Why SharkNinja/Ecovacs Entering Vacuum Robotics Would Pose 20%-50% Downside Risk To IRobot

Robot is trading at a peak valuation and 30% above its average analyst price target of $77. Many of its long-term fundamental investors have been selling. Insiders also have been heavy sellers before its recent share price increase. Its valuation dwarfs best of breed technology consumer companies such as Apple. If iRobot were to trade closer to peers and its long-term valuation at 3x - 4x book value and 1.5x – 2.5x sales, we could see 20% – 50% downside risk.

iRobot's recent patent defense strategy and acquisition of its Japanese distributor are defensive moves. Irreconcilable financial control issues are again surfacing at iRobot; investors should tread carefully.

We expect SharkNinja to launch a competing product at lower price points. SharkNinja outsold Dyson to claim market share in traditional vacuums and will partner with China robotics leader Ecovacs.

With iRobot’s share price now +300% since 2016, investors are cheering the re-acceleration of sales and earnings growth following years of disappointment, and ascribing a peak valuation to plateauing EPS.

Spruce Point Capital Management is pleased to issue a critical update report and alert our readers it has re-established a short position in iRobot (Nasdaq: IRBT) as a result of our industry research that suggests SharkNinja and Ecovacs, two widely successful companies in vacuums and robotics may enter the market as earlier as Q4. In addition, we have new evidence to suggest financial irregularities tied to iRobot's acquisition of its related-party distributor. We believe there is 20% - 50% downside risk potential. Please review our disclaimer at the bottom of this email. We also encourage all of our readers to follow us on Twitter@sprucepointcap for regular updates.

I. Executive Summary

In May 2014 , Spruce Point made its first short recommendation on iRobot, noting fundamental struggles, signs of channel stuffing, and bad governance practices. We later pointed to struggles to penetrate the Chinese market in Sept 2014 . For the following 2 years, iRobot’s share price languished and significantly underperformed the Nasdaq technology index . A majority of our criticisms and forecasts proved accurate.

. A majority of our criticisms and forecasts proved accurate. With iRobot’s share price now up 300% since 2016, investors are cheering the re-acceleration of sales and earnings growth following years of disappointment, and ascribing a peak valuation to plateauing earnings. Spruce Point believes the financial improvement reflects temporary factors and may not be sustainable. We expect new competition to storm the market, and challenge iRobot’s US market share dominance.

iRobot’s recent financial performance reflects restocking of its supply chain after years of false starts, the removal of the struggling military business, and the acquisition boost from its Japanese distributor. We believe these factors will create very difficult comparisons for iRobot to lap in the future, and create headwinds for future share price appreciation. Furthermore, we believe recent gains are a result of lowering the price of its Roomba to move down market, which we believe is a long-term negative on margins for a technology hardware company with a narrow product focus

Investors are overlooking disruptive competition likely to enter iRobot’s US market. Based on Spruce Point field research, we expect SharkNinja to launch a competing product at lower price points. SharkNinja outsold Dyson to claim market share in traditional vacuums. We believe they will partner with Ecovacs, the leader in the Chinese/Asia market which stole significant market share from iRobot. SharkNinja has a proven track record of disrupting numerous home appliance markets with dynamic market strategies, and superior products. With 88% US market share, iRobot’s share can only go down from here

Investors are overlooking financial control issues tied to iRobot’s recent acquisition of its Japanese distributor. The Company suspiciously retracted certain statements made about Japanese sales growth (reversing big gains to declines), and made revenue and earnings revisions which don’t add up. Spruce Point has previously pointed out early warning signs at Sabre (acquired its Asia distribution partner Abacus ) and Caesarstone (acquired its US distribution partner ), ahead of financial problems surfacing. Market observers will also note that Valeant’s option to buy its distributor Philidor opened Pandora’s Box and was the canary in the coal mine

iRobot is trading at a peak valuation and 30% above its average analyst price target of $77. Many of its long-term fundamental investors have been selling, while retail and index funds buy. Insiders also have been heavy sellers before its recent share price increase. Its valuation dwarfs best of breed technology consumer companies such as Apple. If iRobot were to trade closer to peers and its long-term valuation at 3x - 4x book value and 1.5x – 2.5x sales, we could see 20% – 50% downside risk

Timeline of Recent Events Affecting iRobot Since Our Reports in 2014:

2014-2015: iRobot misses revenue and earnings expectations multiple times after our report’s warning

April 2015: iRobot attracts the attention of another activist investment firm who wagers a proxy fight, criticizing the Company’s poor capital allocation and governance

Feb 2016: Under pressure, iRobot sells its struggling defense and security business and has received just $23m in cash; the Company expands its share repurchase program by $100m

March 2016: Repurchases $85m of its $100m through an accelerated share repurchase Oct 2016: Raises guidance for second time, backs view of 15% consumer revenue growth

Nov 2016: Pursues inorganic growth by acquiring its Japanese distributor Sales on Demand Corp for ~$18m

Feb 2017: Offers 2017 guidance of 17-19% revenue growth, but EPS to a wide range of -9% to +11%; restates earnings transcript to correct gross mischaracterization of Japanese performance +20% to -17%

April 2017: Raises top end of 2017 revenue and EPS range by just $5m and 0.05c, respectively. Revises Japanese distributor contribution. After years of promoting the value of its intellectual property, iRobot finally filed ITC Patent infringement complaint against robotic vacuum cleaner products sold by Bissell, Hoover and Black and Decker covering 6 patents

A Majority of Spruce Point’s iRobot Concerns Have Proven Accurate

II. SharkNinja and Ecovacs: Roomba’s New Competitive Threat

SharkNinja, headquarted in Newton MA fifteen miles from iRobot, is an innovative consumer home appliance company that has disrupted markets it enters with high performance products, at affordable price points. Shark Ninja is a leader in vacuums and blenders, and targets consumers through infomercials. Based on our research, we believe they will enter the robotic vacuum market and challenge iRobot

From an article by Forbes entitled “ How Shark Ate Dyson’s Lunch In America” – Dec 2014

Formerly known as Euro-Pro, a 100-year old company that had a mere 1% of vacuum cleaner sales in 2008, SharkNinja now controls more than 20% of the US market

Over the past seven years, its Shark vacuum cleaners and Ninja blenders and food processors, all manufactured in China, have increased sales at a compound annual growth rate of 25%, enabling the firm to triple its workforce from 250 to 800 employees

This growth has been aided by an aggressive push on television shopping channels, with $130m spent on TV advertising last year (examples: 1 , 2 , 3 )

The Company has doubled revenues from $800 million to more than $1.6 billion and usurped Dyson as leader of the US vacuum cleaner market since bringing in consultants Gap International two years ago

Channel checks show SharkNinja already has key distribution partners: Home Depot (HD), Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY), Target (TGT), Wal-Mart (WMT), Costco (COST), Best Buy (BBY) and Many More

These key distribution outlets overlap with many of iRobot’s existing distribution partners

In addition, SharkNinja is known for its extensive infomercials and television advertising. The Forbes article says it spent $130m on TV advertising, whereas iRobot spent just $64.4m on advertising in 2016 (not all TV)

Shark Ninja Recently Hired Goldman Sachs To Evaluate A Sale According To Reuters (April 2017)

Sources suggest that private equity firms have expressed the most interest in SharkNinja

Given that PE firms are financially motivated to grow their investments to achieve 15%+ p.a. returns, a financial buyer would be incentivized to grow SharkNinja through product and market expansion

Our Field Research on SharkNinja’s Robotic Vacuum Ambitions

We believe SharkNinja strives to be the #1 or #2 leader in markets it enters. Based on its track record in traditional vacuums and blenders, we believe SharkNinja is a credible threat to iRobot

SharkNinja’s displacement of Dyson in vacuums was a result of a laser-like focus on the consumer, and its ability to engineer a superior product at a value price point. As an organization, Linkedin data shows that SharkNinja employs more engineers than sales or marketing people

We believe Dyson failed to gain traction with its robotic vacuum because its price point of >$1,000 was simply too high, and it did not deliver meaningful performance advantage to the customer. Simply stated, Dyson could not offer a compelling value proposition

We believe SharkNinja will use a similar strategy it used to displace Dyson with its go to market with iRobot – deliver a high performing product at a lower price point, in this case in the $299 - $399 price range

Given SharkNinja’s marketing prowess stated to be $130m annually (2014 figures), we wouldn’t be surprised to see it spend at least 10% or more to broaden product awareness

SharkNinja has many existing relationships with retailers such as Target ( TGT ), Walmart ( WMT ), Bed Bath & Beyond ( BBBY ), Best Buy ( BBY ) and Costco ( COST ). We would not be surprised if they leverage these relations to distribute their robotic vacuum in addition to infomercial marketing

Our research suggests that SharkNinja will partner with Ecovacs, the leading Chinese robotics maker and company that has gained significant share against iRobot in China

SharkNinja Commands Significant Shelf Space At Leading Retailers

It’s easy to see why retailers would want SharkNinja to enter the vacuum robotics market. Its current vacuums and blenders command significant shelf space and are very popular with customers.

Retailers Preparing To Shrink iRobot Shelf Space

Two of our recent site visits demonstrated a disregard for iRobot’s shelf space and proper product display. Is this indicative of retailers preparing to reduce its shelf space?

SharkNinja Just Filed a Robotic Vacuum Patent, Before iRobot’s Patent Defense Campaign

SharkNinja’s filing of a robotic vacuum patent in April 2017 has gone unnoticed by sell-side analysts and investors, but Spruce Point believes it is a significant indicator of SharkNinja’s ambition to leverage its success in traditional vacuums to compete in home vacuum robotics.

Coincidentally iRobot announced its patent complaints two days earlier on April 18, 2017 against Bissell, Hoover, b0bsweep, iLife, Black& Decker and three Asian companies. In our opinion, we believe IRBT’s recent patent claims are defensive, and it is clearly worried about its competitive position

Source: US Patent and Trademark Office ( USTO.gov): Basic Word Mark Search > “Shark Ion Robot”

SharkNinja Employees Recruited From iRobot

Shark Ninja has recruited various former iRobot employees, giving it institutional knowledge about the robotic vacuum market .

. This supports our belief that it has ambitions to enter iRobot’s robotic vacuum market

Source: Linkedin

Ecovacs Has Grown Market Share Against IRBT in Asia, Now Expanding Into the US

Ecovacs is an Asian market leader in home robotics, that has taken significant share from iRobot, and is taking clear steps to invade iRobot’s US market share. An IPO will raise capital and give it a public currency to continue its market share gains. We believe SharkNinja will partner with Ecovacs

Aug 2016 : ECOVACS plans to introduce seven new home cleaning robots in the US in 2016: five clean bare-floors and carpets, and two wipe glass doors and clean windows

Feb 2017 : Ecovacs Expands U.S. Footprint, Smart Home Technology; as part of its continuing global expansion plan, Ecovacs Robotics will move into its new 3,000-square-foot North American headquarters in San Francisco. The location of the new headquarters itself was chosen with the company’s expansion plans in mind and in large part due to its growing focus on smart home technology development.

March 2017 : Chinese robot vacuum maker ECOVACS to IPO on Shanghai Stock Exchange

Source: 2014 IRBT Analyst Day and June 2017 IRBT Baird Presentation

SharkNinja + Ecovacs = Trouble For iRobot

Spruce Point believes that SharkNinja and Ecovacs are likely to partner together to enter the robotic vacuum market

Below we have sourced a recent bill of lading shipping record from June 2017 showing a relationship exists between the two firms

It makes sense to us that SharkNinja’s market and distribution expertise in the US would be matched with the manufacturing and technology capabilities of Ecovacs

Source: www.panjiva.com

Recent iRobot Performance A Result of Going Down Market, Deflating Prices

Based on our field research, we believe that iRobot has experienced the greatest growth by moving down market and selling into the $200 - $299 and $300 - $399 price segments. We believe it has used the IRBT 650 series to be aggressive on price, and get market share gains

The pricing data below confirms our field research that. In the long run, we view this as a negative that iRobot, retailer of a hardware consumer product, has to erode its brand value by lower prices

We expect margin pressure to result in the coming quarters, especially because iRobot has no more meaningful product introductions planned for next year

Source: CamelCamelCamel

iRobot Appears To Be Obfuscating Its Price Deflation

Look carefully at iRobot’s “Supplemental Information” at the bottom of its recent press releases and you will notice they stopped providing “ average gross selling prices for consumer robots” – Is iRobot trying to obfuscate its price deflation?

Source: IRBT Q1’17 Press Release and Q4’16 Press Release

iRobot Is Now Cutting Prices of Its High End New Roomba Product

The Company often promotes its latest iteration of essentially the same Roomba product every year. In 2016 , the 960 series was introduced for $699 and in 2015 the 980 starting at $899

iRobot said in Q1 that“ The $40.6 million increase in revenue from our consumer business for the three months ended April 1, 2017 was driven by a 28.0% increase in total units shipped and increased sales of our higher-priced Roomba 900 series robots as compared to the three months ended April 2, 2016”

Why all the sudden demand for products that have been on the market since 2015/16? If demand is as robust as IRBT claims, why did it just cut prices by $100 on each product

Source: iRobot website

III. Warning Signs From Recent Japanese Distributor Acquisition

Investors would be well cautioned to closely evaluate iRobot’s acquisition of Sales on Demand Corp, its related-party Japanese distributor

There are numerous examples of early warning signs when companies acquire their distribution partners or related-party entities.

New Signs Suggesting IRBT Is Gaming The Financials From Its Distributor Acquisition

Notice That IRBT’s CFO Issues Corrective Statements About Japan’s Performance in Q4’16:

Original CFO Comment on Japan( Q4’16): “Austin just to circle back on your initial question on Japan and China in the fourth quarter, so without getting too specific, Japan was up probably about 20% in the fourth quarter year-on-year and China’s a fairly difficult comp just based on the timing both last year and this year. So don’t read too much in to this, but it was over 200% growth in the fourth quarter on China. But again we encourage everybody to really focus on the full year growth rates for all of those regions versus Q4 specifically.”

Revised CFO Comment on Japan ( Q4’16): “Austin just to circle back on your initial question on Japan and China in the fourth quarter, so without getting too specific, Japan was [down 17%] (corrected by company after the call) in the fourth quarter year-on-year [because we wanted to make sure the channels were clear ahead of our acquisition and China was down 50% from Q4 last year as expected. As you may recall we received an $11M order in Q3 2016 from China that we were expecting in Q4 so China was up 140% in Q3 and then down year-over-year in Q4] (corrected by company after the call). But again we encourage everybody to really focus on the full year growth rates for all of those regions versus Q4 specifically.”

Then Following Quarter (Q1’17): “We have reduced our Japan expectations versus those provided in February due to our analysis of inventory at retailers in Japan at the end of Q1, which was higher than we would typically like to see. We have lowered the level of incremental revenue post acquisition as we work through this channel inventory.

Revision of Deal Terms and Financials Suggest More Inventory Acquired: The purchase price of the acquisition increased from earlier estimates. The purchase price is mostly inventory. The higher the purchase price, the more inventory acquired.

11/21/16 (press release): iRobot will acquire the business for a cash amount equal to the book value of the acquired assets at close, primarily inventory, estimated to be between $14m-$16m, subject to exchange rates in effect on the date of acquisition.

5/5/17 (Q1’10Q): On April 3, 2017, the Company closed its previously-announced acquisition of the iRobot-related distribution business of Sales On Demand Corporation for approximately $18 million in cash, equal to the book value of the acquired assets. The acquisition price is subject to adjustments and will be finalized no later than May 18, 2017.

Why does IRBT need 6 months to accurately account for and value inventory it acquired from its distributor? How hard is it to count the number of unsold Roombas sitting in a warehouse and at retailers?

Financial Impact Revision From Distributor Acquisition Very Questionable

Original sales increase from Japanese acquisition of $20-$25m and ($0.25) to ($0.35) EPS dilution (Q4’16 Press Release )

Later sales cut in half to $10-$12m and loses double ($0.50) to ($0.60) (Q1’17 Press Release )

The distributor acquisition closed on schedule, yet is now expected to have a negative contribution to Q2? IRBT says it has to sell through acquired inventory.

iRobot’s Japanese forecasts simply aren’t adding up.

Recall that it revised its sales contribution from $20 - $25m to $10 - $12m between Q4’16 and Q1’17.

This revision amounts to between $10 - $13m lower sales

However, based on previous statements noted below made directly from management the expected revision should have been just $4.7m - $7.0m

Therefore, we believe this is irrefutable evidence of financial control issues

(1) Q4’17 Earnings Call: As our largest international market, Japan is estimated to comprise roughly 15% of this year’s total revenue.

(2) Q1’17 Earnings Call: For the full year, we expect revenue in the U.S. to grow from 18% to 20%, China and Japan to grow approximately 30% each, and EMEA to grow mid-teens over 2016.

IV. iRobot’s Significant Overvalution and 20% - 50% Downside Risk Potential

IRBT At Irrational Premium To Price Targets, Recent Brokers Are Negative

iRobot is trading at 23% above the average analyst price target; what do current investors know that its seasoned analysts don’t? We caution that Canaccord downgraded IRBT recently from Buy to Hold

Cannacord 5/30/17: We are downgrading IRBT to HOLD from Buy following nearly a 70% appreciation for the stock YTD, and 50% PE expansion on consensus NTM earnings. While we remain positive on growth prospects for the company (healthy momentum in the U.S. as connectivity is driven deeper into the Roomba portfolio and accelerating international growth), we expect only modest upside to our estimates for the balance of the year and see little additional room for valuation expansion from present all-time highs. Further, the lack of a new flagship product in 2017 could heighten uncertainty ahead of the holiday season and drive multiple compression. Our price target remains $90 and our estimates are unchanged.

(1) Based on $101/share price

Retail and Index Funds Driving Share Price, While Long-Term Fundamental Owners Sell

Source: Fund Holding Information

iRobot Insiders Always Sell

Our previous reports noted that insider ownership has declined materially over the years, and that trend continues. Insiders were heavy sellers even before the recent share price increase, which should be considered a red flag. We expected continued insider sales while the share price remains elevated

Source: Bloomberg

Peak Valuation For Fundamentally The Same Vacuum Company

Investors are ascribing a peak valuation to iRobot based on its recent renewed growth. However, we believe there one-time factors aiding recent growth such as inventory restocking, removal of the losing defense business from the financials, and the inclusion of the Japanese distributor. Absent any new product drivers, iRobot will face significant year-over-year comparison which will most certainly be difficult to achieve.

iRobot At An Irrational Premium To Peers

iRobot is best viewed as stagnant technology hardware company with limited growth or innovation opportunities

As we’ve illustrated before, many of its previous product introductions such as health telepresence or lawn robots have failed to gain traction.

For comparison, iRobot’s current valuation exceeds Apple ( AAPL ), which many would argue is the primer consumer technology company

For investors that want exposure to home appliances and consumer products, we believe Newell Brands ( NWL ), Whirlpool ( WHR ) and Spectrum Brands ( SPB ) are safer bets

Our long-run base case view is that iRobot will be revalued in line with broken/faddish technology companies such as GoPro ( GPRO ) and FitBit ( FIT

Spruce Point Estimates 20% - 50% Downside Risk Potential

Disclaimer

This research expresses our investment opinions. Any investment involves substantial risks, including complete loss of capital. This is not investment or accounting advice nor should it be construed as such. Use of Spruce Point Capital Management LLC's research is at your own risk. Spruce Point Capital Management, subscribers and/or consultants shall have no obligation to inform any investor or viewer of this report about their historical, current, and future trading activities

You should assume that as of the publication date of any presentation, report or letter, Spruce Point Capital Management LLC (possibly along with or through our members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) along with our subscribers and clients has a short position in all stocks covered herein, including without limitation iRobot Corporation ("IRBT"), and therefore stand to realize significant gains in the event that the price of its stock declines.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Spruce Point Capital Management LLC is not registered as an investment advisor, broker/dealer, or accounting firm.

All information contained herein is presented "as is," without warranty of any kind. Spruce Point Capital Management LLC makes no other representations, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information.

Disclosure: I am/we are short IRBT, CSTE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.