK stock, although investors will still want to consider divesting CHK if the US and/or other significant world economies experience a downturn later this year. In that regard one analyst recently pointed out that the stock market usually continues to go up as the yield curve flattens, even though the flattening is signaling a possible recession. Only when the yield curve actually inverts does the market finally begin falling seriously. In other words, it sounded like history says we could have a pullback; but a BEAR MARKET, which usually comes with a recession, is not in the cards for the near future. This makes CHK attractive to me at this time.

At the same time, investors will want to select the oil and gas producers that are and will be among the lowest cost producers over the next few years and more. The table below shows CHK's expectations for its break even sales prices in FY2017.

The above also shows that CHK should have ample liquidity for the near and intermediate term. The table below shows how the above break even prices compare to other companies in the industry.

The companies in the comparison above are: Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA), Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP), Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN), Encana Corp. (NYSE:ECA), EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG), Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES), Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO), Murphy Oil Corp. (NYSE:MUR), Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL), and Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY). They are all good companies; yet CHK is expected to outperform them. Readers should note that CHK expects production expenses at a midpoint of $2.60/boe in FY2017 compared to $3.05/boe in FY2016. This is an approximately -15% cut in production expenses in one year. That should help CHK be more profitable in FY2017. That large a cut to production expense in one year is also a testament to CHK's great management and engineering teams. It is something that should give investors confidence in CHK longer term.

If readers look at CHK's recent press releases, they can also see that CHK has been redeeming convertible notes of late. This is a positive sign that the company believes that its stock price will go up in the not too distant future. It does not want any conversions hanging over the head of the stock price, which might tend to hold the stock price down. The redemption of notes is also a sign that CHK's finances are improving. Further the chart below shows that CHK has significantly moved out the redemption dates of its debts. This should make CHK's finances that much more stable for the near term.

The light green bars indicate the debt situation as of March 31, 2017. That situation has improved still further of late. The blue bars indicate CHK's debt situation as of September 30, 2017. The improvement with regard to near term debt repayment obligations is considerable. It should be obvious to readers that CHK is in a very enviable debt situation at this time.

The two year chart of CHK provides some technical direction for this trade/investment.

The chart above appears to depict a downtrend; and it could continue. However, the -15% lower break even prices per Boe of production for FY2017 that CHK released at its June 26, 2017 J.P. Morgan Conference tell investors that fiscal performance in FY2017 is likely to improve over fiscal performance in FY2016.

The outlook for natural gas prices has greatly improved; and CHK is probably about the third largest natural gas producer in the US. The recent pop in natural gas exploration and production stocks' prices gives one the impression that these stocks are expected to do well at least through 2017E (and likely for a lot longer). The increased amount of exportation of natural gas as LNG as more LNG export facilities come online over time should provide a boost to US natural gas prices longer term. The extra exports to Mexico via pipelines should help. The extra use within the US for electrical production, for manufacturing, and as cleaner fuel should help the US natural gas price situation. The EIA price estimates for FY2017 and FY2018 reflect this expectation.

The outlook for oil is more muddled. Eventually increased demand will alleviate the oil glut situation. However, for now the situation is very dependent on cuts to production by groups such as OPEC and Russia (about 1.8 million barrels/day in theory for the rest of 2017). Cheating on the cutback agreements and increased production by any number of others such as the US shale producers could derail oil prices at any time in 2017 (and possibly in 2018). Hopefully oil prices will rally from their current lows. OPEC and Saudi Arabia have hinted at further cuts. They have said they may try to specifically address the too high US oil storage situation. We will have to wait to see what happens. It is unclear exactly what will happen.

The one relative certainty in oil is that Saudi Arabia plans an IPO of Saudi Aramco in 2018. For that they want to make sure that oil prices are higher. Higher prices would have a large effect on the amount of money they would take in from a Saudi Aramco IPO. That amount of money is far higher than the amount the production cuts may cost them for one year (if indeed the production cuts cost them anything at all). Hence one can be sure that they are motivated to keep prices higher if they can.

All told, the natural gas situation looks very good for CHK. CHK has adequate hedges. These should protect it from any temporary downturn in natural gas prices. The hedges chart is below:

With 75% CHK's natural gas price hedges for Q2-Q4 2017 at above $3/mcf, CHK has little to worry about with respect to natural gas profits in FY2017. With 64% oil hedges at an average of $50.25/barrel, it has more to worry about with respect to its oil production. However, CHK should still be fiscally safe even if oil prices fall considerably. If oil prices go up above $50/barrel (and stay there), CHK should see significantly improved performance over FY2016 fiscal results. It should be "GAAP Net" profitable; and the profitability should be trending upward.

After the roughly -43% fall in CHK's stock price from the recent highs, this is probably a good time to buy into CHK. No one can promise that everything will work out in the oil and natural gas space. However, CHK's continued good management and great engineering should make it a leader even if oil and natural gas prices do not go up dramatically. They should eventually rise. If you are a patient investor CHK could be viewed as a SCREAMING BUY at this time. However, you should be prepared to wait 3 years or more for those great results. This may also be a traders' play, if you believe the prices in both oil and gas are likely to improve in 2H 2017. CHK's stock price should go up dramatically shorter term under that scenario.

