3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: June 28, 2017

Advaxis data selected for presentation at ESGO 2017

Advaxis, Inc (ADXS) is currently in pivotal study with its lead candidate, axalimogene filolisbac, for a variety of tumor types. However, the most advanced data we've seen to date was in advanced, recurrent cervical cancer, from the GOG-0265 study at the Society for Gynecologic Oncology meeting earlier this year.

Recently, ADXS announced that updated findings from this same study were selected for presentation at the European Society for Gynecologic Oncology meeting in November. Specifically, these findings will relate to the identification of a potential biomarker gene expression signature that points to patients having better outcomes overall while being treated with axalimogene filolisbac.

Lower levels of these 4 genes segregated a group of patients with 56% 12-month overall survival rate, while patients with higher levels saw 12-month OS rates of only 15%. One protein in particular, unidentified in the press release, is apparently a useful indicator of outcomes for patients.

Looking forward: While it's not the most groundbreaking finding, potential biomarkers of immunotherapy success are very important to find, and they remain elusive across the board. If ADXS has a way to delineate which patients will benefit from their therapy, it provides a major inroad toward demonstrating the value of their therapy. The 56% 12-month OS rate is substantially better than that seen among the entire patient population (38%), which was already favorable in comparison with historical controls.

Acceleron finds meaningful improvement in thalassemia

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) is developing an agent called luspatercept for a number of hematologic diseases, including various myelodysplastic syndromes, myelofibrosis, and beta-thalassemia. The latter of these is an inherited disorder that results in decreased production of hemoglobin.

Beta-thalassemia was the subject of a phase 2 study presented at EHA 2017 by XLRN. This clinical trial enrolled 32 patients who required blood transfusions to maintain control of disease symptoms. Of these, 69% showed a decrease in the transfusion burden. Another 31 patients who were not transfusion dependent achieved a clinically meaningful increase in hemoglobin over the course of 12 weeks.

Luspatercept was associated with mostly low-grade toxicity, with a few grade 3 adverse events cropping up in patients including bone pain and fatigue.

Looking forward: These results bode well for luspatercept in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as patients across the disease spectrum appeared to have a chance to improve symptoms, with minimal risk of impaired quality of life due to toxicity. Beta-thalassemia definitely spans a pretty wide spectrum in terms of disease severity, and in general this is not an easy disease to control. Patients who need blood transfusions tend to live substantially shorter lives, so any effective treatment options are highly needed in this population.

Bluebird provides updates of its own in anemia

Bluebird bio (BLUE) has been one of the major players in the emerging gene therapy space, using lentiviruses to deliver normal versions of impaired genes into patients suffering from a number of serious illnesses. This includes sickle cell anemia and beta-thalassemia, using a product BLUE dubs Lentiglobin.

At EHA 2017, BLUE provided preliminary findings of the efficacy of Lentiglobin in the firsts patients who have been treated. All 4 patients enrolled with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia were transfusion-independent, including one patient who had the most severe form of the disease. The responses have persisted in these patients for between 20 months and 42 months. Patients with sickle cell disease have had generally shorter follow up, though one early patient with 30 months followup had durable maintenance of hemoglobin production.

Looking forward: This was just a pilot study to demonstrate proof of concept of the Lentiglobin technique in patients with severe forms of these diseases. The results, especially in beta-thalassemia, appear to be quite encouraging. Should these findings hold up upon deeper scrutiny, it should get very exciting very quickly in the blood gene therapy space. What does it mean for the aforementioned luspatercept? Very difficult to say at this point. I would certainly caution anyone against becoming too optimistic based on such early findings, as there's no telling what complications may show up as the number of patients is increased.

Conclusions

As always, I greatly appreciate the time you've taken out of your day to read up on this news. I hope you've found it helpful in identifying new catalysts and things to watch. If you did find it useful, please consider subscribing to me on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to receive real-time email updates when new articles of mine go live.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADXS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.