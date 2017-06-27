Consumer Confidence Is Superb Today But A Cloud Overhangs

Looking ahead six months, consumers are not so sure about what may come, and I believe for good reason.

After dipping slightly in May, Consumer Confidence, as measured by the Conference Board, surged to a superb level in June. The consumer mood has certainly benefited from full-employment and lower gasoline prices this month. It may also be benefiting from what seems like a clearing cloud from over the White House and a lull in the administration's geopolitical adventures (NYSE: VTI). However, judging by a wide dispersion between confidence in current conditions and forward expectations, it appears there remains some uncertainty (NYSE: VXX) and a lack of confidence in our government's ability to get initiatives effected.

The Conference Board's measure of Consumer Confidence improved in June to 118.9, against economists' consensus expectations for 116.7. The Consumer Confidence Index for May (last month) was revised slightly lower to 117.6, from 117.9 at its initial reporting. While confidence is lower now than it was in April (119.4) and March (124.9), it's still right around 20-year high levels and it improved this month.

Most of the consumer satisfaction (NYSE: XLY) could be found in their perspective of current conditions. The Present Situation Index gained significantly to 146.3, from 140.6. It's a level approaching a 16-year high (2001). The historic state of affairs probably has something to do with lower gasoline prices this month (it always does), which is illustrated by the chart here of the United States Gasoline (NYSE: UGA) ETF.



Most importantly, though, I expect it has to do with labor conditions. Last month, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.3%, easily marking territory considered by economists as indicative of a fully employed economy. When you are making money, I think we can all agree, we are happier people. We're also more confident consumers.

Survey participants reflected this sentiment, with those stating that jobs were plentiful rising to 32.8% of those asked, from 30.0%. Also good news, as it likely measures pessimistic people who have been out of work for awhile, participants indicating jobs were hard to get fell slightly to 18.0, from 18.3.

Survey participants agreeing that business conditions were good increased to 30.8, from 29.8 last month. Those indicating business conditions were bad declined to 12.7% from 13.9%. This probably has something to do with the President's initiatives to reduce regulation and taxation of small businesses (NYSE: IWM), and to alleviate them of healthcare costs (NYSE: XLV).

I also believe that the current consumer mood benefited from an apparent clearing of a cloud over the administration. The passing of the testimony of former FBI Director Comey without it seeming to provide cause for impeachment proceedings, served confidence. Also, geopolitical adventures (NYSE: XAR) that characterized the prior month quieted somewhat in June, or at least up to the cutoff date for the survey of June 15.

Consumers were, however, still far less optimistic about the short-term outlook six months out, though the message was mixed. I expect the reason for this is because of uncertainty around the ability of our government to get the president's initiatives effectively passed into law and executed into practice. Delays in tax reform and health care reform provide two important examples.

Consumers expecting business conditions to improve decreased to 20.4%, from 21.5%, while those expecting business conditions to deteriorate also declined slightly to 9.9%, from 10.3%. With regard to the labor outlook, more people expected more jobs to open up, with the percentage improving to 19.3%, from 18.6%. Those anticipating fewer jobs rose too, though, to 14.6% from 12.1%.

Consumers expecting their income to improve over the next six months rose to 22.2%, from 19.1%. This may be due to the tightness of the labor market, and it may be an indicator of the coming compensation inflation I've been looking toward. The number of consumers expecting a decline in their income increased just slightly to 9.2%, from 8.7%.

Stocks started recovering from lower levels after the data was released, with the S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) and Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA) trading near break-even into the noon hour, with the Nasdaq-100 (Nasdaq: QQQ) still in the red.

In conclusion, consumers are feeling more confident about current conditions for good reason. Underlying employment is strong, and one of their most important expenses, gasoline, is cheaper. But, as consumers look ahead, there remains uncertainty about our government's ability to get things done given delays in key legislation. Also, there remains significant uncertainty about a more engaging foreign policy strategy, and what risks may come of that. We can look to today's news about Syria, which I covered in more detail in my article on gold today, Gold Gaining - Itchy Trigger Fingers Replace Fat One, for one example.

