Western Digital's Ace In The Hole Is Worth Trillions

Key Developments

As things stand, Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF) preferred bidder group for its memory subsidiary is now a bidder consortium that includes the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ), Development Bank of Japan (DBJ), Bain Capital and SK Hynix. The consortium’s offer is reported to be around the ¥2tn mark i.e. the lower limit set by Toshiba. All this while the NAND JV remains shrouded under controversy as Western Digital (WDC) pushes forward with their legal contention. The final conclusion of the contract with the consortium may be pushed back to 28th June, on the same date as Toshiba’s AGM, but the real deadline will probably be on the 14th of July, when a court hearing regarding WDC’s lawsuit comes to pass.

WDC’s lawsuit has thus far, affected more than just Toshiba’s bidding process. Credit extensions to the tune of ¥280bn have ground to a halt as Toshiba has been unable to use Toshiba Memory shares as collateral due to Western Digital’s lawsuit. In fact, Toshiba was unable to withdraw funds from the existing credit facility, but Japanese banks will reportedly take measures that will allow the Toshiba Memory shares to still be considered as collateral.

Meanwhile, WDC is reportedly aiming to acquire the chip unit through a partnership with KKR, the INCJ and the DBJ. WDC is currently opposing the inclusion of SK Hynix despite their stance as mere provider of funds (likely a front to push through antitrust hurdles). Which makes sense, considering the other members are PE funds and the aim is to float the flash memory unit after a period of two or three years (leaving Hynix in control). Toshiba seems to have softened its stance toward WDC, publicly announcing their willingness to hold talks with WDC, paving the way for “changes to the composition of the consortium.” The existing bidder consortium has formally requested that WDC participate in the group, but WDC hasn’t heeded the call, continuing to both emphasize its consent rights and its disagreement with Hynix’s participation.

Hynix – IP thief?

Hynix’s participation in the bidder consortium seems strange. According to the Nikkei, Bain Capital and SK Hynix will together acquire a stake of 33.4%, giving them voting rights to veto major decisions, while the DBJ would hold the remaining 16.5%. The investment breakdown would be as follows – INCJ at JPY 300bn, DBJ at JPY 100bn, and Bain Capital/SK Hynix at and aggregate JPY 200bn.

After all, it was only 3 years ago on July 21 2014 when SK Hynix publicly disclosed in a regulatory filing that the company had received official notice of a lawsuit from Toshiba (filed earlier in March), seeking W1.1tn in damages over the alleged leak of NAND flash technology. The lawsuit also requested that Hynix destroy all information about the stolen NAND flash technology, and asked that Hynix stop producing and selling NAND flash products that use the allegedly stolen technology.

The 2014 lawsuit wasn’t even Toshiba’s first legal scuffle with SK Hynix; it was the second such incident. In 2004, Toshiba sued SK Hynix for violations of its memory chip patents, but eventually resolved the litigation through a licensing deal in 2007.

WDC/ SanDisk also filed a separate civil lawsuit against Hynix that March, seeking damages over the alleged theft of data related to SanDisk and Toshiba’s NAND flash technology.

The fact that Hynix will now seemingly get a stake and obtain access to the NAND technology - three years after being sued for attempting to steal it - seems strange considering its history with Toshiba and Sandisk, but probably reflects Toshiba’s lack of options - no other party besides Hynix and WDC has the expertise required to operate the NAND JV.

Toshiba’s (Weird) Press Statement

If the Toshiba-WDC deal watching has taught you anything, it’s probably this – don’t trust the news, especially if it comes out of Japan. For all the press noise about Hynix and their participation, Toshiba has conveniently enough, excluded them from the official announcement.

Although we do know for sure is that SK Hynix is not mentioned as part of the consortium in Toshiba’s statement, Western Digital’s response in the preliminary injunction documents did note Hynix’s participation. In fact, WDC’s claim is that the consortium is being led by SK Hynix and Bain Capital Japan – which makes me question if Hynix’s inclusion was a deliberate move to push WDC into a deal.

About two weeks ago, court documents to the tune of 15 documents filed and 591 pages were released by the Superior Court of California (Link here). Digging through this trove has been fascinating to say the least. The degree of hostility with which WDC has dealt with throughout the deal process is telling of Toshiba’s desperation – they really need to close this deal quickly and at the highest price possible.

Western Digital’s Ace in The Hole

Browsing through the court documents reinforce my long held view that Toshiba has been backed into a corner here but new information suggest that WDC’s legal recourse is much, much stronger than I initially expected.

According to the court documents, WDC’s official offer was to ¥1.6T ($14.3B) for Toshiba’s memory assets – 20% lower than Toshiba’s lower limit of ¥2tn. Naturally, Toshiba rejected the bid in favour of a reported ¥2tn bid from the Bain/ Hynix consortium.

Toshiba’s main argument against WDC's consent rights hinges on a draft agreement ("undertaking") when WDC acquired Sandisk. Of course, Toshiba missed the part where “FOR DISCUSSION PURPOSES ONLY” disclaimer. In other words, Toshiba's argument rests on an agreement that was never effective or executed by each party and delivered - very flimsy.

WDC subsequently claimed that Toshiba triggered an “Event of Default” by failing to “uncure” transferring JV assets to Toshiba Memory w/o WDC’s consent, which entitles WDC to buy-out rights of Toshiba’s JV interest at an amount equal to the net book value of Toshiba’s share of the business.

If this rings true, Toshiba's attempts to circumvent WDC's consent rights could backfire spectacularly and WDC could pick this up at pennies on the dollar.

What is Toshiba Memory Worth?

If the transaction goes through at Toshiba’s asking price of ¥2tn (base case), this would yield ~11-12% accretion to FY2018 EPS – at least. Conditional of course on 1) ~47% top line growth into FY 2017 moderating to mid-single digits in FY2018 yields, 2) WDC funding ~33% akin to current INCJ consortium structure, 3) 67% debt funded at ~3% interest, and 4) ~50% integration into FY2018.

But what if WDC triggers an “Event of Default” and only pays book value? According to analyst estimates, book value could be as low as <$1bn– 20x lower than current bidding prices. Accretion into FY2018 would increase significantly but the return on an investment like that would be enormous (Toshiba NAND sales are already ~$7-8bn).

Risk of Disruption to JV Operations

The court documents also specify that as of May 15, 2017 Toshiba unilaterally halted negotiations with WDC for future capex plans on Fab 6. According to court documents, Fab 6 began construction in Feb 2017 and still has hefty investments ahead. Any delays/ disruptions to Fab 6 or Fab 7 are a serious threat to WDC as it risks falling behind competitors that continue to push forward with capacity. Fab 6 is a key focus as this is an important variable in WDC / Toshiba’s 3D NAND ramp looking into 2018.

The Injunctive Relief request pertains to W. Digital’s efforts to maintain the status quo (i.e., no movement of JV interests) until an arbitration decision is rendered – a process that can take 16-24 months. But Toshiba could in turn, entirely halt negotiations on Fab 6 and 7, disrupting future capacity.

All things considered, with both delisting and the potential loss of ¥1tn on the horizon, Toshiba has their backs firmly to the wall here. Their listing fate rests on the Memory sale - a sale at book value would effectively condemn Toshiba to a delisting next year (note that they've already been demoted from the TSE First Section to the TSE Second Section effective August).

Chase the Trillions or Chase Capacity?

WDC is in a great position here – even better than I anticipated before. Toshiba is now caught between a rock (antitrust + money) and a very,very hard place (legal recourse + even more money). The path of least resistance is clear here – go with WDC. Hence, the base case remains the same - WDC will be involved in the final bid. If Hynix is selected, WDC will likely see the deal as less favorable and less complementary than an otherwise healthy Toshiba and we could see WDC push forward with its legal case. WDC’s filing for injunctive relief is valid and will stretch the deal proceedings into July – unless they cave to WDC’s demands.

In the event that Toshiba chooses to not respond to the court and instead attempts to sell its JV interest to this third party, we could see WDC request expedited relief, and the court could rule in favor of WDC’s assertion and trigger an “Event of Default” which, if upheld, would allow WDC to pick up Toshiba Memory at pennies on the dollar. This alone should prevent Toshiba from further escalating tensions between itself and WDC.

Clearing the Toshiba Memory overhang should also drive a much better multiple on WDC’s stock as it would remove the incessant focus on risks surrounding the JV. This, plus the clear accretion potential (11-12%) should drive WDC higher. Long WDC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.