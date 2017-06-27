Occidental Petroleum: Tough Sledding

Crude oil has gone nowhere but down over the last four weeks, and it's not a mystery in how it happened: Rig count in the Permian has grown and grown, and this has helped U.S. production rebound and recover over half of what it lost since reaching its peak in mid-2015. That extra production volume has put a ceiling on crude oil prices and has exacerbated the glut that was just beginning to abate.

This is a pretty serious drop in crude prices -- nearly 20%. This is going to have an effect on upstream companies' second-quarter results, and third-quarter results if crude prices stay down here for a significant time.

This article takes a look at Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). Even before this drop in crude oil OXY was struggling to maintain a cash flow breakeven, and the market, in my opinion, seems to believe that the dividend may not last long if crude stays where it's at. This article focuses on OXY's cash flow, as well as some other projects the company is working on to improve cash flow.

Plans to break even

This chart here shows the challenges Occidental faces. Excluding working capital, Occidental fell short by $300 million last quarter. That might not seem like a big deal, but consider the fact that realized price for OXY was $49 per barrel with $52 WTI. Right now, WTI is a whole ten dollars lower, so OXY is lucky if it is realizing even $40 a barrel at this point.

Annualized, that cash flow gap comes out to $1.2 billion. Of course, there are several moving targets in this equation, so let's list them all and look at them more closely; specifically, Occidental's major projects which should improve cash flow, cost saving, and also the shifting oil prices.

Let's start with the major capital projects. Management expects capital expenditure to bump up to $950 million in Q2 and remain there for the rest of the year. That means an additional $2.85 billion in capex this year, and a grand total of $3.6 billion, plus $2.4 billion in dividends.

Will OXY be able to clear that $6 billion "hurdle"? I doubt it. However, the company has made some key moves to keep itself afloat. First of all, OXY is getting a $700 million cash tax rebate this year. There was also a $600 million divestiture of Eagle Ford gas assets, which were non-core assets and not competing for capital. Finally, recently completed chemical plant assets, including an ethylene cracker in Ingleside, Texas, and the reactivation of the Geismar olyfins plant in Louisiana, should add another $400 million annually in operating cash flow to the bottom line.

After the divestiture and cash refund OXY should have $2.8 billion in cash. Tacking on the $400 million in chemicals cash flow, and annualizing first-quarter operating cash flow, OXY should generate $4.5 billion in total OCF this year; a "gap" of $1.5 billion. If WTI stays here in the low $40s for a long time, that gap could grow even more. Price is a moving target, and right now oil prices seems to be at the low end, though it could go even lower.

The ramp up in capital expenditure is a result of a ram-up in rigs in the Permian Basin, where OXY is kicking up its horizontal drilling program (named "Permian Resources"). OXY is actually the largest acreage holder in the Permian, with over 2 million acres in West Texas, much of which is ideally suited for horizontal drilling. With operating costs as low as $16 per barrel here, and well costs steadily declining as drilling techniques continue to refine and improve, I have all the confidence in the world that OXY will succeed in increasing cash flow from here.

"How much" will ultimately depend on realized crude prices in the Permian, and considering where crude prices are right now, I am not terribly bullish on this. My philosophy is that when crude reaches an unreasonably low price, such as $40 per barrel, sometimes it's best just to leave the oil in the ground. Many operators in the Permian, OXY included, disagree with that and are going full steam ahead even now.

What the market thinks

The market seems to think that a dividend cut could be in the cards for OXY right now, which is why shares now yield a sky-high 5%. I would not discount this possibility. OXY's dividend is the same as it was back when crude was at $90 per barrel. All these notable developments in the Permian, including cost reductions and the massive reorganization the company went through in selling its California assets, may not ultimately be enough to sustain that dividend in this price paradigm.

There's no danger of that immediately, thanks in no small part to the South Texas asset sale, but for investments, I want something more sustainable than what OXY is offering. Despite this company's great asset base in the Permian, investors need to stay away. OXY could be a case where it is a buy if and when it does finally cut its dividend. The company should be able to limp forward through the rest of the year, but income investors need to take caution.

Conclusion

At the very least I can't recommend buying Occidental at this time. In fact, until I can get a better handle on how upstream companies will do in a low $40s oil environment, I'm hesitant to recommend buying anything upstream. Exxon Mobil (XOM) or BP Plc (BP) might still work as a contrarian play, but I will have to take a closer look at those.

