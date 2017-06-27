What The Fed Is Fed Up With

The economic data over the past month or two has been disappointing, to say the least. Many investors feel that the economy is slowing and perhaps even heading into recession. Contrary to these views, the Fed keeps communicating a hawkish tone, indicating that on top of more interest rate hikes it's set and ready to start unwinding the balance sheet.

While many investors feel that the Fed's current stance doesn't make any sense in light of where the economy is, I believe it actually makes perfect sense. As a matter of fact, I believe that it's because (rather than in spite) of the gloomy outlook that the Fed is so anxious to tighten, as much as possible and as early as possible.

The Fed sees the exact same data and trends that investors do. The Fed is in full agreement with the market's fear that the U.S. economy's pace of growth is slowing instead of accelerating. Therefore, the Fed's willingness to tighten isn't a result of a positive view, but rather an attempt to position itself as comfortably as possible ahead of the next slowdown/recession.

With interest rates at zero (as they were not too long ago) and while buying billions of U.S. debt every month (as was the case not too long ago), the Fed knows that it has nothing significant enough to take out of its toolkit. Putting it differently, the Fed is running now as quickly as it can to the base from which it has much better odds to confront and deal with the next strike.

The Fed is mainly concerned about four things:

1. Fiscal Policy

When even the easiest to pass healthcare reform isn't a done deal (as yet), the Fed's high hopes that the new administration will be able to change things quickly and give the U.S. economy a real boost are fading away. The Fed has realized that they need to direct the monetary policy with no significant assistance coming from the fiscal policy. As much as the Fed might not see eye to eye with the current administration, it would love to see as many reforms as possible getting approved. This would take a lot of burden off the shoulders of the monetary policy's decision-makers.

2. Equities

While they can't say so loud and clear, the Fed sees the equity market reaching levels that are neither supported by the economic data nor have been sustainable in the past. The Fed sees a 1999/2000-like scenario as more and more likely, especially when it comes to the already hot (and continuing to heat up) technology (QQQ, XLK) sector:

QQQ data by YCharts

Needless to say that this is a very unwelcome outcome. While they can't call a market by its name (i.e., a bubble) the Fed would love to see equities pulling back 5%-10% -- gradually, of course, and not as the result of a mega event/crisis.

3. Yield Curve

This is a recipe for trouble:

Instead of steepening -- as one would expect during a tightening monetary policy mode -- the yield curve is flattening. As a matter of fact, the UST10Y (UST, TLT) is back to its U.S. elections levels. Steepening the yield curve is a must-do for the Fed, not only for the sake of the growth, but mainly for the sake of perception.

4. The Fed

Just like the Supreme Court that is going through a transition period that is expected to reshape the internal balance of forces, so is the Fed. There is a potential for a Fed reshuffle that might include a new chair, if and when Janet Yellen's current/first five-year term isn't extended by President Trump beyond Feb. 1, 2018. That's about seven months away. Just imagine what the level of uncertainty would look like should the senior leadership of the central bank (which includes a few other major figures) is let go and/or resigns over the next 12 months. It's only natural for leadership to take as many steps as possible ahead of such a major possible shift.

Whether these steps are deemed necessary is another debate. Anyone who believes that politics and non-professional "side effects" aren't part of any (professional) body's/entity's decision-making process is fooling themselves.

The current Fed is fearful of the near-future Fed and, therefore, trying to do as much as it can. As you likely know, the Fed officially has a dual mandate: price stability and employment. It's safe to say that both targets have already been achieved.

While when it comes to the employment situation, there's not much more to expect from here (even if unemployment can and might decline further). Therefore, the Fed is not concerned about this mandate, even if publicly no one would admit that. This is exactly why I believe the market should put much less emphasis on what it considers to be the most important piece of the data (i.e., the employment situation report) every month. This is now a non-issue. Mission accomplished.

Inflation, on the other hand, is a completely different story. At this point in time, the Fed was expecting inflation to cross the 2% mark decisively. At some point, we were heading that way but the "flirting with 2%" turned out to be short-lived. The plunge in oil prices (USO, OIL) is almost certainly ensuring that inflation won't spike much higher anytime soon. Nonetheless, the Fed is less concerned about inflation moving lower from here. There are enough growth engines that are still working to allow inflation to remain above 1.5% and close enough to 2%. This makes the Fed less worried (even if it's unhappy) with the current level.

To make a long story short, it seems to me that while the focus on the traditional/official mandates of the central bank continues, the Fed itself is concerned (non-officially, of course) with other things. These things currently take center stage at the FOMC meetings rather than the traditional mandates. The FOMC public statement will always touch on inflation and employment, but I believe that those are completely different topics that are at the top of the internal FOMC discussions.

What we have here is a divergence (one of many) between the Fed's public appearance and the Fed's list of the most urgent issues to deal with. With potentially very limited time (to get things done) and very little help (out of fiscal policy), it should come as no surprise to anyone that the Fed is way more hawkish than what the economy allegedly requires and dictates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I sold out-of-money call options on the SPY.