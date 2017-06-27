3 More Companies Amazon Might Compete With

Amazon (AMZN) has decimated Barnes and Noble (BKS). It hurt Sears (SHLD) and JCPenney (JCP). Now it’s branching further out from books and apparel and targeting food, while developing its own delivery processes. You can’t create a successful business that threatens every competitor in virtually every retail industry without creating resentment and subsequently enemies. That’s what Amazon has done. In response, competitors are consolidating their businesses; a move that the industry has needed for some time. Here are some companies that seem likely to compete with Amazon moving forward.

Walmart

Tensions are already forming over cloud usage with Walmart’s vendors, Amazon’s aggressive move into expanding its grocery business by bidding on Whole Foods (WFM) for $13.7 billion doesn’t help. The grocery king definitely doesn’t want to see the online giant start making bit strides into physical grocery stores. It was really only a matter of time before these two really start going at each other. Walmart has been loading up its portfolio with online assets for awhile. They’re good assets too. Back in August of 2016 it announced it was buying Jet.com for $3 billion. The deal finished in September, bolstering their online retail abilities through pricing and shipping incentives while gaining access to a lot of smart eCommerce players.

Marc Lore, one of the founders of Jet.com and who is now in charge of Walmart’s online operations, has been pushing acquisitions of some companies like the online retailer Moosejaw that specializes in nicer outdoor brands like Patagonia or north face. Acquisitions aside, Walmart.com sales grew 63% in the first quarter, making four consecutive quarters of online sales growth.

If there’s a company tough enough to take Amazon head on, it’s Walmart. I see Walmart’s acquisitions of these online retailers as a stepping stone to big things. The company has the scale and industry know how to take what are small eCommerce companies, and grow them into a big conglomerate. Whether they’ll be able to turn them into a platform attractive enough to bring people away from Amazon Prime is a question that will have to be studied closely.

FedEx

Amazon was always useful to FedEx (FDX). The shipping giant certainly benefits from the rises in online orders needing delivered. Now, however, Amazon is beginning to make moves into its own transport. They’re flying. They’re shipping with trucks, and it most certainly will cut into the potential of FedEX and UPS (UPS).

It’s an interesting story, because if Amazon is truly aiming to eventually handle all of its own shipments, it’ll require a ton of investment. FedEx has had to drastically increase capital expenditures to keep up with the increase in deliveries and it has cut into profits. All of that could be difficult for Amazon considering they’re putting so much time and money into acquisitions, store openings, etc. That said, It’s possible they might try and do it anyway.

In an ideal scenario, it makes perfect sense for Amazon to want to handle its own logistics and shipping. Walmart does a great deal of its hauling; and with its distribution centers it does quite well. Well run distribution is the key to lower prices, which is what Amazon will need to maintain its dominant spot in eCommerce. The simple introduction of Amazon’s own shipping operations is a very clear threat to what FedEx and UPS have been enjoying. It warrants a great deal of attention in the coming months, as it could wreak havoc on stock prices.

Macy’s

This battle is already being waged, but it warrants discussion. There are a number of scenarios for how this one plays out. Macy’s (M) could improve its online business and compete. It could get bought. It could continue to suffer declining margins and fizzle out.

The industry as a whole requires consolidation. There have been too many players for years; and as Sears and JCPenney look closer and closer to biting the bullet, I think survivors like Macy’s could be given the chance to increase market share, and allocate capital to compete against Amazon. If it fails to do so quickly, things could get really rough.

The fight isn’t over yet. While Macy’s has definitely suffered declining traffic in its stores from Amazon, it still has a profitable business, and it’s taking steps to remove weak stores now, rather than when things are in the red like Sears. As they improve their online presence, store closures seem like a good business move to me, rather than a sour note spelling doom and despair. Since the balance of brick and mortar vs. digital sales clearly hasn’t been met yet, Macy’s is wise to remove its liabilities now. The big question for all in the retail industry, is whether they can find a way to pull their customers away from Amazon, and onto their own online platforms. It’s a daunting challenge considering how many are locked into Amazon's Prime membership plan.

Personally, I think the best way to win this battle would be for companies like Macy’s to negotiate their brands away from Amazon. If you can only get Macy’s brands on Macy’s website, the market would become a brand/price war. Block it from being able to sell brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Izod. Unfortunately, it would require most of the other retailers to basically collude in blocking Amazon from their best brands as well. If names like Nike (NKE) did it, I think it would work, but I highly doubt anyone will be willing to risk the lost online exposure. They’re all too afraid of Amazon right now.

Since brand protection won’t happen, it’s all about pricing. Macy’s and others have to have lower or comparable prices, and a cooler website. People go to Amazon because of the amount of stuff it sells. If you’re looking for something that you can’t find in your town, or you want to price shop, it’s probably on Amazon. Macy’s can’t do that right now; but a merger with another high profile company could create what’s needed. There were rumor’s about a merger with Hudson’s Bay Co. (OTC:HBAYF) a few months ago, but the chatter died down over the costs of the merger. I doubt this is the end of merger discussions for Macy’s, and it would be interesting to see what a combined company could do in terms of pricing power, and customer retention against Amazon. It’s a massive up road battle either way, as Amazon’s revenue is only going up, while Macy’s is going in a decidedly worse direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.