Globus Medical Has Wobbled A Bit, But Still On Good Footing

With the shares up almost 50% since my last update, they no longer look like much of a bargain, but management's full docket could create a buyable stumble.

Management is looking to restore its core spine business to growth, continue to expand overseas, launch its new robotics platform, and enter the trauma market - a very full docket.

Globus had a rocky 2016, with sales force turbulence driving the company into organic revenue contraction, but the company seems to be back on an upward track.

Since I last wrote on Globus Medical (GMED) in March of 2016, “second tier” spine names have enjoyed a good run. K2M (KTWO), which I've liked more than Globus, is up a strong 85% and NuVasive (NUVA) is up more than 60%, but Globus too has rewarded my belief that it was undervalued with a roughly 46% upward move in the shares. What's more, given that Globus didn't exactly cover itself in glory in 2016 with respect to its organic revenue growth performance, I believe at least some of this move is a sector-wide shift toward a more positive view on the spine market and share-takers within that market.

Looking ahead, I don't see Globus as particularly cheap, but that's an increasingly common issue. I think Globus is back on track with respect to performing in line with its guidance, but I do worry that management could be stretching itself a little thin between its core spine business, its foray into robotics, and its new trauma business. I do still see opportunities for Globus to grow and gain share and it's not a bad hold at these levels, but I'd be tempted to wait in the hope of a pullback before building a substantial new position.

In With The New

With its first approvals coming from the FDA in April of this year, Globus is on track for a modest roll-out into the trauma market this year. As a reminder, the trauma market is a segment of the orthopedics market worth around $5.5 billion to $6 billion a year. As the name might suggest, this market is mostly driven by events like serious fractures and consists largely of plates, screws, nails, and other fixation products.

A key question for me is how much (and how quickly) Globus can disrupt the market. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has enjoyed a 40% to 50% share for quite a long time (in no small part through the Synthes acquisition), with Stryker (SYK) holding mid-teens share and Smith & Nephew (SNN) holding around 10%. This market hasn't seen a lot of innovation; you could argue that this is due to the nature of the market, but I believe there's also an argument to be made that these leaders have been largely content to “farm” their business and haven't really looked to invest a lot of resources into innovation because they haven't needed to keep the revenue flowing.

Time will tell how much Globus can change things up. The company's first products are certainly not going to change the landscape of trauma care (they're new iterations of existing products/product categories), but “a little bit better” may be more meaningful than I expect given that the market hasn't had a lot of new blood. I'd also note that Globus is taking a slow approach to building the infrastructure around its new trauma efforts and that likewise argues for a more gradual revenue ramp.

Also firmly within the “new” category is the company's foray into robotics. Globus had a setback earlier this year when the FDA informed the company that it wouldn't approve the Excelsius system based upon the existing submission, but the company is hoping that a revised 510(K) submission will allow for approval before year-end.

As I wrote recently in reference to NuVasive, there's still plenty of debate and controversy around robotics in spinal care. Medtronic (MDT) is working with Mazor (MZOR) and Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) has its Rosa platform, but NuVasive doesn't believe these robots really have a clear-cut value proposition in today's market.

Bulls argue that these systems help address visualization limitations in minimally-invasive procedures, reduce the need for fluoroscopic imaging, reduce procedure variability, and ensure better pedicle screw placement, but bears (and NuVasive) argue that a lot of those outcomes are achievable through other means today and with less capital outlay.

I'm in the “trust but verify” camp; I'm sure there are surgeons and hospitals that will give these systems a try, but I think the value proposition is less clear-cut with today's systems than with Intuitive Surgical's (ISRG) platform and there has been plenty of controversy over the years about the utility and cost benefit of that platform.

Has Globus Moved Past Some Bumps In The Road?

Globus had an unexpectedly rough 2016, with organic revenue growth decelerating into contraction and multiple misses relative to expectations. Globus saw its organic revenue performance trough at negative 5% in the third quarter before a roughly 1% decline in the fourth quarter and a flattish performance in the first quarter of this year. Keep in my mind too that the U.S. spine market has been growing; it hasn't been great growth, but it has been in the low-single digits.

Management blamed issues related to its sales force for the bulk of the trouble. Globus lost several high-performing sales reps and struggled to replace those lost sales. What's more, overall sales force additions were less consistent than expected and not as strong out of the gate. While this may be true, it is a concern. Med-tech companies certainly need strong sales infrastructure to sell their products, but it is a little disheartening to see the extent to which Globus needs that.

Given that under-innovation in spine has become a more visible issue (and one that has helped companies like NuVasive and K2M grow and gain share), I have to wonder whether Globus's much-talked about ability to innovate (double-digit new product launches every year) drives as much value as hoped. Said differently, Globus does a good job of bringing new products to market, but how many of those new products are truly innovative enough to swing meaningful share all on their own? Given the challenges in 2016, I have to conclude that the answer is that the revenue impact of that innovation isn't quite as strong as I previously believed.

I would also note that Globus added Alphatec's overseas business in mid-2016 in a deal that cost the company $80 million in cash to basically double its overseas business. Globus is meaningfully under-leveraged outside the U.S. (with low single-digit share versus its high single-digit share in the U.S.) and Alphatec gave the company a decent toehold in the Japanese market – a relatively attractive segment in what can be a challenging market. With this expansion, I believe Globus has accelerated its progress toward meaningful and leveragable international scale, something that has helped NuVasive more in recent quarters.

The Opportunity

Globus has gotten back to beating expectations with its last two quarterly reports, but the company needs to get back to above-market organic growth (ideally double-digit growth) to support today's valuation. I do believe the market can support it; Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson and others are still paying the price for years of under-innovating, and I think NuVasive, Globus, and K2M can still gain share by offering better mousetraps to the market. That said, I think Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson are trying to shore up their spine businesses, so they may become more challenging competitors again in the coming quarters.

I'd also note that Globus has some operational challenges of its own. The company's weak “bench” of sales force reps was exposed last year and now management has to not only manage a return to acceptable (above-market) growth in its core spine business, but also assure a good launch for its robotic system and manage its entry into the trauma market.

To my thinking, that creates some risk of operational turbulence in 2017. Globus also recently changed its auditor again. I don't have any obvious reason to believe there's more to it than management claims (management says it needs an auditor better able to handle a more complex company), but auditor changes are often a “flaggable offense” in company quality assessments.

On a more positive note, Globus still has great margins and has the capability to in-source even more manufacturing, while also driving better margins from its overseas operations as it gains/approaches critical mass in multiple markets. I'd also note that the company has been spending ahead of robot and trauma launches, so leveraging those opportunities should help margins on a longer-term basis.

I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth of around 9% with FCF margins in the high teens. Discounted back, that supports a fair value in the low $30s today. Globus's sales growth and margin profile still supports a revenue multiple around 4.5x, which in turn supports a low-to-mid $30s fair value.

The Bottom Line

Globus has never been my favorite spine company, but it's also never been a company that I've disliked on a fundamental basis. So too today. I think the “easy money” is off the table for now, but that's a challenge across a wide swath of today's market. I do have some company-specific concerns about Globus's ability to re-accelerate U.S. organic growth and to successfully juggle that process with the introduction of its new robotic system and its foray into trauma, but I think management is up to the task. Still, should they drop one of those balls during the year, patient investors may want to consider that as a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.