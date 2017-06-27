Market Challenge: Google's Woes

Your thoughts on the EU action? Is this a big deal for the company?

We're back with Market Challenge after a long break (I was out studying for the CFA Institute Investment Foundations exam, and - yes - assessing everything Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)). But enough about me (and, apparently, Elon Musk). How about Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)?

The news is not good for the online search giant. Earlier today, Google (I'm still reluctant to refer to this giant as Alphabet - thanks Rocco Pendola) was hit with a $2.7 billion fine from EU antitrust regulators. The EU suggested the company is abusing its power by promoting its own shopping comparison services at the top of search results. Shares are down just slightly today on the news.

Your thoughts on Google as an investment? And your thoughts on the EU action? Is this a big deal for the company?

