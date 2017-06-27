Will PSA Become A 4%-Plus Yielder On Cost Stock In The Near Future?

As an income investor I’m always on the prowl for a 4%+ highly reliable dividend paying stocks with strong potential for dividend growth….something kind of hard to find today. PSA is currently sporting about a 3.76% current yield. What is the likelihood that PSA could become a 4%+ yielding stock if I buy at today’s price and it grows its dividend as it has in the past? Well, let’s take a look.

Trends in Cash Flows

The per share trend in revenue, cash flow from operations (CFFO) and common dividends paid has shown steady growth over the past 12 quarters, using rolling 4-quarter totals, while the dividend-to-CFFO payout ratio has grown from 87% to 91% over the recent 3 four-quarter periods. Note that "dividends" here are defined as all dividends, including common dividends, preferred dividends and dividends paid to non-controlling interests.

Careful inspection of this chart shows that dividends have been growing slightly faster than CFFO per share, as can be shown in this chart:

This chart shows the 12 quarter trend in the growth of revenue, CFFO and all dividends by calculating the slope of the ‘best fit’ regression line of these metrics, which equals the average growth of these values per quarter. Keep in mind, this is for a 12 quarter period and does not adequately measure recent trends as the previous CF data per share does.

The uptick in the dividend-to-CFFO payout ratio, net of preferred stock and minority interest dividends, also suggests dividends are growing at a rate faster than CFFO growth, with the most recent 4Q payout ratio of 91% being on the high-side of peers such as CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) or Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), with payout ratios in the 60% to 70% range. At first glance, this seemingly dangerous high POR may seem to be due to PSA’s prolific use of higher yielding preferred stock over debt interest. But if you add up all of PSA’s cost of capital, ex-common dividend, you get this…

This shows PSA's cost of capital (ex-common equity) - even with higher yielding preferreds as the preferred method of capital financing (over debt) - at 13% of CFFO still pays less, as a percentage of CFFO before interest is deducted, than just about any other REIT. This likely explains why PSA management is willing to pay out such a high percentage of its CFFO as a common dividend when compared to peers.

Dividend History

As mentioned previously, PSA has one of the longest of the REIT dividend histories. PSA has one of the highest dividend growth rates amongst peers with at least a 10 year dividend history.

(this exludes the 4Q2008 PSA special dividend of $.60)

The following represents the previous 12 quarter dividend growth rate

Clearly, the annual dividend growth rate is slowing, as we might expect from a dividend whose growth rate is greater than the growth in CFFO per share over the past 12 quarters. If the 3rd and 4th quarter 2017 dividends grow by 10% to $2.20/share for each quarter, if shares were purchased today this would provide a yield on cost of 4.14% for 2017. If PSA were to delay the 10% dividend growth to the 4th quarter 2017, this would provide a 3.9% annualized yield on cost for 2017. How many quarters will the PSA Board of Directors go before raising the dividend? Well, let's look at their history...

The average over these past 10 years is 3.8 quarters between dividend increases, which includes the long dry spell of 8 quarters delay in dividend growth created by the 2008-09 deep recession.

Conclusion

None of us knows how much PSA’s board will grow their dividend over the quarters ahead. What we know with great accuracy are the trends in what PSA has been able to accomplish with their operational cash flow and costs of capital, as well as how PSA’s Board has been committed to the growth of their dividend. By conservatively projecting this forward, it’s easy to see that PSA will almost certainly make this long term dividend payer a 4%+ yielding stock over the near future quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.