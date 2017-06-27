Dollar Breaks Out Against Yen

If it is a genuine breakout, here is where the dollar-yen may be headed.

Euro and Swiss franc are at new highs for the year against the dollar.

The dollar is at new lows for the year against the euro and Swiss franc. Draghi's comments earlier that transitory forces are dampening price pressures were seen as broadly similar to the Fed's leadership's assessment about US prices. The implication is that the ECB will announce tapering its purchases as it extends them into next year.

On the other hand, the dollar is making new highs against the yen since mid-May. The earlier attempt to establish a foothold above JPY112 in Asia failed, but the surging interest rates (10-year Treasuries up 6 bps and Bunds up 12.5 bps) have weighed on the yen.

The euro is at its highest level since last April against the yen. The dollar appears to be breaking out of a bottoming pattern. This Great Graphic, made on Bloomberg, shows the near-term potential bottoming pattern and the Fibonacci retracements of the dollar's decline in H1. We identified the possible head and shoulder components and the measuring objective (~JPY115.50). The next retracement target (50%) is near JPY113.35 and (61.8%) JPY114.60. A break of JPY111.00 would warn of another failed attempt by the greenback and would likely coincide with a setback in yields.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.