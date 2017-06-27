Disney: ESPN's Numbers Are Right, What Everyone Says About Them Is Wrong

Disney is already at a fully valued P/E ratio with ESPN's full profit. If profit at ESPN continues to decline, the stock is considerably overvalued.

Disney (DIS) remains a stock under pressure as ESPN’s woes become harder and harder to ignore. However, over the past several weeks, an increasing number of analysts have begun to talk of ESPN’s troubles as, if not receding exactly, then at least being of diminishing importance as they get “past the worst” of it. These analysts almost universally rank Disney stock a buy at current “depressed” levels. With public release of another round of Nielsen (NLSN) numbers, I want to examine these claims, and explain my own take on them.

Nielsen's New Numbers

First, the latest news. Nielsen now has ESPN at 86.9 million traditional subscriptions as of May. That is roughly 600,000 fewer than in March. That pencils out to a roughly 3.5 million to 4 million subscriber per year decline rate. That comes out pretty close to the Y/Y numbers, which are roughly 3 million lower than a year ago.

Traditional subscriptions are the numbers I and virtually everyone else have been using to calculate ESPN subscriber levels since the whole cord-cutting debate began. This is the survey that is routinely cited both here on Seeking Alpha as well as almost every business publication. It’s also the basis for the individual program viewership numbers that get cited in Hollywood trade magazines, like “Show A had X million viewers last night.”

The picture has been clouded somewhat, however, by a new counting method. Nielsen has created a second count for subscriptions including streaming households. The report goes on to say that this count has ESPN subscriptions rising modestly each of the last two months. Many Disney bulls have cited this as offering support for their conclusion that the worst of the pressure is abating.

Questioning The Numbers

But in order for that number to be true, roughly 700,000 new streaming-cable subscriptions would have to have been sold in those two months, not counting any Sling Blue subscriptions that exclude ESPN, which by some reports is the single most popular package out there - and probably for that very reason. Assuming a very conservative 30% market share for Sling Blue, that would put net additions over the past two months at 1 million.

That would be a drastic acceleration for streaming cable, especially considering that AT&T’s (T) DTVNow has apparently seen growth slam to a halt since February. AT&T has been drastically ramping up promotional activity on DTVNow, so I suppose it’s not completely impossible it accelerated that drastically. But there is no evidence of it.

Even more to the point, however, the other numbers in the Nielsen report itself don’t support it. New York Post reported that ESPN sources say that even with streaming households the Y/Y numbers fell 2.7 percent. That would mean ESPN has added only about 200,000 subscribers via streaming platforms in the past year.

That number also is a little hard to credit, since DirecTV Now alone has reportedly added about 325,000 subscribers since December, and you literally cannot subscribe to DTVNow without subscribing to ESPN, which is included in their most basic tier, just like traditional cable. The Nielsen data is thus seemingly contradicting not only other market reports, but even itself.

Solving The Mystery

To reconcile these contradictions, we need to remember two things. First, Nielsen doesn’t actually release its data to the public directly. Rather, it simply takes a rather hands-off approach to subscribers who choose to leak it. So we are getting this second-hand, and sometimes second-hand reports drop key details.

Second, Nielsen has only just begun counting streaming households. But streaming households existed long before Nielsen started counting them. Sling Orange, the first streaming service with ESPN included, launched over two years ago. So when Nielsen started incorporating them, it had to account for households who had ESPN before they started asking about it.

If Nielsen’s report is showing that ESPN subscriber levels are higher than the previous report, while also showing that ESPN is continuing to lose more subscribers than it gains, those statements are actually not completely irreconcilable. The simple way to square the circle is to say that there were some subscribers who were left out of the report a year ago, but are now included in this one.

This is what I believe happened. Nielsen’s survey counted those who are both newly subscribed to ESPN and those who were already subscribing online but weren’t surveyed last year. And the secondhand reports just failed to appreciate this distinction when they repeated the information.

Investment Implications

The implications of these reports, assuming this is correct, are still not positive for Disney - or, indeed, for anyone else. First, Disney itself: while Nielsen is only just beginning to count these streaming subscribers, ESPN has been counting them in its financial reports allaying. So these "new" subscribers are not going to stem the decline in operating income at Disney's Media Networks division at all.

ESPN is continuing to bleed about 4.5% of its subscribers per year. At that rate, assuming it doesn’t accelerate again - it has had monthly losses twice as high some months - ESPN will hit 74 million subscribers by 2020. That is the subscriber level at which the Cable Networks segment is in danger of dipping into the red completely.

Most of the optimistic assessments of Disney stock have ESPN bleeding capped at 2% per year. So the optimistic assessments clearly require adjustment. In fact, with Media representing close to half of Disney's total profit, a complete collapse of the segment could conceivably convert Disney's 18 P/E to a 36. An obviously unsustainable number.

Also ominous are the implications for some of the other media companies in traditional pay-TV. The exodus from the cable bundle appears to be accelerating. AT&T is a major player thanks to its DirecTV purchase. Comcast (CMCSA) and Charter (CHTR) are presumably feeling the effects of this accelerating decay in traditional pay-TV as well.

Conclusion

Media reports of a “rise” in ESPN subscribers are misunderstanding what Nielsen is actually saying. Dig beneath the surface and it is clear that ESPN subscriptions are still falling rapidly. Disney remains vulnerable to an ESPN decline, and the stock remains overvalued.

