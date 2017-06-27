Micron Is Far From Overvalued

Micron Technology (MU) has been making an amazing comeback as a company and on the stock market thanks to improving selling prices and volumes. This turnaround only seems to be gaining momentum. But this surge in optimism surrounding the stock has caused elevated valuation levels. Slowly this is an increasing cause for concern for investors, who see this as a sign that an investment in the stock would have more risk than return at these levels. I agree about the increased level of risk this stock brings to its shareholders now that it has seen a tremendous gain, but at the same time I believe that Micron has a lot more upside left and is a good speculative buy.

Return to strong revenue growth after period of decline

Micron experienced two years of declining financial performance, which caused the stock to take a nose dive. Recently there has been a clear shift in momentum. The deteriorating results can be seen quite clearly in the chart below.

Micron has seen its revenue and margins increase severely in the last two quarters and it looks like this improvement is only gaining momentum. During the first quarter of the current fiscal year Micron saw revenue grow by 18.5% yoy. A quarter later this had seen a tremendous increase to 58.7% growth yoy and there are good reasons to think that this trend will be a sustainable one for quite some time.

Why I believe this trend will continue

The reason for the shifted trend of the financial results has been the strong demand combined with the limited supply for NAND and DRAM solutions. This, combined with the company’s cost cutting efforts, has significantly improved margins as well. The company’s gross margin has increased from 17.5% in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal years, to 36.7% during the most recent quarter (Q2). This recovery can also be clearly seen in the picture posted earlier.

So far, there is not any sign of the supply gaining ground on the demand. This implies that we could see even higher prices and more volume that Micron will be able to fill up. The supply shortage is a very good thing for Micron and will increase optimism surrounding the stock as the year continues.

Analysts are also increasingly optimistic about Micron’s future. Macquarie Research put out a report earlier this month stating that DRAM prices will continue to rise for the rest of this year, driving up estimates for the company. He is also one of many that believes NAND flash supply will remain tight this year, thus providing yet another tailwind for Micron.

So instead of Micron not being able to sustain current levels of profitability, it is very likely that we will see higher revenue, margins and therefore net income and cash flow. Thus far this has translated into a forward P/E of 6 compared to the current P/E of 56, meaning that a huge increase in net income is expected which will result in a very low valuation.

Free Cash Flow turns positive

A troubling trend has also been the company’s inability to generate any real FCF, causing the company to have to take on more debt and therefore deteriorate its balance sheet. This has caused the amount of debt on the balance sheet to have almost doubled since 2013. But thanks to the recent developments, Micron has been FCF positive during its most recent quarter. Although the total FCF number was not that amazing at $241 mln, it is a welcome improvement from the negative FCF of $456 mln the year earlier. With the improved revenue and even stronger increase in margins, the FCF is expected to benefit a lot from Micron’s better operating environment.

Updated guidance

Investors’ sentiment has obviously shifted for the better and management is also becoming increasingly positive about what the future holds for the company. This became especially clear during the most recent earnings call in which management announced the updated guidance for the third quarter.

Management expects revenue to come in at $5.2-$5.6 bln in the third quarter while the consensus stood at $4.7 bln. This would be a 79% yoy increase at the low end of its guidance. So the momentum is still increasing it seems. EPS was announced to be expected at $1.43-$1.57 versus the consensus of $0.89. A year earlier this was still generating a loss. This shows just how much of a change Micron has experienced and is continuing to experience since last year.

High valuation currently

As I said at the beginning of this article: Micron is indeed quite an attractive stock for investors that see its long term potential, but an investment will not come without risk. The strong upward move that its share price has seen, has resulted in quite a high valuation. Although I do not consider this as a significant risk to the overall thesis, it can result in a sudden share price decline short term. That being said, Micron is currently seeing tremendous growth due to a supply shortage. The forward P/E of just 6 is reason enough to believe that the stock still has plenty of upside potential left, even after the uptrend it has seen. As long as the current uptrend in prices for its products remains, so will Micron’s own uptrend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article, please click "follow" for more.