Q3 Biotech Catalyst Watch: Phase 2 Data Releases (Part 1)

By Killian McKee, Slingshot contributor

The third quarter of 2017 packs a multitude of Phase 2 and Phase 3 readouts and PDUFA dates that diligent pharma investors should keep an eye on. Over the coming weeks, we will be outlining some of the most prominent catalysts in these three categories to help investors develop a concise summary of the Q3 landscape. Investors should care because these events will impact stock prices significantly and could provide a profitable opportunity. Let’s take a look at upcoming Phase 2 data releases from 6 pharma players: Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA), Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT), Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA), Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS), Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH), and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD).

Phase 2 Data Coming Q3

ARNA: Ralinepag for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Phase 2 data for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ pulmonary arterial hypertension (NYSE:PAH) drug Ralinepag (APD811) drops sometime in July of 2017. Why should you care? Two reasons: ARNA only has one drug on the market (Belviq) and PAH is a serious, uncured disease.

Arena has 3 drugs currently in development: Etrasimod (APD334), which is in four Phase 2 trials for Ulcerative Colitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Pyoderma Gangrenosum, and Primary Biliary Cholangitis; APD371 for Crohn’s pain; and Ralinepag. Positive Phase 2 data for Ralinepag could be a major step (or misstep) towards bringing the product to market. ARNA currently trades at $14.96 (as of 6/26/17), but expect share prices to move significantly based on the outcome of Ralinepag’s data.

Furthermore, PAH is a poorly understood, serious, rare, and chronic progressive disorder characterized by increased arterial pressure in the chest afflicting about 500-1000 new people each year in the U.S. This increased pressure strains the heart, limiting physical activity and life expectancy. Because there are no cures (current therapies are taken lifelong and slow progression), a best-in-class medication from ARNA presents an opportunity to capture a majority of the market while significantly improving the livelihood of those stricken by PAH.

ICPT: Using Obeticholic acid to treat Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis

ICPT expects Phase 2 data from two separate trials evaluating the efficacy of obeticholic acid (OCA) to treat primary sclerosing cholangitis and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) patients taking statins mid 2017. These two trials are among ICPT’s most advanced clinical trials (they also have a Phase 3 NASH trial) after their recent FDA approval (2016) to use obeticholic acid to treat primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a disease which has a similar method of action to PSC and has historically had ineffective treatments.

Investors should be poised to see how effectively ICPT addresses PSC and NASH with OCA because both represent significant unmet medical needs. NASH is a common, serious, and often undiagnosed liver condition impacting approximately 2-5% of Americans. Additionally, NASH remains without a cure. If you want to learn more about NASH or the treatment landscape, I previously covered the disease and some of the major players more thoroughly here. PSC chronically damages bile ducts. Once the bile ducts have been damaged past a certain point, bile begins to accumulate in the liver where it gradually causes cirrhosis. PSC is rare, affecting about 1 out of 100,000 people born in the U.S. and Europe (this would put the U.S. number ~3,200). OCA is also being tested in biliary atresia, highlighting the acid’s multifaceted importance to ICPT and its share price ($130.39 as of 6/26/2017).

KMDA: Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (NYSE:AAT) for Pediatric Patients newly diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes



Kamada Ltd expects Phase 2/3 data for its Alpha-1 Antitrypsin study testing the efficacy of AAT in slowing the progression of type 1 diabetes in newly diagnosed pediatric patients. The company was very satisfied with animal testing and Phase 1 trial results which it said helped maintain key insulin secreting beta cells and improved glycemic control. KMDA believes preserving these cells could potentially reduce or delay the many serious complications associated with Type 1 diabetes such as eye, kidney, and heart damage. This would help improve treatment for a widely prevalent disease; there are more than 300,000 children in the United States with Type 1 diabetes and about 15,000 more are diagnosed each year. The upcoming Phase 2/3 data should provide investors with actionable insight into whether or not Kamada can make a drug with a worthwhile impact on Type 1 diabetes.

Let’s take a look at KMDA more broadly. KMDA’s current pipeline includes 1 approved product for AAT deficiency, which uses its intravenous AAT solution to help address the shortcoming. It also has several ongoing Phase 1-3 trials using AAT to help issues ranging from rabies to lung transplants. Notably, its G1-AAT product for graft versus host disease (GvHD) received orphan drug status from the FDA (currently in one Phase 1/2 and one 2/3 trial). It is also important to note KMDA has partnered with Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) for all of its AAT products.

RDUS: Elacestrant (RAD1901) for Postmenopausal Vasomotor Symptoms



Radius Health Inc expects to release Phase 2b data for its Elacestrant (Rad1901) drug candidate evaluating its ability to reduce vasomotor symptoms (i.e. hot flashes) in postmenopausal women mid 2017. The market for vasomotor symptom treatment is potentially massive; 75-85% of all women experience postmenopausal hot flashes. Although there are currently a number of moderately effective treatments for addressing hot flashes (e.g. taking estrogen, antidepressants, gabapentin, clonidine), most of these treatments are not primarily intended for vasomotor symptoms and none are perfect. An improved drug for postmenopausal hot flashes could dramatically impact RDUS’ price (currently trading at $47.12 compared to ~$32 in May of 2017).

All of RDUS’ other potential treatments revolve around women’s health. Abaloparatide-SC is under regulatory review for treating postmenopausal women with osteoporosis via subcutaneous injection. Similarly, Abaloparatide-TD is a transdermal patch in a Phase 2 trial to treat the same thing. In addition to vasomotor symptoms, RAD1901 is also being tested in a Phase 2 trial for the potential treatment of patients with ER+ breast cancer. RAD140 is in Phase 1 trials to treat breast cancer.

TBPH: Velusetrag (TD-5108) for Gastroparesis

Phase 2b data for Theravance Biopharma’s Velusetrag trial should be dropping mid 2017. The trial aims to improve the frequency and consistency of bowel movements in gastroparesis patients. Gastroparesis consists of a partial paralysis of the stomach, resulting in food staying in the stomach for an abnormally long time. This can lead to severe pain, nausea, and bowel problems. More than 1.5 million Americans suffer from gastroparesis. In past trial data, 26% of patients receiving a 5mg dose and 20% taking a 15 mg dose met the primary endpoint of improving symptoms by at least 20%. It is potentially concerning those taking the smaller dose had a greater improvement over those in the 15 mg cohort. In December 2016 the FDA granted Fast Track status to Velusetrag. There are already very effective, albeit poorly advertised treatments for gastroparesis (Azithromycin). A positive outcome for Velusetrag could indicate the potential to gain future market share and signal possibly efficacy in other trials.

TBPH has a large, diverse pipeline exploring treatments for a range of infectious diseases, respiratory issues, gastrointestinal problems, and cardiovascular concerns. More specific info on other ongoing TBPH trials is available on their website here.

IRWD: IW-3718 for Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)



Ironwood’s Phase 2b data for its GERD drug IW-3718 comes mid 2017.

GERD (also commonly called acid reflux disease) impacts 10s of millions of people in the United States. Although the market is vast, it is also packed with a variety of effective drugs. To address the crowded market, IRWD is targeting the subgroup of approximately 10 million patients taking proton pump inhibitor treatments who are still experiencing common symptoms like heartburn and regurgitation. Phase 2a trial results indicated a significant improvement in heartburn and an approximately 30% increase in the number of bile free days over a placebo. In addition to the IW-3718 trial, IRWD has a number of Phase 1,2, and 3 trials in progress for 5 different drug candidates targeting common gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and hematologic diseases.

Conclusion

2017’s 3rd quarter holds important trial results and regulatory news. Here we touched on 6 prominent companies (ARNA, ICPT, KMDA, RDUS, TBPH, and IRWD) releasing Phase 2 data in the third quarter. Although this list is not fully comprehensive, it should serve as a good starting point for investors looking to stay up to date on current events and make more informed investments. In the coming weeks we will be expanding our coverage by looking at the Phase 3 and regulatory news worth your time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.