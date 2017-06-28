First Solar: Too Many Problems?

The warning shot for the company is also the fact that in 2016 prices in the United States, its key market, declined steeper than the rest of the world.

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) reported a significant drop in net income in 1Q17. What were the reasons and, more importantly, what are the prospects for recovery? What is the company’s project pipeline representing about its future growth prospects and what are the implication(s) of government subsidies? In total, what does the company offer to stable income-minded investors?

The company’s revenues grew by 1.7% YoY in 1Q17 but the problem is that the company’s revenues are quite volatile – for example, FSLR reported a 17.5% sales drop in FY2016. Let’s investigate the underlying reasons by looking at the business segments disclosures. The company has two main business lines – solar module (SM) and solar power system (SPS) sales. While the first focuses on delivering complete power solutions to the customer, the second is just the sale of manufactured solar modules to third parties.

Revenues from SPS (92.0% of total sales in 1Q17) are recognized during the project’s implementation, are non-linear and difficult to predict from outside the company. So it’s very important to assess the amount of company’s contracted revenues that will be recognized in the near future. FSLR currently has a 1.8 GigaWatt (GW) project pipeline. The concentration in the pipeline is quite high with the biggest project having 16% of this volume. We can roughly estimate that the total future revenues from this pipeline at $5-6bn, which is about 2 years' worth of revenue at the company. However, most of the projects are not contracted and may be canceled subject to the absence of approval or construction complexities which increase costs. For instance, in January 2017 the company has canceled a large (0.3GW) project as the costs are exceeding the expectations.

Revenues from SM should be more stable but they constitute a minor portion of the total sales. The momentum is positive though with a threefold increase in FY2016 and a 29% growth in 1Q17.

In spite of revenue increase, there were two reasons for the drop in bottom line. The first was a rise in cost of sales (by almost 35% YoY). The company made a vague disclosure that the increase was “primarily driven by a […] mix of lower gross profit system projects sold or under construction during the period”. From that we may conclude that the reasons are broadly the same as for the revenues volatility – high concentration of projects and uneven costs and revenue recognition schedule.

The second, more understandable reason was the restructuring charge incurred in 1Q17 which was related to the change in product line. The company realigned its production capacities to replace the obsolete “Series 4” with newer “Series 6” panels. New modules are expected to be more than 2.5 times larger in terms of active area; however, the technology stays mostly the same as it was before. A total of $20mln were written off during 1Q17 and the company expects to report up to $70mln more expense in FY2017 related to the same restructuring.

The operating environment is expected to stay challenging for FSLR in 2017 with continuing selling prices decline and a shrink in demand. The warning shot for the company is also the fact that in 2016 prices in the United States, its key market, declined more steeply than in the rest of the world. Although the company takes part in business projects all over the world, its revenues are geographically concentrated in the U.S. with 83% of sales derived from there in FY2016. Although solar energy sector remains largely dependent on government subsidies, we do not see significant risks from the lift of this support at least in the near future. In the U.S., 30% of the federal energy investment tax credit (ITC) is offered for both residential and commercial solar installations through 2019. The credit will step down to 26% in 2020, 22% in 2021, and remain at 10% permanently beginning in 2022. However, a reduction in the U.S. corporate tax rate, which is expected in 2017 under Mr. Trump, should partially mitigate the advantages of ITC and reduce the attractiveness of FSLR projects for investors.

To sum up, FSLR does not look like a suitable investment for stable income-oriented portfolio. First, the company has never paid dividends, nor does it have the intention to do so in the foreseeable future. Second, although it has a sufficient project pipeline, revenue and net income are expected to be volatile in FY2017 due to the high concentration of portfolio and restructuring costs. Over the last 5 years, the company has underperformed the S&P 500 index by far (more than 50%). However, most of the solar energy sector stocks also didn’t do well as indicated by the Guggenheim Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) performance.

Instead of stable income, we see a potential opportunity for those believing in the company’s business perspectives over a longer term. At the end of 1Q17, the company’s market capitalization was just about $2.8bn which was even less than the value of its current assets ($3.3bn). Although the stock price grew over the last three months, the stock is still trading with a P/B multiple of just 0.8x which might indicate an attractive moment for purchase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.