The iM-Standard 5 ETF Trader (Excludes Leveraged ETFs)

This system always holds five ETFs (equity-, fixed income-, short equity-, and Gold-ETFs) selected according to stock market climate and rank.

Typically, during good-equity markets it holds equity-ETFs, and during bad-markets fixed income-ETFs and/or short equity-ETFs. Also at times it can hold three gold-ETFs with other ETFs.

A one factor ranking system selects five ETFs from a preselected list of 29 ETFs. A simulation from 2000 to 2017 shows a 24% annualized return with a maximum drawdown of -12%.

This model, unlike the iM-5 ETF Trader, does not trade in leveraged-long and leveraged short ETFs. The model was backtested on the on-line simulation platform Portfolio 123 which also provides extended price data for ETFs prior to their inception dates calculated from their proxies. ETFs, other than P123 extended ETFs, were only considered for selection six months after their inception. Trading costs, including slippage, were assumed as 0.1% of the trade amounts using closing prices.

Model Philosophy

The basic approach is to invest in five equity-ETFs during up-market periods and in five fixed-income-ETFs during down-market periods. Market timing rules, listed further down, were applied to identify those periods.

To improve return and Sharpe ratio, the model invests in three gold-ETFs when gold timing rules indicate this to be profitable and permitted by the ranking system. During those periods the model could have a 60% investment in gold-ETFs.

Further improvement to annualized return is achieved by adding an inverse equity-ETF during down -markets.

The Ranking System

The ranking system's approach assumes trading ETFs, rather than investing for longer periods.

The one factor system is based on the price changes over a short period. The idea being that ETFs which have experienced a decline over a short period will bounce back, reverting and doing better than ETFs which have not declined in this way.

The ETF Selection List

The model typically holds five ETFs from the list below, periodically selected by the ranking system and buy rules.

Ticker ETF Name AssetClass AvgDailyTot $-million Inception IWB iShares Russell 1000 Equity Std Long 91.1 5/19/2000 E IWF iShares Russell 1000 Growth Equity Std Long 178.6 5/26/2000 IWV iShares Russell 3000 Equity Std Long 19 5/26/2000 E USMV iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Equity Std Long 65.9 10/20/2011 E MTUM iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor Equity Std Long 59.2 4/18/2013 VIG Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Equity Std Long 58.5 4/27/2006 E VNQ Vanguard REIT Equity Std Long 417.2 9/29/2004 E VOE Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Equity Std Long 27 8/24/2006 E NOBL ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Equity Std Long 11.2 10/10/2013 PXLG PowerShares Russell Top 200 Pure Growth Equity Std Long 2.6 6/16/2011 QQQ PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 Equity Std Long 2,869.20 3/10/1999 RSP Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Equity Std Long 53.4 4/30/2003 E SPY SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Equity Std Long 14,087.10 1/29/1993 SH ProShares Short S&P500 Equity Std Short 67.1 7/13/2006 E ANGL VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Fixed Income 10.7 4/11/2012 CIU iShares Intermediate Credit Bond Fixed Income 40.4 1/11/2007 E CSJ iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fixed Income 46 1/11/2007 EMB iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Mkts Fixed Income 230.5 12/19/2007 E IEF iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Fixed Income 192.2 7/26/2002 E IEI iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fixed Income 29.8 1/11/2007 E LQD iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corp Fixed Income 355.8 7/26/2002 E SHY iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond Fixed Income 79.2 7/26/2002 E BND Vanguard Total Bond Market Fixed Income 147 4/10/2007 E BNDX Vanguard Total International Bond Fixed Income 34.9 6/4/2013 E VMBS Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Fixed Income 25.5 11/24/2009 E VWOB Vanguard Emerging Markets Govt Fixed Income 5.7 6/4/2013 E GLD SPDR Gold Trust Commodities 853.5 11/18/2004 E IAU iShares Gold Trust Commodities 98.3 1/28/2005 E DBP PowerShares DB Precious Metals Commodities 2.1 1/5/2007 E = P123 extended data from 12/31/98

Market timing Rules

Up- and down-markets definition is based on:

the S&P 500 Risk Premium,

the score of the iM-Composite Market Timer,

and the current-year consensus S&P 500 EPS estimate.

(Risk Premium= SP500 Estimated Earnings Yield - 10Y T-Note Yield)

Down-markets are defined as periods when up-market conditions are absent.

Definition of Gold-markets is based on the algorithm of the iM-Gold Timer.

Buy- and Sell Rules

Buy highest ranked and:

Buy Gold-ETFs when gold-buy-signal is present, or

buy Fixed Income-ETFs, or Inverse-ETFs when down-market conditions exist, or

buy Equity-ETFs when up-market conditions exist.

Sell-rule is independent of rank:

Sell Gold-ETFs when gold-sell-signal is present, or

sell Equity-ETFs when down-market condition exist, or

sell Fixed Income-ETFs, or Inverse-ETFs when up-market conditions exist

Performance 2000-2017

Performance from Jan-2000 to Jun-2017 is shown in Figure-1. The model showed an annualized return 23.9% with a -12.1% maximum drawdown.

Performance 2009-2017

The simulated performance from Mar-9-2009 to Jun-2017 is shown in Figure-2. The start date for this period is the date when the S&P 500 was at its lowest level during the financial crisis recession. For the approximately 8-year backtest period the simulated annualized return was 25.4% with a maximum drawdown of -9.1%. The model significantly out-performed with lower drawdown the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) over this up-market period.

Performance Histogram 2000-2017

Rolling 1-year returns with a 1 week offset are shown in Figure-3. There were 2 sample periods out of 860 showing a small negative 1-year return of about -0.3% to 0.0%, with transaction costs included.

Calendar year performance

Calendar year returns are shown in Figure-4. There was never a year when the model had a negative return, but under-performed SPY over 2012.

Trading Statistics

This is a trading model with an average annual turnover of about 1,090% (11 x). The average holding period of a position was 33 days, 62% of all trades were winners, and the biggest trade loss was -8.2%, all as shown in the table below.

Risk Measurements

Risk measurements are from Portfolio 123.

Following the model

This model could be of interest to investors willing to accept a fair amount of trading activity.

Note, that this is a trading model with 82% of all trades having a holding period of three weeks or less. There were 56 trades per year on average, and the maximum was 131 trades in 2015.

Holding period Pct. of all trades Number of trades 2000-2017 7-21 days 81.7% 784 22-42 days 6.4% 61 43-92 days 6.7% 64 93-183 days 2.2% 21 184-240 days 0.6% 6 241-365 days 0.7% 7 More than a year 1.8% 17

On iMarketSignals we will report the performance of this model, with weekly trading signals normally provided on Sundays to Gold level members.

Disclaimer

Note: All performance results are hypothetical and the result of backtesting over the period 2000 to 2017. Since performance is greatly dependent on market-timing rules, the future out-of-sample performance may be significantly less if those rules are not as effective as they were during the backtest period. No claim is made about future performance.