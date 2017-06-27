Seadrill - An Attempt To Decipher An Unusual Trading Behavior

The only remaining potential for traders like me is to follow the stock and use days like Friday to day-trade SDRL.

Whoever is behind this Friday's action should be recognized as a clever manipulator.

SDRL is trading on "expectation" and totally controlled by traders who can manipulate the stock at will. The question is how can we use this particular situation to profit?

Seadrill - Drillship West Capella.

Preamble:

The oil service sector in general experiences the worst downturn in recent history and filing for bankruptcy is now a familiar occurrence that we get to witness on a weekly basis unfortunately.

Everyone here knows that Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and its subsidiaries such as North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) are in the process of restructuring their huge debt, either through an out-of-court deal or through pre-packaged Chapter 11. We all expect an agreement probably end of July, after the company announced early April that it managed to get another delay to complete the restructuring plan.

Very often in these particular situations, shareholders get a tiny percentage of the new company for their existing shares, and I believe Seadrill's restructuring plan will give between 1% to 5% of the new SDRL shares to its common shareholders, who get the chance to take part of the new company emerging from chapter 11.

I expect Seadrill to release a restructuring plan next month, allowing traders like me to day trade another three extra weeks.

The question is how can we use the situation to profit? Let's analyze it through the recent Friday's sell-off, which is quite unusual.

My takeaway on the last Friday unusual trading pattern.

The stock is trading on "expectation" and entirely controlled by deep-pocket traders who manipulate the stock at will, using fully what is called the herd mentality to manipulate the stock price.

Often, they attempt to create volatility by quickly selling a large amount of shares -- about 10+ million shares for SDRL -- in less than an hour, often done at the end of the trading day, and preferably at the end of the trading week, to promote confusion and panic.

Of course, any professional trader understands easily that it was fundamentally impossible to explain this large sell-off by a pending company news not known to the public yet.

Remember, time is of the essence here. This manipulation works well when time to analyze is limited enough to allow the emotional part of the brain to work fully its magic by nearly shutting down its logical part. It was definitely the case here.

It is why this unusual activity triggered automatically a massive sell-off based on the "expectation" that an eminent bad news was about to be released. As the outcome, the negative trading trend increased to a full-blown stampede at the end of the trading day.

Of course, Monday came and we heard no news, while leaving the stock 20% lower than a week ago, for no clear reason. Whoever was behind this action should be recognized as a clever operator.

Let's see what happened on Friday and compare it to April.

1 - Early April, Seadrill announced that the restructuring will be delayed until the end of July and the wording concerning the shareholders changed slightly from:

The new capital raise and any resulting debt conversion would likely result in substantial dilution to our shareholders and potential losses for other financial stakeholders.

To now:

As a result, the Company currently expects that shareholders are likely to receive minimal recovery for their existing shares.

In April, the market sold off after learning that shareholders are likely to have "minimal recovery" for their existing shares. Volume was about 82 million shares that day or about five times the average volume.

2 - On Friday, June 23, the selling started early and increased abruptly about 30 minutes before the close of the day. The stock went from 0.40+ to 0.35+ very quickly and closed finally above 0.37.

As expected, On Monday the sell-off nearly died out when it was obvious that Seadrill was not announcing any restructuring news. The stock went up and down slightly without any conviction, similar to what we have experienced in April.

This trading pattern suggests that SDRL may recover to about 0.45-0.50 soon, after comparing what happened in April? No guarantee, of course.

Note: We can imagine the same situation on the opposite side of the spectrum with SDRL trading suddenly 30% higher for no apparent reason.

Conclusion:

Seadrill is about to restructure its debt and this is what we know for sure! Trying to gauge exactly what will be given to shareholders and at what level SDRL trades after the restructuring plan is released seems a futile exercise, in my opinion.

Shareholders will get a "minimal recovery" that can be translated by a small percentage of the new company for their existing shares and eventually some warrants.

An out-of-court deal may be better for shareholders, and "Big John" Fredriksen may eventually come up with a deal like against overwhelming odds that favor a pre-packaged bankruptcy deal.

We have no way to predict a stock price now, and trading on this idea alone is a nonsense. Of course, investing in SDRL should be avoided as well, until the company emerges from the restructuring.

The only remaining potential for traders like me, is to follow the stock and use days like Friday to day-trade.

This exercise is dangerous, but with a good understanding of the trading tools (long/short), and some control, the game can be very profitable and surprisingly easy.

