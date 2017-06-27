S&P 500 Preparing To Vault 2500

The positive sentiment push in equities continues with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY) set to overcome 250 -- and the arguments for a more subdued stock performance in the major benchmarks have apparently fallen on deaf ears. At this stage, there is nothing stopping the S&P 500 from at least testing the magnetic 2500 psychological level and if you are viewing the market in terms of its specific positioning opportunities, the increased volatility we are likely seeing here supports the profitability outlook for ‘buy’ positions over the next few weeks.



Of course it should be remembered that the current activity does not match what was seen from the initial expectation surveys within most of the analyst community at the beginning of this year. If an investor were to believe those estimates, we would be trading at the highs currently and ready for some sort of meandering reversal. But when we look at the current climate for equities, we can see that specific economic drivers have become prevalent in the interest rate equation at the Federal Reserve. These are the areas investors will need to assess in making portfolio exposure decisions over this period.

From a valuation perspective, the more bearish analyst surveys have been based on declining expectations for revenues in several important sectors. Additionally, economic data reports have been weaker than expected given the fact that Donald Trump’s pro-growth policy agenda has had a difficult time making its way through the legislative process.





This has led to speculation that the recent declines in the PowerShares NASDAQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) could be working as a leading indicator for later performances in the SPY and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA). But one factor that is being missed in the discussion is the massive drop in oil prices, which has made it difficult for energy companies generate a strong revenue outlook but have made it all but impossible for inflationary pressures to build sustainably throughout the economy. In the chart below, we can see the that the drop in energy prices has been abrupt and substantial, with WTI crude oil now trading at its lowest levels since August. If these trends continue, energy costs for most of the companies in the S&P 500 will drop and impact consumer price inflation levels.



Any time we are seeing stock markets trading at record levels, it is generally assumed that the broader economy is unfolding in a similar fashion. In the inflation aspect, this has been true to some extent with consumer prices showing increases throughout the year. Most of this activity was shielded from the shocks that could be seen with the recent changes in energy prices and if we do see the likely drop in inflationary pressures we will start to see downside revisions in the interest rate policy moves that are expected at the Fed.





By all measures, stocks have been on a tear this year, and the strength of the momentum is unlikely to encounter significant problems en route to the first test of 2,500 in the S&P 500. The S&P is already up by nearly 10% as the rising tides created by rallies in tech stocks have lifted all boats. Lower energy prices will continue supporting this rally.



Chart activity in SPY continues to show a constructive bias as the CCI reading is holding at mid-levels with plenty of room to extend to the topside. This type of activity is somewhat rare given the fact that we are holding near record highs and this suggests strength in the momentum of the underlying trend. We can expect a direct test of the 250 mark as long as support at 240.60 holds. This area also comes in near the 38.2% FIbonacci retracement of the move from 231.60, so traders will need to readjust if this level gives way into next month. Failing this, we expect markets to make a relatively clean break of the 250 area with stop loss activity likely fueling another pop higher once tripped.

