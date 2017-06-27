Regency Affiliates: Trading At A Discount To 'Worse Case Scenario Valuation'

The lack of timely information, history of dilutive private offerings, and the high likelihood of the Security West facility not being fully leased remain risks, but shares remain undervalued.

A GSA prospectus indicates the SSA is looking to either reduce or not renew their lease at Security West.

The recent announcement that a Kimberly-Clark plant for which Regency's Mobile Energy unit provides energy will not renew their contract has caused shares to plummet.

Regency Affiliates is a holding company that owns interests in a power plant, a large office building leased by the Social Security Administration (Security West), and several self-storage facilities.

In the world of micro-cap value, Regency Affiliates (OTCPK:RAFI) is a name that pops up from time to time. David Waters of "OTC Adventures" has written about the stock, and has made it a holding in his fund Alluvial Capital. Long Term Value Blog has also written about the company. With tangible, easy to value assets, the company is catnip to anybody looking to find a dollar trading at a discount, with a management team focused on purchasing undervalued, cash generating assets to boot.



Concerns over recent company announcements and potential future announcements have pushed shares down from around $9.50/share to under $7 a share. But despite these concerns, the company now trades at a significant discount to a "worse case scenario" valuation, and has sufficient margin of safety to compensate for these risks, all while providing a strong chance of material upside if results prove to exceed bearish expectations.



Overview

Controlled by investor Laurence Levy, Regency Affiliates is a diversified investment company focused on real estate and infrastructure investments. The company's holdings consist of the following:

50% interest in Security West, a 717,000 square foot facility in Woodlawn, MD that is leased by the Social Security Administration. The current lease expires in October 2018.

50% interest in Mobile Energy, which owns a stream/electric facility in Mobile, AL that provides energy to a Kimberly-Clark tissue plant. Kimberly-Clark has indicated they are not interested in renewing their contract with Mobile Energy (which expires in April 2019).



Interest in 5 self-storage facilities in Harrisburg, PA (Regency is an investor in an LLC managed by a third party, who is entitled to a 20% carry after a 7.5% annualized hurdle).

The announcement that the Kimberly-Clark contract will not be renewed caused a sharp decline in Regency Affiliates' share price:

RAFI data by YCharts

RAFI data by YCharts

Shares have fallen from around $9/share to below $7/share, as investors have been spooked by this announcement. Adding to these fears is the lack of information Regency Affiliates releases: the company trades on the OTC, and is considered "dark" (meaning since the company has fewer than 300 "shareholders of record", they are not required by the SEC to release financials). Instead of filing 8-Ks, Regency will release press releases regarding material events (as seen from the Kimberly-Clark announcement). Regency will release quarterly and annual reports, but these reports have a significant time delay: for example in February 2017 the company released figures for quarter ending June 30, 2016.

Valuation



Security West Complex

Security West, located in Woodlawn, MD (a suburb of Baltimore) is the headquarters of the Social Security Administration's Office of Disability and International Operations.

Below is a Google Maps 3-D image of the facility:

"Security West" circled in red. To the right (across Woodlawn Dr.) is the main Social Security Headquarters.

Regency Affiliates owns 50% of a limited partnership that owns the building. Totaling 717,000 square feet and sitting on 34.3 acres, the SSA has leased the facility for over 45 years.

Based upon an investor presentation given at last fall's Micro Cap conference, the building had $26.5m in outstanding mortgage debt (As of 9/30/16). When the current lease ends in October 2018, Security West will have $10m left outstanding in mortgage debt, which will be due via balloon payment. Security Land (the entity that owns Security West) has obtained $10m in residual value insurance on the property, guaranteeing the balance can be repaid if there are difficulties refinancing (i.e. if the lease is not renewed).



The SSA currently pays around $13.9m/year to lease the building (~$19/square foot). After expenses Security Land is left with ~$7.5m in operating income.

Security West Valuation (If Lease Renewed)

If the SSA chooses to renew the Security West lease, will they pay more than the $19/sq. foot? Based on figures in a recent JLL report, the current average asking rent for Woodlawn, MD is $19.62/square foot, in line with the current rental rate. A renewed lease will be in this ballpark (it should be noted that there are rent increases built into this long-term lease).

Assuming this, Security West will generate the same numbers in revenue and operating income in 2018 as they are currently doing now. With $7.5m in operating income, the building has an underlying value of $107m (assigning a 7% cap rate, which is appropriate given the AAA tenant).



Regency Affiliates gives a very optimistic valuation in their investor presentation. According to the company, an appraiser estimated the value of the building (if the SSA renews) at $160m, implying a 4.7% cap rate based on the current income figures. Unless Regency assumes they will get a rental rate in the $23-$26 range, I am doubtful this valuation is realistic.

Using my 7% cap rate valuation ($107m), and subtracting the ~$20m in estimated remaining debt as of today (based on the ~$7m in principal pay-down year-to-year) gives us $87m for the whole property, making Regency's 50% interest worth $43.5m. Note that once the lease is up, and the balloon payment is made, Regency's net value will be $48.5m ($107m minus the $10m balloon payment, divided by two for Regency's stake).

Security West Valuation (If Lease Not Renewed)

If the Security West lease is not renewed, Regency Affiliates will have difficulty finding replacement tenants. While the Woodlawn market has relatively low vacancy (12.3%, below the average of 13.1% for the Baltimore suburbs), this number may be skewed by the number of properties in the area owned and/or leased by the SSA. I am doubtful there is heavy demand for 717,000 square feet in suburban Baltimore. The total net absorption of vacant office space in suburban Baltimore for Q1 2017 was only 199,536 square feet.

As with their valuation in the event of a renewal, Regency again puts on rose- colored glasses to assess the value of Security West. Their appraisal estimated the value of the building at $135m if the lease is not renewed. That is $188/square foot for a vacant office building in Suburban Baltimore, where half-empty Class A properties in higher-end suburbs such as Towson are going for less than $100/square foot.

The residual value insurance guarantees the remaining principal can be covered, but the resale value of a vacant Security West would be a fraction of replacement cost. I estimate that if Security Land had to sell the property, the only way a buyer would be interested (such as a distressed real estate investor) would be an asking price as low as $50/square foot.



In this scenario, the property would be worth $35.9m. Subtracting the $10m remaining in 2018 gives us $25.9m, making Regency's stake worth only ~$13m.



Third Scenario: SSA Only Leases A Portion of Security West



Based upon this GSA prospectus, the GSA is seeking a replacement lease for both Security West (1500 Woodlawn Drive) and an adjacent building (1718 Woodlawn Drive). The SSA currently leases 42,296 square feet at 1718 Woodlawn, and as mentioned earlier leases the entire 717,011 square feet Security West Complex.

The GSA's objective is to reduce the Office Utilization rate from 198 square feet/person to 102 square feet/person, which will result in the SSA leasing a maximum of 511,000 RSF (444,300 of which will be usable, keeping with the GSA's target RSF/USF ratio of 1.15).

While a lease reduction is not ideal, this proposal helps lessen the blow a complete SSA move-out would be on Security West. The remainder of the building could be leased, however with the security requirements of a government building it would be difficult to find additional non-government tenants all while complying with the SSA's security requirements.



In this scenario, we could expect Security West to generate $9.7m in rental income from the property (511,000 square feet at $19/square foot). Assuming the building's operating expenses (~$6.6m year) are fixed, this would give the property a NOI of $3.1m. Assigning a 6% cap rate to this gives a valuation of $51m (or ~$71/square foot).

A silver lining to this could be the SSA goes ahead with only leasing a portion of Security West for the Office of Disability and International Operations, but decides to lease the remainder of the building for other SSA departments. An earlier OIG (Office of the Inspector General) report recommended the SSA terminate other leased locations and move the operations to Security West (the report identified 53,380 square feet of underused open space).

Going with the estimate with the most public information backing it up (the 511,000 square foot proposal), I value the property at $51m. Subtracting the $20m in current outstanding mortgage debt gives Regency's 50% interest in the property a $15.5m valuation.

Residual Value of Mobile Energy

Although the contract with Kimberly-Clark has not been renewed, and the Mobile facility will likely shut down, there is still some residual value in the company: according to the investor presentation, Regency estimates the future cash flows (~$2.5m/year for the next 2 years) plus their share of any liquidation proceeds (primarily the liquidation of the plant's working capital) at $10m.

Source: Regency Affiliates Consolidated Financial Statements (Six Months Ended June 30, 2016)

Based upon my analysis of Mobile Energy's residual value, I estimate Regency's share of a working capital liquidation at $6.7m (the company's NCAV as of the latest financials, assuming the remaining cash flows will be used to pay down the remaining debt on the facility.

Self Storage Facilities

Regency's self-storage investment consists of five facilities scattered throughout the Harrisburg, PA area:

Source: Regency Affiliates Investor Presentation (The MicroCap Conference, October 2016)

Regency has invested $11.2m into the self-storage facility investment. According to the investor presentation, these properties are projected to generate between $2.1m and $2.2m in NOI this year. Assigning a 6% cap rate to this NOI gives us between $35-$36m, or Regency's purchase price for the facilities. Subtracting the $25m in debt outstanding on the properties gives us a net value of $11m, around Regency's purchase price. The manager of the vehicle through which Regency purchased the properties has carried interest in the property, but as the property has yet to be appreciated this interest has yet to be earned.

Cash/Corporate Level Assets

According to the investor report, Regency has $5m in net cash at the corporate level. This is in line with the $5.4m in cash according to the most recent financial statement.



Sum of The Parts

Putting it all together gives us a minimum valuation of $10.40/share, and a maximum valuation of $21.40/share.



Asset

Min Value

Max Value

Net Cash

$5m

$5m

Security West

$15.5m

$52.5m

Mobile Energy

$6.7m

$6.7m Storage Units $11m $11m Total $38.2m $78.5m Value Per Share $10.40 $21.40

Catalysts

Move to Investments With Less Customer Concentration Risk



While the Security West and Mobile Energy investments have been profitable for Regency, the customer concentration risk of both these assets indicates Regency should look at other areas where predictable cash flows can be generated, with less customer (or tenant) concentration.

The investments in storage facilities appear to be a smart investment. Self-Storage generates stable cash flows with low overhead costs. Costs are also fixed, allowing for operating leverage if rental rates are increased.

Refinancing of Security West

With regards to net proceeds from a refinancing, the terms of the Security West partnership agreement are as follows: Regency and their partner split proceeds 50/50, but a refinancing can only occur if it is a "qualified financing", meaning net proceeds to Regency must be at least $39m. While this doesn't mean Regency can keep all of the proceeds if the building can only borrow less than this amount, it ensures Regency's partner cannot cash-out at a fire sale valuation. If only a portion of the building is renewed, using my valuation it is unlikely a qualified financing would occur. This catalyst will only come to fruition if the building is fully leased.

If the entire building lease is renewed, Regency should at least be able to get proceeds similar to that of the previous cash-out refinancing deal ($41m; the building was refinanced for $98m, $14m of that was used to pay off the previous loan, and after reserves for improvements Regency received half of the net proceeds).

A cash out refinancing will give Regency "dry powder" with which to pursue new investment opportunities.

Levy Decides To Take The Company Private

With shares trading at such a discount to underlying value, Laurence Levy and his team may decide to take the company private. As majority owners they may see their bid rebuffed by minority shareholders who see it as "low-ball", but it appears the Security West lease will be renewed in full, they would be able to offer a large premium (over 30%) and still acquire the company at a discount.

Risks

History of Dilutive Private Offerings



In March 2016 Regency Affiliates held an private equity offering of 1.2m shares at $8.25/share. Levy (through his personal vehicle Royalty Management) was the primary purchaser of the shares. The proceeds from this offering were used as part of the equity component in the storage-unit deal.

This transaction further highlights Levy/Hyde Park's control of Regency Affiliates, and their ability to purchase to engage in activities that dilute minority shareholders.



Delayed Information Leading To Information Asymmetry

In 2010 Regency Affiliates reduced the number of "shareholders of record" to under 300, allowing them to go "dark" (in SEC parlance). As a "dark" company, the company is not required to make timely quarterly financials; in fact, the company technically is not obligated to issue any quarterly/annual financial filings. Regency meets shareholders half-way, releasing annual and semi-annual financials-but on a 9 month delay. This creates an even larger information asymmetry than you would see with your typical public company. Press releases are issued for material events, but it is difficult to assess the current value of the company (especially the current net cash at the corporate level) without timely financials.

The company's appearance at the MicroCap conference itself has been seen as a risk. Long Term Value Blog was suspicious why all of a sudden the company was looking for some publicity. Speculating the company is looking to eliminate the gap between trading price and underlying value so they can make stock-based acquisitions, he highlighted again the risks of investing in a controlled company that is "close to the vest" when it comes to their strategic plans.

Tax Issues

The IRS examined their 2014 tax return, primarily for the company's use of tax-loss carryfowards. Regency is also in disagreement with their partner in Security West over the allocation of taxable income. The company has purchased $10m in insurance coverage to hedge against the IRS or a state taxing authority declaring previous tax positions to be invalid.

Bottom Line

Even with the recent news regarding Mobile Energy, Regency Affiliates remains an undervalued company. The risks remain with Security West, as the GSA has publicly stated they are interested in reducing the footprint of the facility, but in a worse-case scenario the value of a partially vacant Security West, combined with the company's other assets, is still a substantial premium to the current trading price.



Investors entering the company now see a favorable risk/return ratio: the residual value of Mobile Energy, plus the storage facility assets and the residual value insurance, provide a margin of safety against a reduction of the SSA lease on Security West. If it turns out the SSA renews the lease in full, the gap between share price and asset value will be even higher.



I have taken a small long position, but am waiting on more news from the company before acquiring additional shares. While I have my doubts about management, the margin of safety is sufficient, the assets are selling at a discount, and negative expectations are already built into the share price.



Disclosure: I am/we are long RAFI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.