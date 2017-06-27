Verizon And Boeing Team To Fund SparkCognition's Machine Learning Security

Verizon and Boeing stand to gain an inside track for the latest technologies for a range of security and asset management applications in telecom and aerospace.

SparkCognition is developing an AI-machine learning system it says is capable of predicting asset failure before occurrence.

Verizon and Boeing are prominent investors in a $32.5 million financing round for SparkCognition.

Quick Take

Security company SparkCognition has landed $32.5 million in a Series B round investment led by Verizon Ventures (VZ) and joined by Boeing’s (BA) HorizonX venture arm.

SparkCognition has created a machine learning-based sensor monitoring system that it says can learn continuously about asset failure potential and alert decision makers before a disaster occurs.

Verizon has supported the company almost from inception, and the addition of Boeing as an investor gives the company a big boost among large enterprise clients.

Verizon and Boeing stand to gain a preferred position for applications of SparkCognition’s technologies in the telecommunications and aerospace industries respectively.

Investee Company

Austin, Texas-based SparkCognition was founded in 2013 to develop advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies for cloud security and Internet of Things [IoT] application environments.

The company’s solutions have relevance for a number of industries including energy, oil & gas, manufacturing, finance, aerospace, defense, telecom, and security.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Amir Husain, who is also a Member, Board of Advisors of the Department of Computer Science at The University of Texas at Austin.

Below is a brief demo video about SparkCognition’s SparkPredict Cognitive Machine Prognostics:

(Source: SparkCognition)

The company has created three product lines:

SparkSecure – Cognitive layer to traditional security solutions

SparkPredict – Predictive technology for asset failure before occurrence

DeepArmor – Signature-free machine learning anti-malware

Essentially, SparkCognition’s technologies enable it to gather and interpret sensor data in real-time, learning continuously in order to mitigate risks before they turn into disasters.

Investment Terms And Rationale

SparkCognition has raised a total of $48.5 million in investment to-date. Investors in previous financings for SparkCognition also included Alameda Ventures, CME Ventures, MSD Capital, Brevan Howard, and The Entrepreneurs’ Fund. MSD Capital is the private equity investment vehicle for Michael Dell.

Verizon is leading the current financing, and a key participant is Boeing, through its newly-established HorizonX venture arm.

Verizon also participated in previous financing for the company, so appears to be the real lead investor throughout the firm’s history.

Verizon’s Vijay Doradla stated the company’s strong support for SparkCognition’s approach:

SparkCognition has pioneered the use of artificial intelligence to bring unparalleled advancements to many of the world's Fortune 1000 companies. We are thrilled to invest in SparkCognition again, and look forward to supporting the company as it continues to transform markets and the businesses of tomorrow. Security continues to be a burning need for customers, and continued breaches and hacks reiterate the inefficacy of current market offerings. SparkCognition's demonstrated cognitive security platform brings a game changing narrative to the equation in this fast moving and emerging field.

Boeing’s Chief Technology Officer of Engineering, Test & Technology Greg Hyslop added:

SparkCognition is at the forefront of a technological shift in machine learning and artificial intelligence, which will revolutionize every aspect of industry. They are leaders in AI, and they are pursuing the types of technologies that are critical to our future products and services.

While there are numerous security startups that use machine learning, SparkCognition has gained a significant client base in Fortune 100 and 1000 companies.

The company intends to use the funding to meet customer demand for its machine learning security solutions in various industry verticals.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.