One Value Play, One Value Trap: GNC And Tailored Brands

As I complained in my last article on Stryker (NYSE:SYK), today's market sometimes forces value investors to venture to the brink of insolvency to search out companies whose prospects are better than the market is giving them credit for. It can be frustrating, stressful, and constantly question investors' faith in their thesis, as the line between "value" and "value trap" is never completely visible until after any potential alpha has already been realized. Today I want to discuss two stocks that fall into this tricky category, and explain why I believe one is a compelling value play, while one may be a treacherously attractive value trap.

For those of you who have read my first article on GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC), you already know my thesis. Even assuming no revenue growth whatsoever, the stock is undervalued, and Q1's earnings release indicated that assuming no revenue growth makes little sense. I argued that GNC's financials were skewed by a massive write-down last year which hid the fact that retained earnings have risen consistently and substantially despite large repurchases and dividends. I pointed out the opportunity presented by massive short positions that could lead to a squeeze, and explained how the company's new management has thus far done an outstanding job focusing on long-term value creation, liquidity, and shareholder interests by reinventing the old team's poor capital strategy.

To readers following Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD), that pitch may sound eerily familiar. In 2015, Tailored wrote down the value of acquired Jos. A. Banks by $90 million in Q3 and $1.15 billion in Q4, after taking over the competitor for around $1.8 billion in 2014. (TLRD 2016 10-K) Per GuruFocus, Tailored's short interest is actually higher than GNC's at 54% of float. Tailored Brands also went through a somewhat recent change in leadership (2013). However, the two situations have some striking differences.

First, let's look at the write downs. After a material event like the dreadfully disappointing results of Jos. A. Bank in the second half of 2015 or the reinvention of GNC's pricing and rewards program, companies are required to perform impairment tests to recognize the difference between an asset's carrying value and fair value. While TLRD's write down of Jos. A. Bank was technically "non-cash", they essentially admitted to throwing away $1.24 billion. GNC, on the other hand, wrote down the value of their own brand by $471 million, meaning that their impairment really was non-cash. Additionally, GNC's management attributed their impairment primarily to "the significant decline in the Company's share price in the fourth quarter of 2016" (GNC 2016 10-K), while TLRD's write down was attributed to their plan to close hundreds of Jos. A. Bank stores and continued declines in same store sales. In my opinion, this is a much more fundamental economics-based impairment, not to mention much larger. I also pointed out that without the write-down, GNC's retained earnings have grown steadily since their IPO. Tailored's have not. The following charts illustrate my point.





The fundamental value of a company's stock can only grow if retained earnings grow. While Tailored's dividend yield is enticing, one could argue that that money could be put to much better use elsewhere (like reducing debt). The dividend certainly wasn't enough to make up for the losses shareholders have faced over the past year.

Next, let's compare the recent changes made by each company's leadership. GNC's interim CEO Robert Moran is clearly willing to do whatever it takes to right the ship, cutting dividends and focusing on utilizing every available dollar to reduce debt. He and his team have completely reinvented the company's business model, replacing high prices and Gold-Card-focused selling with new, competitive prices and the MyGNCRewards program. Unlike TLRD's Jos. A. Bank's plan, the One New GNC is actually working. Transactions were up 9.3% in Q1, and the new Amazon platform is growing rapidly. (GNC Q1 Press Release)

While GNC replaced a broken system with a new and improved one, Tailored bought a competitive (although unsustainable) business model and eliminated the only thing that made it work. They even fired the company's founder because he did not like the deal. Joseph A. Bank could only sell $500 suits because customers knew they were really only paying $125 apiece for them, because, well, that is what they are actually worth. It is foolish to expect the once-leading seller of cheap off-the-rack suits to grow sales when their products are no longer priced to reflect their cheapness.

Time and again, the company's management has overshot on Jos. A. Bank guidance. They expected EPS of $1.55 to $1.85 for FY 2016, and even after adjusting for non-cash impairments related to the failed Macy's tuxedo partnership, they only managed around 90 cents per share. Including these charges, full-year EPS was only 51 cents a share, less than 35% of their original low-end guidance. While Joseph A. Bank finally posted positive comparable sales of 3-4% for Q4 and Q1, the rest of Tailored's Brands continue to post declines. Including the effect of numerous store closures, Joe Bank is still a long way from truly positive YoY growth.

Source: TLRD Press Releases

The table above illustrates just how bad it has gotten. In the company's Q1 2015 Press Release, management claimed that they "continue to expect Jos. A. Bank comparable sales to be down in the second quarter with improvement in the back half of the year and gross margin increases to follow a similar pattern." Clearly, they were wrong. Their Q4 2014 Press Release included an even more ironic assertion.

Fiscal year 2015 will be the year of strategic transition for Jos. A. Bank as we work on unlocking customer facing opportunities. Much of this work lies in systems conversions which will be completed in the second half of 2015. As such, we are looking forward to the growth in sales and gross margins that we anticipate achieving in late 2015 and into 2016. We continue to be confident in our 2017 EPS guidance which has now been increased to include K&G. We expect profits to accelerate in 2016 with rebounding sales after three consecutive years of negative comps at Jos. A. Bank, realized cost synergies and modest growth in the legacy business.

Of course, we all know what happened next. While 2015 was certainly a year of transition, it also included an impairment that wiped out around 70% of the value they originally placed on Joe Bank. Sure, sales could turn around, but the simple fact is people are not coming into any of Tailored's stores the way they used to, and they have yet to come up with a plan that I would bet on.

GNC, on the other hand, realized their products were overpriced and actually made them cheaper. While this article aims to compare the two companies, I also hope to address a few concerns that I have seen SA members voice since I published Double or Nothing, namely, the competitiveness of GNC's pricing.

Source: BodyBuilding.com, GNC.com, Amazon.com

For those of you that use protein supplements or have friends and family that do, I would be willing to bet you either use ON Gold Standard Products or know people that do.

I chose it because it is almost indisputably the most popular brand on the market. Are you willing to wait three days and pay shipping fees to save two dollars on Bodybuilding.com? Are you willing to pay shipping or buy an Amazon Prime membership and wait three days to get it for $55.09? I am certainly not, and my research leads me to believe that most supplement users agree with me.

I asked a group of about forty students in a college town with a GNC store where they got their supplements, frankly expecting them all to say BodyBuilding.com because that is where I always bought mine before GNC cut prices. Every single student who claimed that they use nutritional supplements also said that they buy them at GNC. For this reason and Q1's transaction figure, the arguments that I have heard from SA members that they haven't seen a lot of customers at their local GNC stores seem regionally isolated. Robert Moran has said repeatedly that the One New GNC should be treated more like a start-up then an established business, as his team has completely reinvented the company. Most readers were probably unaware of the miniscule difference in price shown above, and most customers probably are too. As more people realize how competitive the new model is, traffic will continue to improve (remember, it was up 9% in Q1). Even if it doesn't, the stock is still cheap assuming no revenue growth.

The company's main competitor besides Amazon, Bodybuilding.com, is barely staying afloat according to some sources inside their own ranks, and have been through layoffs and multiple CEOs in just a few years. Not only are their prices killing them-they are not even all that competitive since the rollout of the One New GNC.

At the end of the day, it all comes down to whether you believe the current price of each stock represents a fair valuation of each company's chances at a turnaround. I modeled out the three statements for both companies, using conservative inputs based on a mix of management guidance and independent research. Using multiple valuation methods, I concluded that while GNC is currently priced at a significant discount to my one-year target price, Tailored is priced at an almost 10% premium. I would be happy to answer questions about my models or even send out copies, but to avoid turning this article into a spreadsheet, I will just state that I assumed almost zero revenue growth for GNC (I say almost because I assumed more of a run-rate figure for Q2 since last year's Q2 was so much worse than the rest of 2016), and assumed that TLRD's management makes good on its guidance from their last earnings call. I view this guidance as very optimistic based on the trends of the past few years.

Source: Press Releases, SEC Filings, Author calculations

I have read numerous articles fawning over TLRD's exceptionally low valuation (one example can be seen here). The difference between my argument and most of the ones I have read is that mine is not based purely on historical valuation metrics already combed through by every stock screener on Wall Street. However, this piece is not meant to argue that Tailored is doomed. I simply view GNC as a better investment at current prices. Another SA contributor recently published a well-written bull argument for TLRD, which I encourage readers to check out as well in order to build a balanced opinion. That article brings up the important point that even if fundamentals trend exactly as I expect, there is no telling what kind of multiple the Street will deem appropriate. The same is true for GNC, the main difference being that every time Tailored reports earnings, the stock drops, whereas GNC's stock jumped more than 25% after Q1 results. For Tailored, the turnaround play is purely speculative. For GNC, it has already begun to work.

As stated above, today's market is a tricky one for value investors. Retail has certainly become the land of deflated P/E's and attractive dividend yields, but just because a stock is cheap relative to the market does not mean it is a moneymaker. Investing in highly leveraged retail stocks in today's environment is certainly a risky endeavor, but one that I believe can be very rewarding if done carefully, selectively, and only after conducting thorough personal research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.