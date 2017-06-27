Alphabet: Detailed DCF Valuation

Even assuming that in the future the basic operating characteristics of Alphabet will not improve, DCF modeling indicates considerable growth potential for the company’s capitalization.

This should ensure Alphabet’s revenue will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.47% until the year 2026.

Investment Thesis

The DCF valuation of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), even based on the most conservative prediction parameters, indicates more than 50% growth potential of the company’s shares.

If asked which value driver has the greatest impact on share price investors are likely to answer 'growth'. Therefore, when performing DCF modeling of the fair share price, the greatest attention must be paid to the revenue forecast of the company.

Now I’d like to describe in detail how I’ve built Alphabet's revenue forecast for the next 10 years.

According to the results of Q1 2017, Google was accountable for 99% of Alphabet’s revenue. Correspondingly, other activities of Alphabet brought 1% of the income, and I think they can be neglected in this analysis. In turn, 87% of Google’s revenue was brought by advertising. The remaining 13% was provided by activities, merged in the report under the name "Other" (cloud offerings, digital content in the Google Play store, apps, hardware and others).

So, it is important to forecast Google’s revenue taking into account the global trends of digital advertising.

According to the September eMarketer forecast, the global digital ad spending will increase from $229 billion in the current year to $335 billion in the year 2020:

Given that my DCF model uses Alphabet’s revenue forecast for 10 years, I "extended" eMarketer forecast until the year 2026. In my opinion, the calculated growth rates are adequate:

Next, let’s go back to Google’s revenue. As I have already noted, the advertising and non-advertising revenue of Google amounts to 87% and 13% respectively. However, this proportion is not constant, and for the past eight years, the share of advertising revenue of Google has grown from 3% to 13%. If the current dynamic continues, by the year 2026, the non-advertising revenue of Google will amount to 25%, while the advertising - to 75% of the total revenue.

In 2016, Google’s annual revenue amounted to $89,462 billion, out of which the advertising revenue reached $79,383 billion, making 40% of the world's digital ad spending, according to eMarketer. I assume that Google's share in the global digital advertising market will not change substantially in the coming 10 years. In my opinion, this scenario is the most probable, given that Google's share of the global search engine market steadily remains at the level of 90%, and Android OS is the most popular mobile OS in the world with a market share of 70%.

Taking the above-mentioned assumptions into account, my forecast assumes Google’s revenue will grow at a CAGR of 12.47% in the next 10 years. Thus, according to the forecast, Google’s revenue will reach $292.3 billion in 2026, 75% of which will be advertising revenue i.e. about 40% of the volume of the global digital ad spending projected for that moment in time.

According to my forecast, Google's revenue will amount to $108.8 billion in 2017 (+ 20.5 YOY), and to $129.7 billion in 2018 (+ 34 YOY). It is noteworthy that these figures almost exactly match the average analysts' expectations provided by Yahoo! Finance:

The model involves maintaining the tax rate at the level of 19.1%, which corresponds to the average Alphabet’s indicator over the previous 5 years.

GOOGL Effective Tax Rate (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

I assume that the Operating Margin of the Alphabet will remain at the average level of the past three years, which, taking into account the results of the earlier period, can be seen as a pessimistic forecast.

GOOGL Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

The relative size of CAPEX is assumed to be 13.8%, which is above the medium historical indicators of the Alphabet.

GOOGL CAPEX To Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Let’s have a look at the model itself.

First of all, here is the WACC calculation:

Please note that I used the current 180-day rolling indicator as the beta coefficient because I believe that such an approach more adequately reflects the current systematic market risk.

And here's the model itself:

So, the DCF-based target price of Alphabet's shares (GOOGL) is $1,475, offering 52% upside.

The result of the model is most sensitive to the WACC and the forecasted revenue growth. Therefore, to understand how the changes in these parameters affect the growth potential of the shares, I provide a valuation sensitivity table:

As you can see, the DCF-based target price of Alphabet's shares will correspond to the current level in the case if the CAGR of the revenue decreases to 12% over the next 10 years and the WACC increases to 10%.

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER

Alphabet valuation through multiples and DCF analysis indicates a steady growth potential, which, in my opinion, leaves little chances to give a wrong long term recommendation - buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.