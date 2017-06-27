Amazon: The Only Tech Stock You Will Ever Need

If Amazon's business model does not work out, I do not know what will.

Amazon is increasingly adding to its secular growth instead of relying on the systems they already have in place.

The 2nd of June 2017 marked a very interesting day for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shareholders and market followers in general. The world's largest service company rose above 1,000 USD per share. This comes close to a 41,000% increase since its opening price on the IPO day of 2.44 USD.

Source: Investor Relations Solutions

I looked deeper into the main drivers behind Amazon and believe that the stock is still a buy. Even after a 33% YTD performance and a 1,000 USD stock price hype.

Forbes' Peter Cohan wrote an interesting article about his four reasons why Amazon is going to hit 2,000 USD per share.

His four reasons can be seen below.

Bezos Winning in enormous markets Attracting and motivating the right talent for the job Betting on new growth territories

- Source: 4 Reasons To Buy Amazon Before It Hits $2,000 in 2019

I cannot disagree with his choice of his four main reasons. However, I personally would call it two reasons: 'winning in enormous markets' and 'betting on new growth territories'. I believe that the first and third points are the reasons the other bullet points work out in the first place.

In this article, I will use his choice of reasons, and add my own research to make clear why this is the go-to tech stock.

First, let's look at a graph that compares two types of retail sales. Department stores and e-commerce sales. Both types suffered during the financial crisis of 2007/2008 with one big difference: we are seeing a big secular trend.

In this case, the secular trend is the change from department stores to the easy and cost-efficient online market space. This is not rocket science and I have not told anything new at this point.

E-commerce as a percentage of total retail sales has grown to 9% in the first quarter of 2017 - a trend that seems to be unstoppable.

The important thing to remember is that Amazon is the company to be when trading this secular trend. Amazon owns 33% of the online market in the US and accounted for 66% of its growth in 2016 according to Euromonitor (and mentioned in this article).

To me, the number one reason to own Amazon, is that one is betting on a secular trend instead of a cyclical trend. The e-commerce market is increasingly taking market share away from department stores in an environment of growing retail sales. This means that there are two kinds of risk. The first one is a diminishing trend from department store to e-commerce. The second one is higher competition and a lower market share for Amazon. A third one could be a recession or a weaker consumer over a longer period of time. Although I do not believe that this is a big factor when buying this stock for the next 10 to 20 years.

Regarding the second risk, I do not believe that Amazon is going to lose market share to customers or that the company is going to lose its power in the e-commerce market. Not only because the company is increasingly expanding its network and product platform, but also because they heavily invest in cloud based services, which is a 30 billion USD market at this point. Add to that the latest news that Amazon is going head-to-head with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) by offering translation services to offer client's apps and websites in multiple languages.

Add to that the recent acquisition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM). Why did they buy it? Is it because of their top-tier real estate portfolio or because people increasingly talked to Alexa about their favorite grocery store? The latter is not likely but a good example of how Amazon is increasingly becoming part of our lives. We tell the company directly what we like and let it into our families and private life. Isn't that what every company dreams of?

That being said, it is also worth looking at the developments of Amazon's brick and mortar book stores. 'Physical' book stores could be the start of a brick and mortar revolution.

... which speculates that Amazon may be using these bookstores to refine technologies that eliminate the need for cashiers and generally shave friction from the customer purchasing process. -Source: 4 Reasons To Buy Amazon Before It Hits $2,000 in 2019

This is even more likely after the acquisition of Whole Foods and more or less confirmed by the ugly sell-off among Whole Foods' competitors after the acquisition news.

At this point, I could show you a graph of annual grocery spending which is currently close to 53 billion USD. I do however think that this does not support the main case to buy Amazon. Amazon will use the same secular growth strategy in the grocery business and increasingly gain market share in my opinion. They will innovate the industry from within instead of relying on growing grocery spending. This would get them secular growth as I already mentioned.

Conclusion

Amazon is a tech stock that incorporates everything that is currently going on in the tech business. The company is giving investors the option to benefit from a secular trend rather than betting on outperforming clothing sales - which would be a bull case for a apparel retailer. In addition to that, you get a company that is heavily investing in the biggest online trend (cloud services). Amazon will continue to be a headwind for its main competitors in that space while further increasing its power in the e-commerce and brick and mortar business. The latter is something I especially did not expect to write a few years ago.

The problem is that Amazon is close to 1,000 USD. This is not a contrary call or a big correction opportunity. I believe that this is the stock to go to if you want technology exposure. Or to say it in a different way: if this whole Amazon thing does not work out in the tech business, I do not know what will.

